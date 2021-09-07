Log in
    PD   US69553P1003

PAGERDUTY, INC.

(PD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/07 04:00:02 pm
47.05 USD   -0.70%
PAGERDUTY : to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
09/03AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Apop, pd, fbrx
MT
09/03MongoDB, PagerDuty, DocuSign rise; Yext falls
AQ
PagerDuty : to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

09/07/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the upcoming investor conferences:

D.A. Davidson Software and Internet Conference
Thursday, September 9th

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference
Friday, September 10th

Jefferies Virtual Software Conference
Wednesday, September 15th 12PM PT / 3PM ET

The fireside chat will be available live via webcast and replays will be available for a limited time on PagerDuty’s investor relations events page at investor.pagerduty.com.

About PagerDuty, Inc.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include GE, Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox Automotive, Netflix, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash, Lululemon and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com.

Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 275 M - -
Net income 2022 -73,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 173 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -42,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 026 M 4 026 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,0x
EV / Sales 2023 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 783
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart PAGERDUTY, INC.
PagerDuty, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PAGERDUTY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 47,38 $
Average target price 56,56 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer Tejada Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Owen Howard Wilson Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Dan Alexandru Solomon Chief Technology Officer & Director
Tim Armandpour Senior Vice President-Engineering
Zachary A. Nelson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAGERDUTY, INC.13.62%4 026
ADOBE INC.33.29%317 563
WORKDAY INC.15.91%68 880
TWILIO INC.8.49%65 055
AUTODESK, INC.-5.43%63 482
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.79%51 259