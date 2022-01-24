PAE in the News: Kimberly Young Brings Best-in-Class Benefits to PAE

Early in her career, Kimberly Young was charged with reenvisioning the benefits package for a company that had declared bankruptcy. "I really learned the importance of negotiation, change management, and how at the end of the day, it's about balancing the needs of the business and the people that make up that business," Young says. "It was a pivotal point in my career."

Fortunately, she hasn't had that particular experience in her current role as vice president of global benefits at defense and government services contractor Pacific Architects & Engineers (PAE)-but the skills that came from it have still proved valuable in her four years with the company.

Upon being hired, Young got to work on creating an integrated benefits platform for PAE that would be competitive, affordable, and valuable to the company's employees. "It really required a multiyear strategy approach that involved changing vendors, adding new clinical management services, outsourcing our pharmacy needs, and just doing a comprehensive inventory of where we were and where we were trying to go," Young explains. "We wanted to be more competitive in the market and offer best-in-class benefits. And here we are today."

"Here" includes earning recognition from Cigna for the PAE benefits program design and another award from Gallagher for PAE's investment in its employee service and benefits. It's the result of a comprehensive review and redesign that includes major additions to the company's benefits package.

