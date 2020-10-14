Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Page Industries Limited    PAGEIND   INE761H01022

PAGE INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(PAGEIND)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exclusive: U.S. apparel watchdog probes Jockey's Indian partner after human rights abuse allegations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 04:00am EDT
A man walks out of a Jockey outlet in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - A top apparel industry watchdog has launched an investigation into underwear maker Jockey International's Indian partner Page Industries Ltd following allegations of human rights abuses at one of its factories, the watchdog told Reuters.

The investigation by U.S.-based Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) comes after Norway's $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund dropped Page from its investment portfolio due to concerns of human rights violations at "Unit-III" - one of Page's Jockey manufacturing sites in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru.

Page has denied wrongdoing and called allegations https://etikkradet.no/files/2020/08/Page-ENG.pdf of verbal abuse and workplace intimidation against employees "outrageous". It did not answer Reuters' questions about the WRAP probe but said it has evidence which "flatly disproves" the allegations.

In an email to Reuters, WRAP spokesman Seth Lennon said such violations could normally result in a factory losing its certification.

"Should the facility refuse to remediate such non-compliances or should the remediation efforts be insufficient, WRAP will revoke the facility's certification. In case any non-compliances noted prove to be so egregious as to leave no room for remediation, WRAP reserves the right to immediately suspend the facility's certificate," Lennon said.

WRAP said it makes certification decisions on a facility-by-facility basis and that it investigates whenever it receives credible concerns.

The Page site under investigation is certified until Nov. 15. WRAP did not say whether it would investigate any of Page's other manufacturing sites.

A WRAP certificate is much sought after by garment factories in countries including India, Bangladesh, China and Vietnam, as it provides assurance to international clothing brands that a factory adheres to certain ethical and safety standards.

U.S.-based Jockey, a WRAP founding member, told Reuters it requires all of its partners to maintain the certification and that it would "closely monitor" the outcome of an internal evaluation of the allegations being carried out by Page. It did not comment on whether it would sever ties with Page if the Indian company was censured by WRAP.

Bengaluru-headquartered Page is the exclusive licensee for Jockey wear in India and six other countries. Page also makes apparel for Britain-based swimwear maker Speedo, but in a smaller capacity.

Speedo said last month it would investigate the Norwegian wealth fund's allegations and follow up with Page "as a matter of urgency". It did not respond to a Reuters email seeking comment on the WRAP probe.

While WRAP did not specify when it began its investigation into the Page factory, a person with knowledge of the development said it started in late September.

The Unit-III factory in Bengaluru employs about 1,000 workers. Page, which reported roughly $400 million in revenue in the fiscal year ended March 31, did not disclose what proportion of sales came from Unit-III.

The outcome of the WRAP probe is due in the coming weeks, the person said, without specifying a date. The person was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter and so declined to be identified.

WRAP said it would not comment on the details of an ongoing investigation.

Page said it has engaged with the Norwegian wealth fund's Council on Ethics - the body which recommended the fund exclude Page from its portfolio after its investigation "assessed the risk that Page is contributing to or is itself responsible for systematic abuses of internationally recognised human and labour rights".

The Council on Ethics told Reuters it had accepted Page's request for a meeting, and that it would likely need to conduct another investigation to assess whether its recommendation on Page should change.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar and Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee, Euan Rocha and Christopher Cushing)

By Sachin Ravikumar and Chandini Monnappa


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PAGE INDUSTRIES LIMITED
04:00aEXCLUSIVE : U.S. apparel watchdog probes Jockey's Indian partner after human rig..
RE
09/03PAGE INDUSTRIES : Speedo looking into report of human rights violations at India..
RE
08/31PAGE INDUSTRIES LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
08/31Norway fund excludes firms over human rights violation risk
RE
05/19PAGE INDUSTRIES LIMITED : annual earnings release
02/18PAGE INDUSTRIES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019PAGE INDUSTRIES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019PAGE INDUSTRIES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019PAGE INDUSTRIES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019PAGE INDUSTRIES LIMITED : annual earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 25 257 M 344 M 344 M
Net income 2021 2 220 M 30,2 M 30,2 M
Net cash 2021 2 408 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 108x
Yield 2021 0,58%
Capitalization 231 B 3 145 M 3 145 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,05x
EV / Sales 2022 6,95x
Nbr of Employees 18 637
Free-Float 42,7%
Chart PAGE INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Page Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAGE INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 20 702,70 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vedji Ticku Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pradeep Jaipuria Chairman
V. S. Ganesh Executive Director
Chandrasekar K. Chief Financial Officer
Sunder Ashok Genomal Executive Director & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAGE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-11.50%3 145
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE0.62%247 217
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.53.79%45 349
VF CORPORATION-22.92%30 342
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED68.95%12 581
MONCLER S.P.A.-7.76%10 970
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group