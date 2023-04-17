|
PageGroup : Q1 Trading Update 2023 Presentation
Headline Numbers
Kelvin Stagg
Chief Financial Officer
|
Financial Review
|
Regional Review
|
Summary
Key financial highlights
Record result in EMEA, ongoing challenging market conditions
|
Gross Profit
|
£262.7m
|
|
£258.0m Q1 2022
|
|
|
Total Fee Earner
|
6,639
|
6,943 Q4 2022
|
Headcount
|
|
Productivity vs
|
-8%
|
Q1 2022
|
Constant
|
-2.4%
|
Currency vs
|
|
Q1 2022
|
|
Reported vs
|
+1.8%
|
Q1 2022
|
|
|
|
Net Cash
|
c. £105m
|
|
c. £131m Q4 2022
|
|
|
Overview
|
Regional Review
|
Summary
Q1 Perm and Temp Ratio
Continued stronger growth in temporary recruitment
17%
|
26%
|
|
|
|
|
45%
|
|
-5.6%
|
55%
|
-2.4%
|
+6.6%
|
74%
|
|
83%
|
|
|
Perm Temp
|
Perm
|
Temp
|
|
|
Perm Temp
|
•
|
Permanent -7.2% to £195.7m
|
•
|
Permanent -8.5% to £154.5m
|
•
|
Permanent -2.0% to £41.2.m
|
•
|
Temporary +14.9% to £67.0m
|
•
|
Temporary +10.6% to £32.6m
|
•
|
Temporary +19.2% to £34.4m
-
Perm:Temp ratio 74:26 (Q1 2022: 78:22)
5
|
