Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PAE Incorporated    PAE

PAE INCORPORATED

(PAE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PAE Incorporated : chief says Biden administration could bolster company's State Department work

11/30/2020 | 03:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The chief executive of PAE says President-elect Biden's promise to reengage internationally could lead to growth in the company's State Department work.

The State Department remains PAE's largest customer, even as the company has moved to grow its defense and intelligence work. In an interview with Inside Defense this week, John Heller, PAE's longtime CEO, said the 'outlook is very positive.'

There's a 'really exciting outlook for the next four years for us,' he said, noting the company also expects its Department of Homeland Security work to grow under the new administration.

The State Department made up close to one-quarter of PAE's sales before its two most recent acquisitions, both of which closed this month. PAE bought both CENTRA Technology and Metis Solutions , which focus on work for intelligence and national security agencies.

Click here to read Inside Defense's full article.

Disclaimer

PAE Inc. published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 20:02:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about PAE INCORPORATED
03:03pPAE INCORPORATED : chief says Biden administration could bolster company's State..
PU
11/25PAE INCORPORATED : Wraps up metis solutions purchase; john heller quoted
AQ
11/25PAE CLOSES CENTRA TECHNOLOGY BUY : John heller quoted
AQ
11/24PAE INCORPORATED : to buy another intel firm
PU
11/24PAE INCORPORATED : agrees to buy Metis Solutions
PU
11/23PAE INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/23PAE INCORPORATED : Completes Acquisition of Metis Solutions
AQ
11/20PAE INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/20PAE INCORPORATED : Completes Acquisition of CENTRA Technology
AQ
11/16PAE INCORPORATED : Receives Task Order Under $835M USAF Rotary Wing Maintenance ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 642 M - -
Net income 2020 30,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 940 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,3x
Yield 2020 7,02%
Capitalization 892 M 892 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 69,0%
Chart PAE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
PAE Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 13,50 $
Last Close Price 9,69 $
Spread / Highest target 54,8%
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John E. Heller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles D. Peiffer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James C. Benton Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Paul T. Bader Independent Director
Marshall Andrew Heinberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAE INCORPORATED0.00%892
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-16.33%111 484
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-3.86%104 734
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-11.03%51 020
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-13.77%43 537
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.72%40 860
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ