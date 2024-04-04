PAGEGROUP : UBS upgrades its recommendation

UBS has upgraded its recommendation on PageGroup from 'neutral' to 'buy', with a price target raised from 460 to 520 pence, a new target that offers 17% upside potential for the British recruitment services group's shares.



Leading indicators suggest that markets are close to their low point, while valuation seems to underestimate the potential timing and scale of the earnings recovery", the broker judges in the summary of its note.



