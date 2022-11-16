Page Industries : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

November 16, 2022 The Secretary The Secretary Corporate Relationship Dept. National Stock Exchange of India The Bombay Stock Exchange Limited 1st Floor, New Trading Ring Exchange Plaza Rotunda Building Bandra Kurla Complex Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Mumbai - 400 051 Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 Dear Sir, Sub: Audio Recording and Transcript of Investor call We herewith enclosed the transcript of investors call for the financial results for the Quarter ending 30 September 2022. Audio recording of the investor call is available in the following link: https://youtu.be/OEaLtDIZ8_4 This is for your information and records. Thanking you, Yours truly, For Page Industries Limited Digitally signed by Murugesh Murugesh Date: 2022.11.16 13:26:25 +05'30' Murugesh C Company Secretary

"Page Industries Limited Q2 FY2023 Earnings Conference Call" November 10, 2022 MANAGEMENT: MR. V.S GANESH - MANAGING DIRECTOR- PAGE INDUSTRIES LIMITED MR. K. CHANDRASEKAR - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER - PAGE INDUSTRIES LIMITED MR. GAGAN SEHGAL - CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER- PAGE INDUSTRIES LIMITED MR. RAHUL SHUKLA - PRESIDENT AND CHIEF RETAIL OFFICER - PAGE INDUSTRIES LIMITED Page 1 of 20

Page Industries Limited November 10, 2022 Moderator:Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Q2 FY2023 Earnings Conference Call of Page Industries Limited. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. Should you need assistance during the conference, please signal the operator by pressing "*" then "0" on your touchtone telephone. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. V.S Ganesh, Managing Director of Page Industries Limited. Thank you and over to you Sir! V.S Ganesh:Thank you so much and good evening everyone. It is a pleasure to talk to you and thank you all for joining for this call today. An exciting time for us to be in the industry such as ours with an increasing urban population, rapid urbanization, growing aspiration for global brands, shift in organized retail and an increasing awareness for branded innerwear to name a few. It gives branded players like us a huge market to explore and to grow. I am delighted to inform you that we have registered a robust revenue growth, record margins and earnings per share performance added by good growth across all our product categories. We actually have recorded the second-best quarter in our history just behind the Q1 record which we had. With the demand environment being lukewarm with inflationary pressures abating a recovery in consumption, we are happy to announce that we actually recorded a 7% volume growth if we look at the growth without mask. Overall, the reported growth is 1% but if we look at our core category, our volume has grown 7% and in our core category, the revenue has grown 20% but if we include mask and if we compare then it is a 16% growth. We continue to intensify our focus on distribution, modern trade, and e-com to drive product strength, increase consume engagement while making substantial progress in the digital led marketplace. Looking ahead despite the volatile macroeconomic environment, we remain very confident in our ability to further build on to the progress made so far and continue drive strong top and bottomline growth. This is made by possible by our incredible team who came together to connect closer to the consumer than any time before. Let me share quick highlights before CFO details a financial performance for the quarter and for the half year. Our Q2 revenue has grown by 16% year-on-year but shown a degrowth by 6% quarter-on-quarter if you look at the strong Q2 of last year base whereas volumes have grown 1% year-on-year if we look at actually the core category, we have actually grown 7%. On a like-to-like if you compare it has shown a degrowth of 10% quarter-on-quarter. Page 2 of 20

Page Industries Limited November 10, 2022 Coming back to the volumes as I told you without mask it is a 7% growth. As of September-end, we are present in 118,000 MBOs, 1191 EBOs and 2741 LFS. Our channel expansion continues to be line with our growth plans. I am very pleased to share that we have opened our first flagship store in Connaught Place, New Delhi and few days back we opened our 10th EBO in Dubai. We are also now present in Qatar and Maldives. Delving into the macro environment and its effect, I am pleased to report that the supply chain is back on track despite witnessing major demand shifts. We have invested heavily on mobilizing inventory both to manage the input cost volatility and bring our stock levels to where it should be. During the quarter, we faced very high inflationary trends which impacted nearly all costs including cotton which is now softening, packaging, fuel, logistics; however, we managed it and we were able to partially reverse the strength and hold onto our margin strength with the calibrated pricing actions, strong budgets and export control measures and optimum use of inventory. Our expansion plans are in line with accelerated sales growth strength and that we have been in the market place and this is supplemented by strengthening our relationship with our supply chain partners. We will continue to have disproportionate attention on our growing categories namely Athleisure, the women's range and juniors. Our retail expansion has equal focus for tier 3 and 4 towns as we have for metros and tier 1 and 2. I am delighted to inform you that our Speedo business is back on track and the revenue numbers are very encouraging and it is line with our budgets. I would like to take this opportunity to thank on your behalf the 28,000 plus associates for the great work they have put in and for showing a very robust performance during the quarter. I have today Mr. Gagan Sehgal along with me our COO, and Mr. Rahul Shukla - President and Chief Retail Officer, who will be more than happy to answer any questions that you may have in this domain as regards to sales and modern trade. As usual I am joined by Mr. K. Chandrasekar, our CFO who will now give you further insights on our Q2 financial performance. Let me thank you once again for joining the call today and I pass on to Mr. Chandrasekar. KC! KC Chandrasekar: Thank you, Mr. Ganesh. Welcome everyone to the call and thanks for being here and your support to Page. Page 3 of 20