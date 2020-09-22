Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PagerDuty, Inc.    PD

PAGERDUTY, INC.

(PD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PagerDuty : New Integration with Microsoft Teams Powers Real-Time Collaboration Across Distributed Digital Ops Teams

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

In the digital-default world, remote teams rely on seamless integrations to orchestrate, connect and resolve incidents quickly

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced it has extended its integration with Microsoft Teams by leveraging new meeting extensibility points, which enables PagerDuty customers to launch Teams meetings within the PagerDuty platform, in one click, and then perform PagerDuty tasks within the Teams client. With all incident activity automatically replicated between the PagerDuty app and PagerDuty platform, responders are guaranteed access to the latest information without context shifting, no matter where they’re located, or the device they’re using, even if they’re performing tasks directly in Teams.

Integrations like this, that orchestrate remote teamwork in the tools teams love to use, are now essential. Customers will not tolerate any delay in the digital services they rely on to learn, shop, live and connect, which means the Digital Ops teams responsible for powering these services must immediately respond and resolve customer issues. With the new PagerDuty Microsoft Teams integration, responders can instantly collaborate over video, share screens and troubleshoot together, in the moment.

“Traditional ways of operating your business are no longer relevant - ticketing queues, sequential workflows and manual response processes are cumbersome. They keep teams on the backfoot, in perpetual reactive mode, and ultimately cost the business,” explains Jonathan Rende, Senior Vice President of Products at PagerDuty. “By rethinking the customer journey and putting a Digital Ops strategy at the heart of your business, you open your business up to a world of machine learning and integrations that allow your teams to work together proactively, on a whim, and entirely in service of the customer.”

“Having PagerDuty as one of our inaugural partners for the Teams’ extensible meetings experiences launch validates the importance of enhanced collaboration in these unprecedented times,” said Jeff Teper, Corporate Vice President, Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive. “The way in which PagerDuty and Teams power real-time collaboration means they could easily become critical tools to resolve incidents across remote workforces.”

Key benefits of the enhanced PagerDuty and Teams integration include:

  • One-Touch Teams meetings:
    • One-click setup to launch a Teams meeting when responding to an incident within the PagerDuty platform
  • Execute PagerDuty tasks in Teams meeting:
    • Action PagerDuty tasks from within Teams meetings
  • Synchronized incident data between PagerDuty app and PagerDuty platform:
    • Up to the minute replication of information between the PagerDuty app and PagerDuty platform

For more information, visit www.pagerduty.com or register for PagerDuty Summit20 from September 21-24, 2020.

For more information on PagerDuty’s Teams integration, now available on desktop and mobile, visit here.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include GE, Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox Automotive, Netflix, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash, lululemon and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PAGERDUTY, INC.
03:01pPAGERDUTY : New Integration with Microsoft Teams Powers Real-Time Collaboration ..
BU
09/21PAGERDUTY : New Digital Ops Platform Release Delivers Advanced Machine Learning ..
PU
09/21PAGERDUTY : Introduces Customer Service Solution Enabling Agents to Solve Issues..
BU
09/21PAGERDUTY : New Digital Ops Platform Release Delivers Advanced Machine Learning ..
BU
09/21PAGERDUTY : New PagerDuty and Zoom Integration Speeds Up Digital Teamwork, while..
BU
09/21PAGERDUTY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale ..
AQ
09/21PAGERDUTY : to Acquire Rundeck to Expand DevOps Automation Capabilities Across D..
BU
09/10PAGERDUTY : Study Finds Pressure on Digital Services Increased by 80% Since the ..
BU
09/03PAGERDUTY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
09/02PAGERDUTY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 209 M - -
Net income 2021 -61,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 276 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -36,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 130 M 2 130 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,88x
EV / Sales 2022 7,40x
Nbr of Employees 669
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart PAGERDUTY, INC.
Duration : Period :
PagerDuty, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAGERDUTY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 30,14 $
Last Close Price 26,81 $
Spread / Highest target 30,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jennifer Tejada Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Josh Thacker Vice President-Strategy & Operations
Owen Howard Wilson Chief Financial Officer
Dan Alexandru Solomon Chief Technology Officer & Director
Tim Armandpour Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAGERDUTY, INC.14.62%2 130
ACCENTURE11.08%150 257
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES14.04%125 681
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.29%107 092
VMWARE, INC.-7.59%58 931
INFOSYS LIMITED38.12%58 197
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group