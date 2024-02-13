PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, announced today the appointment of Jeff Hausman as Chief Product Development Officer. Hausman will lead PagerDuty’s product strategy and execution including Product Management, Engineering, Design, and User Experience to expand the PagerDuty Operations Cloud.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to PagerDuty, where he will lead our Operations Cloud platform strategy and all product innovation including our Generative AI offerings,” said Jennifer Tejada, CEO and Chairperson, of PagerDuty. “Jeff brings extensive enterprise product development experience in highly relevant spaces like ITOM and cybersecurity to PagerDuty, making him a great addition to our leadership team as we help customers grow revenue, reduce cost and modernize operations.”

Hausman joins PagerDuty from Samsara, where he was the Chief Product Officer. Previously, Hausman served as ServiceNow Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Operations Management Portfolio - ITOM, ITAM, Security, Risk and ESG. He brings a strong track record of over 25 years leading product development as a senior executive across a wide range of products at McAfee, Symantec, Hewlett-Packard and Veritas. Hausman will join PagerDuty’s executive management team and report to PagerDuty CEO Jennifer Tejada.

“What attracted me to PagerDuty was the company’s long and successful track record of delivering a world-class platform to drive operational transformation for global organizations,” said Hausman. “We are ideally positioned to accelerate innovation of the PagerDuty Operations Cloud to serve the needs of enterprise Chief Information Officers, Chief Technology Officers and Chief Development Officers. I look forward to building on our strong history of innovation to drive automation and AI innovation for our customers.”

Hausman received his MBA at Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business and graduated from Claremont McKenna College with degrees in mathematics and economics.

