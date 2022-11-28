PagerDuty Operations Cloud Delivers Process Automation on AWS, Delivering Rapid Return on Investment and Better Customer Experience

Automated Diagnostics for AWS Customers Reduces Manual Work, Improves Resiliency, Enables Consolidation on PagerDuty

PagerDuty Inc., a global leader in digital operations management, is showcasing its recently launched automation capabilities at Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent 2022. PagerDuty Process Automation is now available in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build solutions and run their businesses. PagerDuty Process Automation can be purchased in AWS Marketplace as either a fully hosted and managed software as a service (SaaS) or through a customer managed solution.

With Process Automation, PagerDuty customers that run on AWS are able to automate mission-critical work by identifying and resolving issues more quickly, and without resource-intensive, specialist intervention. These expanded automation capabilities empower teams to minimize disruption and save engineering time and resources, while increasing resiliency and fidelity to best practices. Unlike generic automation solutions, PagerDuty injects automation into real time and can be leveraged across the organization.

“The pressure to reduce overall costs and drive greater operational efficiency has never been higher,” said Sean Scott, PagerDuty’s Chief Product Development Officer. “With PagerDuty, AWS customers can resolve incidents up to 30% faster and the ROI is months, not years -- that’s good news for your customers and even better news for the bottom line when you use PagerDuty Automated Diagnostics on AWS.”

Enterprises continue to face rising costs, increased pressure on short-handed teams, rapid growth of data volume and technology complexity, and consumers ready to move to a competitor with a single negative interaction. Organizations that manage their digital operations manually face longer and costlier interruptions, and require more resources to resolve issues -- even before factoring in damage to brand. According to industry analyst firm IDC, enabling better incident response communications improves efficiency, alignment, and productivity across disparate teams. IDC also quantifies the value of these IT staff efficiencies at an annual average of $2,447,878 per organization through PagerDuty1. Revenue, productivity, and team stability are all negatively impacted by inefficient, manually-driven digital operations.

PagerDuty Process Automation on AWS helps teams quickly diagnose and resolve potential problems. It provides prebuilt common diagnostic automations for popular AWS products and services, empowering enterprises to safely gather context and troubleshoot while delegating diagnostics and resolution automation, all within the PagerDuty interface, without the need to call experts.

“By automating tasks with PagerDuty Process Automation, we have saved the equivalent of three or four dedicated people’s worth of time,” said DJ DeBrakeleer, Site Reliability Engineer at FreedomPay. “And by removing the risk of human error, we have solidified the reliability of our critical processes.”

“Incident response, AIOps, and automation solutions, like the type PagerDuty offers, help customers at every stage of their path from adopting to fully operating on AWS,” said Chris Grusz, General Manager of Worldwide ISV Alliances and AWS Marketplace at AWS. “PagerDutyAutomated Diagnostics will help AWS customers who are looking for additional help managing critical workloads in their cloud infrastructure.”

PagerDuty is releasing automation runbooks that are specified for AWS customers so they can quickly leverage out-of-the-box diagnostic jobs for commonly used services including Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), AWS Lambda, Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), and more. This comes one year after PagerDuty announced a multi-year go-to-market agreement with AWS that focuses on helping customers accelerate cloud adoption and streamline hybrid cloud operations.

AWS re:Invent 2022 attendees can hear more from PagerDuty at a special fireside chat with leaders from Netflix, Salesforce, SailPoint, and Benefitfocus on Monday, November 28, at 2:30 p.m. at the Venetian Theater, or come see PagerDuty on the Exhibit Hall floor at Booth #3819.

About PagerDuty, Inc.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a better digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox Automotive, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook. We’re also hiring, visit https://careers.pagerduty.com/ to learn more.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected availability of new functionality, including any anticipated benefits, results and future opportunities related thereto. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve significant risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

______________

1 Source: IDC. PagerDuty Helps Organizations Optimize Their Digital Operations Management, January 2021

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005116/en/