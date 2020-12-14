PAE Incorporated : Gets USAF Task Order for Osprey Aircraft Maintenance Services

PAE will maintain MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft units under a potential $13.9M task order under a U.S. Air Force contract for services in support of fielded active weapon systems.
The task order will cover pre- and post-flight activities, inspection, disassembly and repair services for the multirole aircraft and its associated equipment, the company said Saturday.
