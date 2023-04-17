Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. PageGroup plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPI   GB0030232317

PAGEGROUP PLC

(MPI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:24:34 2023-04-17 am EDT
455.00 GBX   +0.26%
07:17aPagegroup : Q1 Trading Update 2023 Presentation
PU
07:13aUK Banks' Net Interest Margins, Deposit Flows, Returns Seen in Focus at 1Q
DJ
05:40aSterling to Fall if UK Data Boost Case For BOE Pause
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PageGroup : Q1 Trading Update 2023 Presentation

04/17/2023 | 07:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q1 Trading Update

2023

Headline Numbers

Kelvin Stagg

Chief Financial Officer

Financial Review

Regional Review

Summary

Key financial highlights

Record result in EMEA, ongoing challenging market conditions

Gross Profit

£262.7m

£258.0m Q1 2022

Total Fee Earner

6,639

6,943 Q4 2022

Headcount

Productivity vs

-8%

Q1 2022

Constant

-2.4%

Currency vs

Q1 2022

Reported vs

+1.8%

Q1 2022

Net Cash

c. £105m

c. £131m Q4 2022

3

Financial Review

Overview

Regional Review

Summary

Q1 Perm and Temp Ratio

Continued stronger growth in temporary recruitment

17%

26%

45%

-5.6%

55%

-2.4%

+6.6%

74%

83%

Perm Temp

Perm

Temp

Perm Temp

Permanent -7.2% to £195.7m

Permanent -8.5% to £154.5m

Permanent -2.0% to £41.2.m

Temporary +14.9% to £67.0m

Temporary +10.6% to £32.6m

Temporary +19.2% to £34.4m

  • Perm:Temp ratio 74:26 (Q1 2022: 78:22)

5

Disclaimer

Page Group plc published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 11:16:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PAGEGROUP PLC
07:17aPagegroup : Q1 Trading Update 2023 Presentation
PU
07:13aUK Banks' Net Interest Margins, Deposit Flows, Returns Seen in Focus at 1Q
DJ
05:40aSterling to Fall if UK Data Boost Case For BOE Pause
DJ
04:44aFTSE 100 Lifted by Miners, Oil Stocks
DJ
03:42aPageGroup eyes falling full-year operating profit amid challenges
AN
02:49aFTSE 100 Set to Rise; Asia Trades Mixed
DJ
02:42aPageGroup sees 29% slump in annual profit on tough market conditions
RE
02:30aPageGroup Q1 Gross Profit Up on Record EMEA Performance
MT
01:58aStocks called up after US bank earnings
AN
04/14Stocks upbeat on hopes of pause to US rate rises
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAGEGROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 977 M 2 456 M 2 456 M
Net income 2022 134 M 166 M 166 M
Net cash 2022 30,3 M 37,6 M 37,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 4,15%
Capitalization 1 444 M 1 794 M 1 794 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 9 020
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart PAGEGROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
PageGroup plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAGEGROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 453,80 GBX
Average target price 552,27 GBX
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nick Kirk Chief Executive Officer
Kelvin John Stagg Secretary & Group Financial Controller
Angela Charlotte Seymour-Jackson Chairman
Oliver Watson Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Jean-Marie de Smedt Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAGEGROUP PLC-1.60%1 794
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD-10.44%44 245
PAYCHEX, INC.-6.61%38 905
RANDSTAD N.V.-6.78%10 661
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC2.02%7 990
ADECCO GROUP AG9.16%6 209
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer