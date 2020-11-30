PAE Incorporated : chief says Biden administration could bolster company's State Department work

The chief executive of PAE says President-elect Biden's promise to reengage internationally could lead to growth in the company's State Department work.

The State Department remains PAE's largest customer, even as the company has moved to grow its defense and intelligence work. In an interview with Inside Defense this week, John Heller, PAE's longtime CEO, said the 'outlook is very positive.'

There's a 'really exciting outlook for the next four years for us,' he said, noting the company also expects its Department of Homeland Security work to grow under the new administration.

The State Department made up close to one-quarter of PAE's sales before its two most recent acquisitions, both of which closed this month. PAE bought both CENTRA Technology and Metis Solutions , which focus on work for intelligence and national security agencies.

