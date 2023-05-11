Advanced search
    PD   US69553P1003

PAGERDUTY, INC.

(PD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-11 pm EDT
29.64 USD   +0.03%
04:15pPagerDuty to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results on June 1, 2023
BU
04/27Precision Drilling Maintained at Outperform at BMO Following Q1 Results; Price Target Raised to C$125.00
MT
04/17RBC Raises Price Target on PagerDuty to $37 From $34, Citing Higher Peer Multiples; Outperform Rating Maintained
MT
PagerDuty to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results on June 1, 2023

05/11/2023 | 04:15pm EDT
PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a leader in digital operations management, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2024, ended April 30, 2023, after market close on June 1, 2023. PagerDuty will host a live Zoom video call for analysts and investors at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on that day. Both a news release with the financial results and the live video call will be available to the public on PagerDuty’s investor relations events page at investor.pagerduty.com. A replay will be available following the call.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a better digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox Automotive, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook. We’re also hiring, visit https://www.pagerduty.com/careers/ to learn more.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 449 M - -
Net income 2024 -73,7 M - -
Net cash 2024 401 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 -40,6x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 2 729 M 2 729 M -
EV / Sales 2024 5,19x
EV / Sales 2025 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 166
Free-Float 89,3%
Technical analysis trends PAGERDUTY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 29,63 $
Average target price 34,54 $
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer Tejada Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Owen Howard Wilson Chief Financial Officer
Tim Armandpour Chief Technology Officer
Sesh Tirumala Chief Information Officer
Heather Hinton Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAGERDUTY, INC.11.56%2 729
ADOBE INC.2.23%157 802
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.30%48 958
WORKDAY INC.7.21%46 717
AUTODESK, INC.5.06%42 042
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.2.10%34 207
