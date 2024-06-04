The PagerDuty Operations Cloud integrates with Snowflake Trail, new observability capabilities, to help resolve incident management issues rapidly and rescue costs

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced the integration of the PagerDuty Operations Cloud with Snowflake Trail, a rich set of observability capabilities unveiled today by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company. By integrating the PagerDuty Operations Cloud with Snowflake Trail, joint customers can take a proactive approach to managing incidents that can deliver more resilient operations over time.

Snowflake Trail is built with OpenTelemetry and open standards so developers can integrate with popular observability and alert platforms, including PagerDuty’s comprehensive incident management platform. The combination of PagerDuty and Snowflake enables teams to quickly identify and resolve issues related to data infrastructure, data quality, AI operations and at the same time manage software costs.

“A proactive approach to managing large amounts of data requires digital operations management including triaging and real-time communication of data operational issues,” said Julia Fare, vice president of partnerships at PagerDuty. “Our expanded integration with Snowflake helps organizations enhance their data operations and further unlock the potential of their data infrastructures.”

The PagerDuty Operations Cloud automatically detects and diagnoses disruptive events, mobilizes the right team members to respond and automates infrastructure and workflows across an organization’s digital operations. By utilizing the PagerDuty Operations Cloud and Snowflake Trail, organizations can improve their operational efficiency, reduce downtime and ensure they effectively communicate with key stakeholders on important metrics that matter in real-time.

“Snowflake’s mission is to ensure that organizations can get the most value out of their data,” said Jeff Hollan, Head of Applications and Developer Platform at Snowflake. “By bringing the PagerDuty Operations Cloud into Snowflake Trail, organizations are better equipped to proactively identify quality issues before the data is ingested into critical systems, making it easier to quickly flag alerts as incidents, ultimately enabling organizations to run more effectively.”

To learn more about PagerDuty and Snowflake, please join PagerDuty’s CIO, Eric Johnson, and Snowflake’s CIO and Data Officer, Sunny Bedi, at Snowflake’s Data Cloud Summit on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. You can register for their session here.

About PagerDuty Inc.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a global leader in digital operations management, enabling customers to achieve operational efficiency at scale with the PagerDuty Operations Cloud. The PagerDuty Operations Cloud combines AIOps, Automation, Customer Service Operations and Incident Management with a powerful generative AI assistant to create a flexible, resilient and scalable platform to increase innovation velocity, grow revenue, reduce cost, and mitigate the risk of operational failure. More than half of the Fortune 500 and nearly 70% of the Fortune 100 rely on PagerDuty as essential infrastructure for the modern enterprise. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com.

The PagerDuty Operations Cloud

The PagerDuty Operations Cloud is the platform for mission-critical, time-critical operations work in the modern enterprise. Through the power of AI and automation, it detects and diagnoses disruptive events, mobilizes the right team members to respond, and streamlines infrastructure and workflows across your digital operations. The Operations Cloud is essential infrastructure for revolutionizing digital operations to compete and win as a modern digital business.

