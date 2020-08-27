PagSeguro Digital : 2Q20 Supporting Spreadsheet XLSX

TAKE RATE

Net Take Rate | Consolidated - R$ million 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20

Total Payment Volume 2,533.9 3,028.4 3,709.6 4,813.2 6,022.8 8,147.3 10,669.0 13,640.9 14,378.3 16,851.9 20,262.8 24,648.9 24,412.9 26,752.4 29,383.7 34,271.5 31,656.8 29,794.3

Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services 90.6 105.8 123.4 160.2 190.4 256.4 344.4 433.0 442.8 515.2 598.9 710.1 713.0 798.9 879.4 984.8 966.8 856.5

Financial Income 74.6 93.5 102.4 121.9 138.8 172.6 224.2 283.0 274.8 332.6 387.3 419.8 430.5 497.2 537.8 565.0 562.3 459.2

Transactions Costs (57.4) (66.8) (75.2) (84.2) (104.9) (140.4) (182.0) (233.8) (247.2) (281.4) (326.6) (391.3) (380.9) (432.7) (468.0) (533.7) (556.4) (589.4)

Net Take Rate 4.25% 4.38% 4.06% 4.11% 3.73% 3.54% 3.62% 3.53% 3.27% 3.36% 3.26% 3.00% 3.12% 3.23% 3.23% 2.96% 3.07% 2.44%

Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services 3.58% 3.49% 3.33% 3.33% 3.16% 3.15% 3.23% 3.17% 3.08% 3.06% 2.96% 2.88% 2.92% 2.99% 2.99% 2.87% 3.05% 2.87%

Financial Income 2.94% 3.09% 2.76% 2.53% 2.30% 2.12% 2.10% 2.07% 1.91% 1.97% 1.91% 1.70% 1.76% 1.86% 1.83% 1.65% 1.78% 1.54%

Transactions Costs -2.27% -2.21% -2.03% -1.75% -1.74% -1.72% -1.71% -1.71% -1.72% -1.67% -1.61% -1.59% -1.56% -1.62% -1.59% -1.56% -1.76% -1.98%

Effects | R$ million 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20

Total Payment Volume 2,533.9 3,028.4 3,709.6 4,813.2 6,022.8 8,147.3 10,669.0 13,640.9 14,378.3 16,851.9 20,262.8 24,648.9 24,412.9 26,752.4 29,383.7 34,271.5 31,656.8 29,794.3

Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 16.9 7.2 13.7 27.4

Financial Income 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Transactions Costs 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (8.3) (88.3) (111.3)

Net Take Rate 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.06% -0.00% -0.24% -0.28%

Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.06% 0.02% 0.04% 0.09%

Financial Income 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

Transactions Costs 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% -0.02% -0.28% -0.37%

Adjusted Net Take Rate | R$ million 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20

Total Payment Volume 2,533.9 3,028.4 3,709.6 4,813.2 6,022.8 8,147.3 10,669.0 13,640.9 14,378.3 16,851.9 20,262.8 24,648.9 24,412.9 26,752.4 29,383.7 34,271.5 31,656.8 29,794.3

Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services 90.6 105.8 123.4 160.2 190.4 256.4 344.4 433.0 442.8 515.2 598.9 710.1 713.0 798.9 862.4 977.5 953.1 829.1

Financial Income 74.6 93.5 102.4 121.9 138.8 172.6 224.2 283.0 274.8 332.6 387.3 419.8 430.5 497.2 537.8 565.0 562.3 459.2

Transactions Costs (57.4) (66.8) (75.2) (84.2) (104.9) (140.4) (182.0) (233.8) (247.2) (281.4) (326.6) (391.3) (380.9) (432.7) (468.0) (525.4) (468.1) (478.1)

Net Take Rate 4.25% 4.38% 4.06% 4.11% 3.73% 3.54% 3.62% 3.53% 3.27% 3.36% 3.26% 3.00% 3.12% 3.23% 3.17% 2.97% 3.31% 2.72%

Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services 3.58% 3.49% 3.33% 3.33% 3.16% 3.15% 3.23% 3.17% 3.08% 3.06% 2.96% 2.88% 2.92% 2.99% 2.93% 2.85% 3.01% 2.78%

Financial Income 2.94% 3.09% 2.76% 2.53% 2.30% 2.12% 2.10% 2.07% 1.91% 1.97% 1.91% 1.70% 1.76% 1.86% 1.83% 1.65% 1.78% 1.54%

Transactions Costs -2.27% -2.21% -2.03% -1.75% -1.74% -1.72% -1.71% -1.71% -1.72% -1.67% -1.61% -1.59% -1.56% -1.62% -1.59% -1.53% -1.48% -1.60%

Net Take Rate | Consolidated - R$ million 2016 2017 2018 2019

Total Payment Volume 14,085.1 38,480.0 76,141.9 114,820.6

Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services 480.0 1,224.3 2,267.1 3,376.1

Financial Income 392.4 818.6 1,414.5 2,030.5

Transactions Costs (283.6) (661.1) (1,246.5) (1,815.4)

Net Take Rate 4.18% 3.59% 3.20% 3.13%

Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services 3.41% 3.18% 2.98% 2.94%

Financial Income 2.79% 2.13% 1.86% 1.77%

Transactions Costs -2.01% -1.72% -1.64% -1.58%

Effects | R$ million 2016 2017 2018 2019

Total Payment Volume 14,085.1 38,480.0 76,141.9 114,820.6

Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services 0.0 0.0 0.0 8.0

Financial Income 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Transactions Costs 0.0 0.0 0.0 (8.3)

Net Take Rate 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% -0.00%

Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.01%

Financial Income 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

Transactions Costs 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% -0.01%

Adjusted Net Take Rate | R$ million 2016 2017 2018 2019

Total Payment Volume 14,085.1 38,480.0 76,141.9 114,820.6

Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services 480.0 1,224.3 2,267.1 3,368.1

Financial Income 392.4 818.6 1,414.5 2,030.5

Transactions Costs (283.6) (661.1) (1,246.5) (1,807.1)

Net Take Rate 4.18% 3.59% 3.20% 3.13%

Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services 3.41% 3.18% 2.98% 2.93%

Financial Income 2.79% 2.13% 1.86% 1.77%