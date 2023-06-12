Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pagaya Technologies Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGY   IL0011858912

PAGAYA TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(PGY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-09 pm EDT
1.230 USD   +1.65%
08:32aPagaya Announces $541 Million ABS, its 7th Deal in 2023
BU
05/26Pagaya Technologies : ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OF PAGAYA TECHNOLOGIES LTD - Form 6-K
PU
05/26Pagaya Technologies Ltd. announced that it has received $75 million in funding from Oak Hcft Management Company Llc, Oak HC/FT Partners LLC
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pagaya Announces $541 Million ABS, its 7th Deal in 2023

06/12/2023 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  •  $3.4 Billion Raised in 2023
  • More than $16 Billion in AI-Powered Asset-Backed Securitizations Across 39 Deals Since 2018
  • Pagaya is #1 issuer of personal loan ABS transactions in US

Pagaya Technologies LTD. (NASDAQ: PGY) ("Pagaya" or “the Company”), a global technology company delivering artificial intelligence infrastructure for the financial ecosystem, today announced the closing of PAID 2023-4, with $541M of capital raised, its 39th asset-backed securitization (ABS) since 2018 and its 7th in 2023. With its fully pre-funded model, where capital is raised before loans are originated by Pagaya’s partners, Pagaya is currently the number one issuer of personal loan ABS transactions in the U.S.

In this transaction, qualified institutional buyers purchased $541 million of asset-backed notes, consisting of unsecured consumer loan assets. Pagaya has issued over $16bn in ABS transactions since 2018, funding over $16bn in new loan originations by US consumer lenders, all originated with the help of Pagaya’s AI technology.

“As the leading issuer of personal loan ABS transactions in the U.S., Pagaya's unique funding model, AI capabilities, and skilled research and analytics teams provide scalable opportunities and solutions to our partners and investors,” said Gal Krubiner, Co-Founder and CEO. “This securitization demonstrates the continued strength of and demand in Pagaya’s network to deliver consistent value in the current macro environment.”

Pagaya consistently proves the efficacy of its technology and network. This latest securitization showcases how Pagaya’s AI network is uniquely positioned to source high-quality assets from a wide range of partners and connect them with top institutional investors, creating a win-win-win for all.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya (NASDAQ: PGY) is a global technology company making life-changing financial products and services available to more people nationwide, as it reshapes the financial services ecosystem. By using machine learning, a vast data network and a sophisticated AI-driven approach, Pagaya provides comprehensive consumer credit and residential real estate solutions for its partners, their customers, and investors. Its proprietary API and capital solutions integrate into its network of partners to deliver seamless user experiences and greater access to the mainstream economy. Pagaya has offices in New York and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit pagaya.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about PAGAYA TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
08:32aPagaya Announces $541 Million ABS, its 7th Deal in 2023
BU
05/26Pagaya Technologies : ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OF PAGAYA TECHNOLOGIES LTD - Form 6-K
PU
05/26Pagaya Technologies Ltd. announced that it has received $75 million in funding from Oak..
CI
05/17UBS Adjusts Pagaya Technologies Price Target to $1.10 From $1.35, Maintains Neutral Rat..
MT
05/17Wedbush Trims Pagaya Technologies' Price Target to $1 From $2, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
05/16Pagaya Technologies Swings to Q1 Adjusted Net Loss, Revenue Rises; 2023 Revenue Outlook..
MT
05/16Pagaya Technologies : 1Q23 Earnings Presentation
PU
05/16Earnings Flash (PGY) PAGAYA TECHNOLOGIES Posts Q1 Revenue $186.6M, vs. Street Est of $1..
MT
05/16Pagaya Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
05/16Pagaya Technologies : Network Volume grew 12% year-over-year to $1.85 billion; Total Reven..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAGAYA TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 802 M - -
Net income 2023 -132 M - -
Net cash 2023 9,62 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,23x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 868 M 868 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
EV / Sales 2024 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 809
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart PAGAYA TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAGAYA TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,23 $
Average target price 1,70 $
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gal Krubiner Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ashok Valiram Vaswani President
Michael Kurlander Chief Financial Officer
Avital Pardo Chief Technology Officer & Director
Amol Naik Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAGAYA TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-0.81%868
INTUIT INC.10.88%120 860
ADYEN N.V.22.46%52 581
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-19.44%32 382
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.68.08%12 499
WORLDLINE-1.86%10 864
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer