PAE has been awarded a task order to provide COVID-19 testing services for winter and spring sports for all 14 universities of the Southeastern Conference , the company reported on Wednesday.

'PAE is providing its expeditionary skillset to entities across the country for COVID-19 response efforts, including these testing services that have been vital to supporting SEC teams, coaches and staff throughout the fall season,' said John Heller, president and CEO of PAE and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

