Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PAE Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAE   US69290Y1091

PAE INCORPORATED

(PAE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PAE Incorporated : Chico Moline, President of National Security Solutions at PAE

05/24/2021 | 11:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Chico Moline currently serves as the president of national security solutions at PAE, a defense and government services contractor headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia.

Moline is part of a company that provides infrastructure and facilities operations support to the Department of Defense, including the Army, Navy and Air Force, and allied country agencies.

Disclaimer

PAE Inc. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 15:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PAE INCORPORATED
11:25aPAE INCORPORATED  : Chico Moline, President of National Security Solutions at PA..
PU
05/05PAE INCORPORATED  : Why Antarctica relies on Centennial to find plumbers, electr..
PU
03/19PAE INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/16PAE INCORPORATED  : Bank of America Securities Global Industrials Conference Pre..
PU
03/16PAE INCORPORATED  : INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
03/16PAE INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/11PAE : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/11PAE INCORPORATED  : 4Q20 Earnings Presentation
PU
03/11PAE INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
03/03PAE INCORPORATED  : John Heller, PAE President & CEO, Selected to 2021 Wash100 f..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 101 M - -
Net income 2021 67,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 865 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 4,92%
Capitalization 775 M 775 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart PAE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
PAE Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 13,50 $
Last Close Price 8,33 $
Spread / Highest target 92,1%
Spread / Average Target 62,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles D. Peiffer President, CEO, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Marshall Andrew Heinberg Chairman
James C. Benton Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Karina Vollmer Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Paul T. Bader Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAE INCORPORATED-9.26%775
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION20.00%129 284
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION9.08%107 622
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION21.57%59 630
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION27.59%53 567
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.29%44 285