Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PAE Incorporated    PAE

PAE INCORPORATED

(PAE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PAE Incorporated : Gets USAF Task Order for Osprey Aircraft Maintenance Services

12/14/2020 | 02:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PAE will maintain MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft units under a potential $13.9M task order under a U.S. Air Force contract for services in support of fielded active weapon systems.

The task order will cover pre- and post-flight activities, inspection, disassembly and repair services for the multirole aircraft and its associated equipment, the company said Saturday.

Click here to read ExecutiveBiz's full article.

Disclaimer

PAE Inc. published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 19:14:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about PAE INCORPORATED
02:15pPAE INCORPORATED : Gets USAF Task Order for Osprey Aircraft Maintenance Services
PU
12/10PAE INCORPORATED : Expands Air Force Reach with USAFE-AFAFRICA IDIQ Win, Award o..
AQ
12/08PAE INCORPORATED : 2020 Truist Industrials & Sevices Summit Presentation
PU
11/30PAE INCORPORATED : chief says Biden administration could bolster company's State..
PU
11/25PAE INCORPORATED : Wraps up metis solutions purchase; john heller quoted
AQ
11/25PAE CLOSES CENTRA TECHNOLOGY BUY : John heller quoted
AQ
11/24PAE INCORPORATED : to buy another intel firm
PU
11/24PAE INCORPORATED : agrees to buy Metis Solutions
PU
11/23PAE INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/23PAE INCORPORATED : Completes Acquisition of Metis Solutions
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 642 M - -
Net income 2020 30,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 940 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,7x
Yield 2020 7,16%
Capitalization 874 M 874 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 69,0%
Chart PAE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
PAE Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 13,50 $
Last Close Price 9,50 $
Spread / Highest target 57,9%
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John E. Heller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles D. Peiffer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James C. Benton Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Paul T. Bader Independent Director
Marshall Andrew Heinberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAE INCORPORATED0.00%874
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-17.48%109 945
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-7.11%101 201
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-12.62%50 110
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-14.19%43 328
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-4.39%39 749
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ