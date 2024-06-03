Company No: 03310225

COMPANIES ACT 2006

COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

OF

PAGEGROUP PLC

(Passed on 3 June 2024)

AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING of the above named Company, duly convened and held at 200 Dashwood Lang Road, Bourne Business Park, Addlestone, Surrey KT15 2NX, the following resolution was passed:-

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

15. THAT in accordance with sections 366 and 367 of the Companies Act 2006 (the 'Act') the Company, and all companies that are subsidiaries of the Company at the date on which this Resolution 15 is passed or during the period when this Resolution 15 has effect, be generally and unconditionally authorised to:

(a) make political donations to political parties (or independent election candidates) as defined in the Act, not exceeding £25,000 in total;

(b) make political donations to political organisations other than political parties, as defined in the Act, not exceeding £25,000 in total; and

(c) incur political expenditure, as defined in the Act, not exceeding £25,000 in total;

during the period commencing on the date of passing this Resolution 15 and shall expire at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or, if earlier, on 3 September 2025 provided that the authorised sum referred to in paragraphs (a), (b) and (c) above, may be comprised of one or more amounts in different currencies which, for the purposes of calculating the said sum, shall be converted into Pounds Sterling at the exchange rate published in the London edition of the Financial Times on the date on which the relevant 3 donation is made or expenditure incurred (or the first business day thereafter) or, if earlier, on the day on which the Company enters into any contract or undertaking in relation to the same provided that, in any event, the aggregate amount of political donations and political expenditure made or incurred by the Company and its subsidiaries pursuant to this Resolution 15 shall not exceed £75,000.