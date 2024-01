Pagero Group AB (publ) is a Sweden-based Software as a service company involved in the cloud-based services and products via a subscription-based business model. Pagero provides a Smart Business Network that connects buyers and sellers for automated, compliant, and secure exchange of orders, invoices, payment instructions and other business documents. With an open network and a wide range of value-added apps, Pagero helps businesses streamline their order-to-cash and purchase-to-pay processes while unlocking the full potential of accurate and reliable business data regardless of location, industry, size, or systems. The Company serves such industries as Healthcare, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Other.

Sector Software