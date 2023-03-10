Advanced search
    PGY   IL0011858912

PAGAYA TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(PGY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:58:21 2023-03-10 am EST
1.010 USD   -1.94%
Pagaya to Participate in the Wolfe FinTech Forum
BU
02/17North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
02/16Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Pagaya Technologies to Buy From Hold, Raises Price Target to $3 From $1.50
MT
Pagaya to Participate in the Wolfe FinTech Forum

03/10/2023 | 08:32am EST
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (“Pagaya” or the “Company”), a global technology company delivering artificial intelligence infrastructure for the financial ecosystem, announced today that the Company’s management team will be participating in the Wolfe FinTech Forum on March 14, 2023 in New York, NY.

About Pagaya

Pagaya (NASDAQ: PGY) is a global technology company making life-changing financial products and services available to more people nationwide. By using machine learning, a vast data network and a sophisticated AI-driven approach, Pagaya provides comprehensive consumer credit and residential real estate solutions for its partners, their customers, and investors. Its proprietary API and capital solutions integrate into its network of partners to deliver seamless user experiences and greater access to the mainstream economy. Pagaya has offices in New York and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit pagaya.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 719 M - -
Net income 2022 -290 M - -
Net cash 2022 232 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,41x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 702 M 702 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,03 $
Average target price 2,12 $
Spread / Average Target 106%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gal Krubiner Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ashok Valiram Vaswani President
Michael Kurlander Chief Financial Officer
Avital Pardo Chief Technology Officer & Director
Amol Naik Chief Operating Officer
