PAE Incorporated : Gets USAF Task Order for Osprey Aircraft Maintenance Services

PAE will maintain MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft units under a potential $13.9M task order under a U.S. Air Force contract for services in support of fielded active weapon systems.

The task order will cover pre- and post-flight activities, inspection, disassembly and repair services for the multirole aircraft and its associated equipment, the company said Saturday.

Click here to read ExecutiveBiz's full article.