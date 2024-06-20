Prestigious awards program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize industries and transform lives Krubiner honored for his creation of an industry-leading, AI-driven lending solution that delivers long-term value for American consumers, banks and investors

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Pagaya CEO Gal Krubiner has been named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 New York Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive awards program for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies.

Gal Krubiner was recognized for his founding of Pagaya, a global technology company delivering AI-driven product solutions for the financial ecosystem that has delivered more than $20 billion in loans to advance financial inclusion in America. Winners were selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs and other business leaders. Candidates are evaluated based on their ability to create long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to their purpose and the demonstration of growth and substantial impact, among other key indicators.

“I am honored to receive this important recognition from EY,” said Gal Krubiner, Co-Founder and CEO of Pagaya. “This award is a testament to Pagaya’s amazing accomplishments, achieving industry-leading growth and driving profitability, while also creating more financial opportunities for millions of Americans. Our entrepreneurial spirit is ingrained in everything we do and has been the catalyst behind our differentiated business model. This recognition is as much for my amazing fellow Pagayans as it is for me.”

As a New York winner, Gal is now also eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 National Awards, to be announced in November.

Entrepreneur Of The Year recognizes business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company. The program has recognized the leadership of entrepreneurs such as Keith Krach, DocuSign, Inc., Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani, Inc., Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company, Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott LLC and more influential CEOs who have made a difference in the lives of many.

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, Marsh USA, SAP and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In New York, sponsors also include regional Platinum sponsors Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN), and regional Gold sponsors, ADP, DLA Piper and Empire Valuation Consultants.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About Pagaya

Pagaya (NASDAQ: PGY) is a global technology company making life-changing financial products and services available to more people nationwide, as it reshapes the financial services ecosystem. By using machine learning, a vast data network and a sophisticated AI-driven approach, Pagaya provides comprehensive consumer credit and residential real estate products for its partners, their customers, and investors. Its proprietary API and capital solutions integrate into its network of partners to deliver seamless user experiences and greater access to the mainstream economy. Pagaya has offices in New York and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit pagaya.com.

