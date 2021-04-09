Log in
PageGroup : Pdf (294.67 KB)

04/09/2021
Q1 2021 Trading Update

Steve Ingham

Chief Executive Officer

Kelvin Stagg

Chief Financial Officer

LSE: PAGE.L

Website: https://www.page.com/investors

Q1 Overview

Key financial highlights

Q1 21

Gross Profit

Q1

Constant Currency vs. March 2020

Constant Currency vs. March 2019

£184.2m

£182.3m Q1 2020

+31%

-2%

Constant Currency vs Q1 2020

Constant Currency vs Q1 2019

Net Cash

Total FE

Headcount

+2.0%

-9.9%

c. £136m

£166m Q4 2020

5,267

5,145 Q4 2020

2

Group growth rate improved to +2.0%

Significant improvement in March +31% (-2% vs 2019)

  • Large, High Potential markets* (36% of Group) +10%
  • EMEA +3.6%: France -7%; Germany +15%
  • Asia Pacific +15.3%: Greater China +45%; SE Asia +12%; India +15%
  • Americas -4.3%: US -9%; Latin America +4%
  • UK -11.0%: Michael Page -5%; Page Personnel -27%

Q1 21

Reported %

Constant %

Constant %

Constant %

Constant %

Q1

% of Group

2021 £m

2020 £m

March vs.

March vs.

vs. 2020

vs. 2020

vs. 2019

2020

2019

EMEA

52%

95.9

91.2

+5.1%

+3.6%

-8.4%

+35.0%

-2.6%

Asia Pacific

19%

35.9

31.3

+14.8%

+15.3%

-4.2%

+37.6%

+5.5%

Americas

15%

26.8

30.9

-13.5%

-4.3%

-5.6%

+24.8%

+7.2%

UK

14%

25.6

28.9

-11.0%

-11.0%

-25.1%

+16.4%

-18.6%

Group Total

100%

184.2

182.3

+1.0%

+2.0%

-9.9%

+30.7%

-2.3%

*Germany, Greater China, Latin America, South East Asia and the US

3

Q1 21

Summary

Activity levels improved further in Q1

Priority remains to protect our employees, candidates and clients

Sequential monthly improvement continued through Q1

Significant improvement in March +31% vs 2020, -2% vs 2019

As visibility develops, fee earner headcount will react accordingly

Remain confident in our strategy of maintaining and investing in the platform

Continues to be a high degree of macro-economic uncertainty

Expect FY Operating Profit to be between £90m - £100m

4

Disclaimer

Q1 21

This presentation contains certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information. The information contained in this presentation is not audited, is for personal use and informational purposes only and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction in any country where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation, or which would subject any member of the PageGroup plc group of companies to any registration requirement. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made in relation to the accuracy, fairness or completeness of the information or opinions made in this presentation.

Certain statements included or incorporated by reference within this presentation may constitute "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations or beliefs, as well as assumptions about future events. There are risk factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that any particular expectation will be met and reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement.

PageGroup plc disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements that may be made in this presentation, regardless of whether those statements are affected as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.

This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase any shares in PageGroup plc, nor shall it or any part of it or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision relating thereto, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the shares of PageGroup plc. Past performance cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Liability arising from anything in this presentation shall be governed by English Law. Nothing in this presentation shall exclude any liability under applicable laws that cannot be excluded in accordance with such laws.

5

Disclaimer

Page Group plc published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 08:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
