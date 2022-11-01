PagerDuty's Latest Release Delivers Flexibility to Address Urgent, High-Impact Work to Help Customers Save Money, Increase Efficiency, and Transform the Management of Critical Incidents

Expanded capabilities will help customers improve availability, customer experience, and operational efficiency when they need it most

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced new enhancements to the PagerDuty Operations Cloud™ to save money, improve operational efficiency, and maximize uptime while minimizing the disruption and distraction of critical incidents. The enhancements to PagerDuty’s award-winning platform not only decrease noise, reduce toil, and automate manual work so teams can focus on innovation, they enable digital operations teams to standardize flexible, automatic incident management on the most resilient digital operations platform in the market.

As enterprises face rising costs, a slowing economy, increased pressure on short-handed teams, and exponential proliferation of data volume and technology complexity, tech workers are saddled with urgent, high-impact “interrupt work” that erodes productivity, depletes resources, and puts end-customer loyalty and revenue at risk. Industry analyst firm IDC1 quantifies the impact of inefficient incident response at an average of $2,447,878 per organization per year, which can be dramatically higher when thousands of customers are impacted. Businesses incur direct, unplanned costs in the form of lost revenue from outages and incidents, as well as productivity losses as employees work to resolve major incidents instead of building new, revenue-generating features or burning down tech debt.

"Businesses today need PagerDuty's Operations Cloud – a single, integrated platform for action that improves productivity and efficiency, increases availability, and reduces incident duration while delivering intelligent automation to give teams freedom to innovate," said Sean Scott, Chief Product Development Officer at PagerDuty. "In the current environment, companies need to control costs and consolidate software. This can result in significant change to production environments. PagerDuty protects your production environment and gives you peace of mind that your service levels will hold if incidents do occur, keeping your customers happy."

Highlights from the latest PagerDuty release includes the following features2:

Integrated Customer-facing PagerDuty Status Pages: Decrease support volumes and reduce context switching between separate tools by keeping customers, partners, and stakeholders aware of services status, in real-time

With PagerDuty Status Pages, when an incident occurs, users will be able to proactively and securely communicate real-time operational updates with customers directly from the PagerDuty Operations Cloud platform, as well as leverage their preferred audience-specific communication service. Use PagerDuty Status Pages to improve customer experience, reduce the burden on support teams, and eliminate the need to maintain separate status page infrastructure.

More Flexible Incident Workflows: Drive down incident cost and resolution time while reducing the risk of manual errors by automating incident response processes

Flexible Incident Workflows mean that teams can automate tailored workflows triggered by the type of incidents they manage, including a robust list of incident actions depending on urgency, status, and priority. For example, users can customize a major incident workflow that automatically opens a conference bridge, adds responders, and starts an incident-specific Slack channel to lessen cognitive load on response teams and keep all stakeholders aligned, ensuring best practices when seconds matter.

Configurable AIOps-powered Alert Grouping: Take hours of engineering time back and improve productivity by reducing system noise with more granular and precise time windows to intelligently group alerts

PagerDuty’s AIOps-powered Intelligent Alert Grouping now offers configurable time windows that let users further reduce alert noise in their environment. A sample of our Early Access program shows that teams using this feature see up to a 45% improvement in the average compression rate on their noisiest services in a matter of weeks. To help customers get started quickly, PagerDuty’s machine learning engine will calculate and recommend the ideal time window for a specific service.

Custom Fields on Incidents for Improved Relevance and Ease of Use: Resolve any kind of operations incident faster and eliminate time wasted by jumping between systems

To provide responders the right information in the right places, Custom Fields on Incidents now offer the flexibility to tailor fields within PagerDuty to include use case-specific contextual information. Teams will be able to aggregate data from systems of record across the enterprise and create a 360-degree view of the incident. For customers using PagerDuty to manage incidents across business functions, Custom Fields on Incidents makes PagerDuty more accessible across a range of use cases, including HR, legal, and other domains. Delivering Custom Fields on Incidents is a major step forward in making the PagerDuty Operations Cloud more valuable to operations teams beyond engineering and IT.

