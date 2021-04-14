Padtec S A : announces installation of Statutory Audit Committee

PADTEC HOLDING S.A.

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Padtec announces installation of Statutory Audit Committee

PADTEC HOLDING S.A. (B3: PDTC3) ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions set forth in the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") Rule No. 480/2009, as amended, informs that in the Extraordinary and Annual Shareholders Meeting held on March 31, 2021, its shareholders approved, among other resolutions, the transformation of its Audit Committee, which had been in operation since February 23, 2021, into a Statutory Audit Committee, as a result of the reform of the Company's Bylaws approved on that Meeting.

The Statutory Audit Committee reports to the Board of Directors, to which it is directly linked. Among its main duties are: inspection, review, supervision, monitoring and, when appropriate, presentation of recommendations on the Company's activities.

The Company's Board of Directors' Meeting held on April 1, 2021 re-elected the members of the Committee for a two-year term:

Christiane Almeida Edington (Statutory Audit Committee, elected at the Audit Committee meeting held on March 24, 2021);

Eduardo da Gama Godoy; and

Gaspar Carreira Júnior

Campinas, SP, April 12, 2021

Renato Jordão da Silva

Investor Relations Director

About Padtec (www.padtec.com.br)

Padtec is a global provider of flexible and high-capacity optical transport solutions based on DWDM technology. Padtec offers an extensive product portfolio for corporate access, DCI, metropolitan and regional networks and multi-terabitlong-distance networks, which meets the end-to-end demands - in transport, optical amplification and route protection - of operators, integrators, carrier of carriers, utilities and service providers. Padtec's service unit is involved in the deployment, operation and maintenance of systems and in optical network management. With a strong focus on research and development, Padtec's pioneering technology spans long distances and challenges boundaries to connect the world intelligently.

