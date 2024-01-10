PagerDuty, Inc. operates as a digital operations management platform that manages urgent and mission-critical work for digital businesses. It collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverages machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. It uses incident response, event management, and automation to bring together the right people with the right information so they can resolve issues and act on opportunities in minutes or seconds from wherever they are. The PagerDuty operations platform consists of products, including PagerDuty Incident Response, PagerDuty Process Automation, PagerDuty Event Intelligence and PagerDuty for Customer Service. The PagerDuty Operations Cloud platform combines incident management, artificial intelligence for information technology operations (AIOps), automation and customer service operations. It transforms operations with an enterprise-grade incident management solution.

Sector Software