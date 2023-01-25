Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) intends to announce its fourth quarter 2022 earnings before the start of trading on NASDAQ on February 15, 2022. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. IST.

Details to register for the live webcast presentation and dial-in information will be available on Pagaya’s IR website located at investor.pagaya.com. The webcast replay, along with supporting materials, will be available on the IR website following the conclusion of the event.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya (NASDAQ: PGY) is a global technology company making life-changing financial products and services available to more people nationwide. By using machine learning, a vast data network and a sophisticated AI-driven approach, Pagaya provides comprehensive consumer credit and residential real estate solutions for its partners, their customers, and investors. Its proprietary API and capital solutions integrate into its network of partners to deliver seamless user experiences and greater access to the mainstream economy. Pagaya has offices in New York, Tel Aviv and Boston. For more information, visit pagaya.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005187/en/