Jan 10 (Reuters) -
* PAGERDUTY IS SAID TO CONSIDER OPTIONS AMID TAKEOVER INTEREST - BLOOMBERG NEWS Further company coverage:
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|26.16 USD
|+15.37%
|+23.92%
|+13.48%
|08:20pm
|PagerDuty Weighing Options Amid Takeover Interest From Private Equity Firms; Shares Jump
|MT
|08:00pm
|PagerDuty Is Said To Consider Options Amid Takeover Interest - Bloomberg News
|RE
Jan 10 (Reuters) -
* PAGERDUTY IS SAID TO CONSIDER OPTIONS AMID TAKEOVER INTEREST - BLOOMBERG NEWS Further company coverage:
|PagerDuty Weighing Options Amid Takeover Interest From Private Equity Firms; Shares Jump
|MT
|PagerDuty Is Said To Consider Options Amid Takeover Interest - Bloomberg News
|RE
|PagerDuty Weighing Options Amid Takeover Interest From Private Equity Firms; Shares Jump
|MT
|PagerDuty Shares Jump as It Reportedly Weighs Options Amid Takeover Interest From Private Equity Firms
|MT
|PagerDuty Reportedly Considering Options After Takeover Interest
|MT
|North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures, -2-
|DJ
|RBC Trims Price Target on PagerDuty to $31 From $32, Keeps Outperform Rating
|MT
|Morgan Stanley Trims Price Target on PagerDuty to $30 From $32, Keeps Overweight Rating
|MT
|PagerDuty Fiscal Q3 Non-GAAP Earnings, Sales Increase; Lifts Full-Year EPS, Revenue Guidance; Shares Jump After Hours
|MT
|Transcript : PagerDuty, Inc., Q3 2024 Earnings Call, Nov 30, 2023
|CI
|Earnings Flash (PD) PAGERDUTY Reports Q3 EPS $0.20, vs. Street Est of $0.14
|MT
|PagerDuty, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal Year 2024
|CI
|PagerDuty, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended October 31, 2023
|CI
|PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) completed the acquisition of Jeli, Inc. for $27 million.
|CI
|PagerDuty Insider Sold Shares Worth $100,562, According to a Recent SEC Filing
|MT
|PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) entered into an definitive agreement to acquire Jeli, Inc.
|CI
|PagerDuty, Inc. Announces New AIOps and Automation Capabilities for the PagerDuty Operations CloudSM
|CI
|Pagerduty Insider Sold Shares Worth $363,056, According to a Recent SEC Filing
|MT
|PagerDuty Prices $350 Million Convertible Notes Offering
|MT
|North American Morning Briefing: Treasury Yields Dive as Rate-Rise Fears Ease
|DJ
|PagerDuty Announces Private Placement of $350 Million Debt
|MT
|PagerDuty Seeks Acquisitions
|CI
|Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on PagerDuty to $32 From $35, Maintains Overweight Rating
|MT
|Pagerduty, Inc. Appoints Eric Johnson as Chief Information Officer
|CI
|PagerDuty, Inc. Announces Launch of Several New Capabilities Across the PagerDuty Operations Cloud
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+13.30%
|2 084 M $
|-0.65%
|267 B $
|+0.75%
|72 541 M $
|-2.83%
|56 778 M $
|-1.98%
|50 475 M $
|-0.92%
|39 814 M $
|+0.20%
|37 065 M $
|-2.78%
|30 749 M $
|-3.01%
|20 020 M $
|+2.07%
|13 143 M $