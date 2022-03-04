PageGroup : Pdf (132.55 KB)

Good morning everyone and welcome to the PageGroup 2021 Full Year Results presentation. I am Kelvin Stagg, Chief Financial Officer and on the call with me is Steve Ingham, Chief Executive Officer. I will shortly present our 2021 headline numbers and financial review before handing over to Steve who will run through a brief strategic review and conclude today's presentation with the summary. Although I will not read it through, I would like to make reference to the legal formalities that are covered in the cautionary statement in the appendix to this presentation and which will also be available on our website following the call.
The Group delivered a record gross profit of £877.7 million, representing growth in constant currencies against 2020 of 49.1% and reported rates of 43.8%. Against 2019, our previous record year, we grew 7% in constant currencies and 2.6% in reported rates. All of our markets have recovered well coming out of the pandemic and our trading results have steadily improved throughout the year. In 2021 22 of our 37 countries delivered record years. Our large, high potential markets delivered growth of 60% collectively with all five, being Germany, Greater China, Latin America, South East Asia and the US, delivering record years.
Our operating profit for the year was a new record of £168.5 million, up from £17 million in 2020 and £146.7 million in 2019. Our conversion rate was 19.2%, up from 2.8% in 2020 and earnings per share increased to 37.2 pence. We ended the year in a strong financial position with net cash of £154 million compared with £166 million at the end of 2020. This was after returning £100 million in dividends to shareholders in October . Today we are proposing a final dividend of 10.3 pence per share, an increase of 9.6% on the 2019 proposed dividend. Together with the interim and special dividends this gives a total dividend per share for 2021 of 41.71 pence.
This fee earner headcount and gross profit chart shows the unprecedented scale of the decline in Group gross profit in 2020 and the comparison to the global financial crisis in 2008. It shows how the decision to invest in our platform during the pandemic has driven the sharp recovery seen throughout 2021. Our fee earner headcount increased by 937 during the year to 6,082, which is marginally above 2019 levels. Included within this net increase is the addition of around 700 experienced hires who have helped to drive the productivity increase in 2021.
Overall the Group's operating profit increased almost tenfold in constant currencies from £17 million in 2020 to £168.5 million. The conversion rate also improved significantly to 19.2% for the full year. Looking at each of our regions and starting with the largest, EMEA, representing 49% of the Group, gross profit grew 40.3%. Fee earner productivity improved by 38% which drove a recovery in our conversion rate to the 2019 level of 21.6% . In Asia Pacific, representing 20% of the Group, gross profit grew 53.1%. Fee earner productivity increased 45% and the conversion rate improved significantly from 12.1% in 2019 to 21.8% in 2021. Our large, high potential markets of Greater China and South East Asia performed particularly strongly, as did Japan and India.
The Americas, representing 16% of the Group, was our fastest-growing region, up 66.9%. Fee earner productivity improved by 68% and the conversion rate recovered to the 2019 level of around 14%. Improvements in growth and productivity across the region were offset by our continued investments in the US and Latin America, two of our large, high potential markets. In the UK, representing 15% of the Group, gross profit grew 58% against 2020. Fee earner productivity increased by 41% and trading conditions improved through the year with the easing of restrictions and the successful rollout of the vaccine programme. The conversion rate improved to 13.2%, ahead of the 2019 rate of 12.8%. This was however impacted by the repayment of £3.4 million of furloughing done during the year, without which the conversion rate would have been 15.8%.
With both the gross profit growth rate and fee earner productivity improving as the year progressed the conversion rate followed with the Group's H2 conversion rate rising to 22.0% compared with an H1 conversion rate of 15.9%. EMEA exited in H2 with the Group's highest conversion rate of 25.2%. This was driven by strong performances across a number of mature markets and a very strong performance from Germany, our large, high potential market in EMEA, partially offset by Page Personnel in France where lower level temps were slower to recover. Asia Pacific having entered the pandemic first recovered the earliest with the Group's strongest conversion rate of 18.8% in H1. This improved to 24.3% in H2 despite differing challenging remaining in Hong Kong and Australia.
In the Americas H2 conversion at 13.4% was slightly behind the H1 conversion rate of 14.3%. This was due to the significant fee earner headcount investment, up 17% in H2 in our two large, high potential markets in the region of the US and Latin America . In the UK, the second-half conversion rate at 17.9% was significantly better than the 7.5% conversion in H1, although excluding the furlough repayment it would have been 13.3%.
The tax charge for the year was £48.3 million, up from £40.8 million in 2019. This represented an effective tax rate of 29%, broadly flat on the 28.3% in 2019. The effective tax rate is higher than the UK rate of 19% due to the impact of higher tax rates in over seas countries and to a lesser extent disallowable expenditure. The 2020 effective tax rate was
significantly higher at 136.9% due to a combination of overseas taxes, unrecognisable losses and disallowable and other permanent differences. In 2022 we expect the Group's effective tax rate to be around 28%.
Our balance sheet position remains strong. Intangibles assets increased by £7.4 million compared to 2020, mainly due to capital expenditure on our new operating system, Customer Connect, which went live in France during February leaving only Latin America to complete the programme in Q2. Net trade and other receivables have increased by £103 million driven by the recovery in trading activity. After returning £100 million to shareholders by way of ordinary and special dividends in October, net cash at the end of 2021 was £154 million. Overall net assets have increased from £315.9 million to £340.1 million.
This slide shows the key movements in our cash through the year. Our EBITDA inflow was £229.2 million, an increase of £144.9 million from 2020 driven by the strong trading results. Working capital increased by £42.9 million while tax and net interest paid increased from £31.6 million in 2020 to £37.6 million in 2021. Net capital expenditure was £25.7 million for the year, up from £21.7 million in 2020 with spending due mainly to Customer Connect, office fit-out expenditure and additional technology to support flexible working.
With the rise in the share price from 447.4 pence at the end of 2020 to 622.5 pence at the end of 2021 employees exercised 3.6 million share options during the year adding £16.4 million to our net cash position. This was an increase from the £0.4 million in 2020. The Group also purchased shares costing £10.4 million in March into the Employee Benefit Trust to hedge our liabilities under the Group share plans at an average price of 479 pence. Payments made in relation to lease liabilities reduced cash by £37 million. The largest outflow of cash totalling £100 million related to dividends and I will expand on this further on the next slide. The overall impact of these cash flows was to decrease the Group's net cash position by £12 million to £154 million at the end of the year.
At the time of deciding the quantum of the special dividend in early August we targeted having around £120 million in cash at the year-end. This comprised net cash at the end of January of £50 million, £30 million for bonuses paid in January and an additional £40 million held back to rebuild temporary working capital. However, as a result of improved trading and upgrades to profit in the final five months of the year we closed in December with net cash of £154 million.
Today the Group announced a proposed final ordinary dividend of 10.3 pence per share, an increase of 9.6% on the 2019 proposed final dividend. This increase represents two years of 4.5% growth at typical growth over the final 2019 proposed dividend of 9.4 pence per share. Subject to shareholder approval at the AGM this will be paid on 17th June to shareholders on the register as at 20th May. When combined with the interim dividend of 4.7 pence per share this gives a total ordinary dividend of 15.0 pence. Together with the special dividend of 26.71
pence per share paid last October, total dividends for 2021 were 41.71 pence. Over the past five years we have returned over £347 million in ordinary and special dividends to shareholders. I will now hand you over to Steve for a brief strategic review and summary.
Our I will now touch on a couple of strategic initiatives. In Q2 2020 when we felt the full impact of COVID-19 we made the rapid decision to invest more aggressively in experienced recruiters due to the unique set of circumstances that presented themselves. We then added around 400 experienced hires during the second half . We continued with this investment during 2021, adding a further 700. This compares to a typical year where we would normally add around 300. Overall we added around 1,100 experienced fee earners to the Group. Combined these experienced hires as they get up to full productivity have already contributed around £77 million of gross profit in the year.
They are also bringing several additional benefits to the Group, including building up to productivity faster than recruits from outside our industry. They are also bringing new customer relationships and in many cases specific experience of our high-potential disciplines, technology and healthcare & life sciences. This initiative has also delivered a number of softer benefits including a reduced need for training and lower attrition since these hires have already decided on a career in our industry. Going forward we will continue to invest in experienced hires where possible, supplemented by recruits from outside the industry. We believe this will support our ambitious growth plans for 2022 and beyond.
The Group-wide increase in fee earner productivity has been driven by significant improvements in three main factors. Namely the volume of placements, the margin we are able to charge and the salaries of the candidates moving jobs. In terms of the volume of placements, we have seen a significant increase in 2021 even compared to the pre-pandemic levels in 2019. We are benefitting from candidate-short markets driving wage inflation as well as the need for clients to make faster decisions to secure these candidates. This increase in the number of placements is due to a combination of factors including our investment in new technologies such as Customer Connect and Page Insights. In addition, structural changes in the industry with the use of video interviewing together with clients and candidates' willingness to make and accept offers using virtual recruitment, have significantly reduced time to hire. This reduction in time to hire has driven improvements in our productivity by increasing the number of placements that each of our fee earners is able to process on a monthly basis. When comparing the number of permanent placements per fee earner by quarter we saw a significant increase from the average of 2.6 placements per fee earner per quarter in 2019 to an average of 3.1 in 2021.
