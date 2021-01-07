PAE Incorporated : wins spot on $3.3B State Dept. Global Support Strategy 2.0 IDIQ

Falls Church, VA-based PAE announced on January 6 that it has been selected as one of three prime contractors on the U.S. Department of State's Global Support Strategy 2.0 indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract vehicle, valued at up to $3.3 billion over 10 years.

Under this contract, the company will provide integrated business process solutions to assist with the worldwide processing of non-immigrant and immigrant visa applications. PAE will compete for task orders by leveraging the company's strengths in biometric collection solutions, secure data processing and integrated technology services.

Click here to read Intelligence Community News' full article.