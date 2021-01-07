Log in
PAE INCORPORATED

(PAE)
PAE Incorporated : wins spot on $3.3B State Dept. Global Support Strategy 2.0 IDIQ

01/07/2021
Falls Church, VA-based PAE announced on January 6 that it has been selected as one of three prime contractors on the U.S. Department of State's Global Support Strategy 2.0 indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract vehicle, valued at up to $3.3 billion over 10 years.

Under this contract, the company will provide integrated business process solutions to assist with the worldwide processing of non-immigrant and immigrant visa applications. PAE will compete for task orders by leveraging the company's strengths in biometric collection solutions, secure data processing and integrated technology services.

Click here to read Intelligence Community News' full article.

Disclaimer

PAE Inc. published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 14:09:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 647 M - -
Net income 2020 30,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 924 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
Yield 2020 7,27%
Capitalization 861 M 861 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 69,0%
Chart PAE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
PAE Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 13,00 $
Last Close Price 9,35 $
Spread / Highest target 60,4%
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John E. Heller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles D. Peiffer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James C. Benton Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Paul T. Bader Independent Director
Marshall Andrew Heinberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAE INCORPORATED1.85%861
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-1.72%106 008
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-1.74%97 373
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-2.67%49 871
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION0.62%42 873
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.31%38 402
