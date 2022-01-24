Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PAE Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAE   US69290Y1091

PAE INCORPORATED

(PAE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PAE in the News: Kimberly Young Brings Best-in-Class Benefits to PAE

01/24/2022 | 10:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Early in her career, Kimberly Young was charged with reenvisioning the benefits package for a company that had declared bankruptcy. "I really learned the importance of negotiation, change management, and how at the end of the day, it's about balancing the needs of the business and the people that make up that business," Young says. "It was a pivotal point in my career."

Fortunately, she hasn't had that particular experience in her current role as vice president of global benefits at defense and government services contractor Pacific Architects & Engineers (PAE)-but the skills that came from it have still proved valuable in her four years with the company.

Upon being hired, Young got to work on creating an integrated benefits platform for PAE that would be competitive, affordable, and valuable to the company's employees. "It really required a multiyear strategy approach that involved changing vendors, adding new clinical management services, outsourcing our pharmacy needs, and just doing a comprehensive inventory of where we were and where we were trying to go," Young explains. "We wanted to be more competitive in the market and offer best-in-class benefits. And here we are today."

"Here" includes earning recognition from Cigna for the PAE benefits program design and another award from Gallagher for PAE's investment in its employee service and benefits. It's the result of a comprehensive review and redesign that includes major additions to the company's benefits package.

Read more about Young's accomplishments at PAE on American Healthcare Leader.

Disclaimer

PAE Inc. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 15:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PAE INCORPORATED
10:34aPAE IN THE NEWS : Kimberly Young Brings Best-in-Class Benefits to PAE
PU
2021PAE INCORPORATED : Announces Expiration of Go-Shop Period - Form 8-K
PU
2021PAE Receives Contract Valued at $63.5 Million Supporting U.S. Postal Service at Mail Tr..
CI
2021PAE IN THE NEWS : Seth Eaton Named PAE National Security Services CTO, Tech Innovation VP
PU
2021PAE IN THE NEWS : Far East District achieves a first for U.S.-ROK construction history
PU
2021PAE Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
2021PAE Incorporated Suspends Financial Guidance for the Full Year 2021
CI
2021Associate General Counsel Earns Recognition as a High Performance Professional
PU
2021Associate General Counsel Earns Recognition After Helping Introduce PAE as a Public Com..
PU
2021Financial Statements - Form 8-K/A
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 913 M - -
Net income 2021 72,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 900 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 930 M 930 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float -
Chart PAE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
PAE Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,99 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 50,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles D. Peiffer President, CEO, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Marshall Andrew Heinberg Chairman
James C. Benton Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Karina Vollmer Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Paul T. Bader Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAE INCORPORATED0.60%930
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.34%130 743
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION4.44%102 372
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION3.03%63 226
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-0.93%57 570
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.52%43 317