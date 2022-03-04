PageGroup : Pdf (132.55 KB)

PageGroup Full Year Results 2021 Thursday, 3rd March 2022

Headline Numbers

Kelvin Stagg

Chief Financial Officer, PageGroup

Welcome

Good morning everyone and welcome to the PageGroup 2021 Full Year Results presentation. I am Kelvin Stagg, Chief Financial Officer and on the call with me is Steve Ingham, Chief Executive Officer. I will shortly present our 2021 headline numbers and financial review before handing over to Steve who will run through a brief strategic review and conclude today's presentation with the summary. Although I will not read it through, I would like to make reference to the legal formalities that are covered in the cautionary statement in the appendix to this presentation and which will also be available on our website following the call.

A record year for the Group

The Group delivered a record gross profit of £877.7 million, representing growth in constant currencies against 2020 of 49.1% and reported rates of 43.8%. Against 2019, our previous record year, we grew 7% in constant currencies and 2.6% in reported rates. All of our markets have recovered well coming out of the pandemic and our trading results have steadily improved throughout the year. In 2021 22 of our 37 countries delivered record years. Our large, high potential markets delivered growth of 60% collectively with all five, being Germany, Greater China, Latin America, South East Asia and the US, delivering record years.

Our operating profit for the year was a new record of £168.5 million, up from £17 million in 2020 and £146.7 million in 2019. Our conversion rate was 19.2%, up from 2.8% in 2020 and earnings per share increased to 37.2 pence. We ended the year in a strong financial position with net cash of £154 million compared with £166 million at the end of 2020. This was after returning £100 million in dividends to shareholders in October . Today we are proposing a final dividend of 10.3 pence per share, an increase of 9.6% on the 2019 proposed dividend. Together with the interim and special dividends this gives a total dividend per share for 2021 of 41.71 pence.

Financial Review

Kelvin Stagg

Chief Financial Officer, PageGroup

Continued strong gross profit growth

Investing in the platform through 2020 and 2021

This fee earner headcount and gross profit chart shows the unprecedented scale of the decline in Group gross profit in 2020 and the comparison to the global financial crisis in 2008. It shows how the decision to invest in our platform during the pandemic has driven the sharp recovery seen throughout 2021. Our fee earner headcount increased by 937 during the year to 6,082, which is marginally above 2019 levels. Included within this net increase is the addition of around 700 experienced hires who have helped to drive the productivity increase in 2021.