PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced that members of its management team will present at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference 2024 on Tuesday, June 4th at 2:20 pm ET and the William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 5th, at 5:40 pm ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available for a limited time on PagerDuty’s investor relations events page at investor.pagerduty.com.

About PagerDuty Inc.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a global leader in digital operations management, enabling customers to achieve operational efficiency at scale with the PagerDuty Operations Cloud. The PagerDuty Operations Cloud combines AIOps, Automation, Customer Service Operations and Incident Management with a powerful generative AI assistant to create a flexible, resilient and scalable platform to increase innovation velocity, grow revenue, reduce cost, and mitigate the risk of operational failure. More than half of the Fortune 500 and nearly 70% of the Fortune 100 rely on PagerDuty as essential infrastructure for the modern enterprise. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com.

