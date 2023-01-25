Advanced search
    PGY   IL0011858912

PAGAYA TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(PGY)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-01-24 pm EST
1.010 USD   -3.81%
08:32aPagaya Technologies Ltd. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
BU
01/20Pagaya Technologies Ltd. announced that it has received $17.463445 million in funding
CI
01/18Pagaya Technologies : Announces Workforce Reduction
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

01/25/2023 | 08:32am EST
Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) intends to announce its fourth quarter 2022 earnings before the start of trading on NASDAQ on February 15, 2022. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. IST.

Details to register for the live webcast presentation and dial-in information will be available on Pagaya’s IR website located at investor.pagaya.com. The webcast replay, along with supporting materials, will be available on the IR website following the conclusion of the event.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya (NASDAQ: PGY) is a global technology company making life-changing financial products and services available to more people nationwide. By using machine learning, a vast data network and a sophisticated AI-driven approach, Pagaya provides comprehensive consumer credit and residential real estate solutions for its partners, their customers, and investors. Its proprietary API and capital solutions integrate into its network of partners to deliver seamless user experiences and greater access to the mainstream economy. Pagaya has offices in New York, Tel Aviv and Boston. For more information, visit pagaya.com.


All news about PAGAYA TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
08:32aPagaya Technologies Ltd. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
01/20Pagaya Technologies Ltd. announced that it has received $17.463445 million in funding
01/18Pagaya Technologies : Announces Workforce Reduction
01/18Fintech Pagaya to lay off 20% of employees
01/18Pagaya Technologies : Announces Workforce Reduction - Form 6-K
01/18Fintech Pagaya to lay off 20% of employees
01/13Tough road ahead for U.S. fintech lenders as default risk rises
01/13UBS Initiates Pagaya Technologies at Neutral Rating With $1.25 Price Target
01/11Pagaya Technologies Acquires Darwin Homes for Undisclosed Sum
01/11Pagaya's Acquisition of Darwin Homes Powers Premier Tech-Enabled Single-Family Rental P..
Analyst Recommendations on PAGAYA TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 719 M - -
Net income 2022 -290 M - -
Net cash 2022 232 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,37x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 688 M 688 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 618
Free-Float 66,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,01 $
Average target price 1,58 $
Spread / Average Target 56,8%
Managers and Directors
Gal Krubiner Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ashok Valiram Vaswani President
Michael Kurlander Chief Financial Officer
Avital Pardo Chief Technology Officer & Director
Amol Naik Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAGAYA TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-18.55%688
INTUIT INC.3.17%112 806
ADYEN N.V.5.01%45 593
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.9.77%44 153
WORLDLINE10.10%12 326
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.20.58%9 424