PagSeguro Digital : 2Q20 Supporting Spreadsheet XLSX
08/27/2020 | 04:43pm EDT
PAGS | Results Spreadsheets
2Q20 RESULTS SPREADSHEETS
http://investors.pagseguro.com/ E-mail: ir@pagseguro.com Phone: +55 (11) 3914-9403
PAGS | IS GAAP
INCOME STATEMENT | GAAP
GAAP | R$ million
1Q15
2Q15
3Q15
4Q15
1Q16
2Q16
3Q16
4Q16
1Q17
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services
49.6
58.2
72.0
88.4
90.6
105.8
123.4
160.2
190.4
256.4
344.4
433.0
442.8
515.2
598.9
710.1
713.0
798.9
879.4
984.8
966.8
856.5
Net Revenue from Sales
13.9
54.2
65.8
42.6
43.7
52.1
68.4
96.4
118.4
125.6
117.4
110.4
94.0
89.4
94.6
96.6
67.6
63.5
43.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
Financial Income
42.6
47.5
62.1
67.3
74.6
93.5
102.4
121.9
138.8
172.6
224.2
283.0
274.8
332.6
387.3
419.8
430.5
497.2
537.8
565.0
562.3
459.2
Other Financial Income
0.8
1.3
4.0
4.7
1.5
0.3
1.0
2.5
0.8
2.5
0.6
4.6
116.4
64.5
56.5
41.0
40.2
30.2
30.8
25.1
58.2
41.7
Total Revenue and Income
107.0
161.2
203.9
202.9
210.4
251.8
295.2
381.0
448.5
557.2
686.6
831.0
928.0
1,001.8
1,137.3
1,267.5
1,251.3
1,389.7
1,491.2
1,574.9
1,587.3
1,357.4
Interchange and Card Scheme Fee (ITC)
(90.6)
(121.7)
(161.5)
(213.6)
(226.5)
(265.7)
(309.7)
(360.9)
(354.0)
(399.8)
(437.0)
(492.4)
(432.7)
(419.3)
Total Revenue and Income (ex-ITC)
357.9
435.5
525.1
617.5
701.6
736.1
827.6
906.7
897.3
989.9
1,054.2
1,082.5
1,154.6
938.1
Cost of Sales and Services
(46.9)
(98.8)
(126.8)
(110.0)
(115.4)
(148.0)
(171.7)
(188.5)
(242.9)
(327.0)
(348.5)
(406.0)
(444.8)
(482.8)
(550.6)
(666.5)
(617.8)
(684.4)
(712.5)
(747.4)
(768.6)
(793.3)
Selling Expenses
(27.7)
(36.6)
(39.5)
(58.8)
(33.4)
(39.4)
(27.0)
(100.1)
(71.1)
(54.6)
(58.4)
(61.7)
(83.6)
(94.4)
(90.3)
(83.1)
(82.4)
(131.7)
(164.6)
(186.6)
(189.0)
(111.2)
Administrative Expenses
(10.7)
(12.9)
(18.4)
(19.2)
(18.5)
(21.2)
(21.0)
(23.8)
(32.5)
(33.5)
(41.7)
(45.4)
(219.0)
(109.2)
(164.5)
(89.0)
(92.4)
(109.9)
(134.6)
(90.5)
(85.8)
(94.3)
Financial Expenses
(2.6)
(5.2)
(10.3)
(11.6)
(6.6)
(8.1)
(24.8)
(28.8)
(19.2)
(23.5)
(21.0)
(40.8)
(16.5)
(2.8)
(7.2)
(4.7)
(5.8)
(2.2)
(6.5)
(23.6)
(45.6)
(17.9)
Other Expenses, Net
(1.2)
(1.3)
(0.7)
4.5
(1.6)
(2.7)
(1.7)
(0.6)
(0.6)
(2.1)
(2.3)
(7.0)
(1.1)
0.1
(4.2)
(2.9)
(3.6)
(0.5)
(4.9)
7.1
(2.1)
71.6
Total Costs and Expenses
(89.0)
(154.8)
(195.6)
(195.2)
(175.6)
(219.5)
(246.2)
(341.8)
(366.3)
(440.8)
(472.0)
(560.8)
(765.0)
(689.0)
(816.8)
(846.2)
(802.0)
(928.6)
(1,023.1)
(1,041.0)
(1,091.1)
(945.0)
Total Costs and Expenses (ex-ITC)
(275.8)
(319.1)
(310.5)
(347.2)
(538.6)
(423.4)
(507.1)
(485.3)
(447.9)
(528.8)
(586.1)
(548.6)
(658.5)
(525.7)
Earnings before Income Taxes
17.9
6.4
8.2
7.8
34.8
32.3
49.1
39.2
82.2
116.4
214.7
270.2
163.0
312.7
320.5
421.3
449.4
461.1
468.1
533.9
496.2
412.4
Current Income Tax and Social Contribution
(1.1)
(0.3)
(1.8)
0.6
(4.8)
(2.0)
(9.0)
8.4
(19.1)
(38.8)
(66.2)
(90.9)
(20.9)
(99.3)
(40.1)
(20.6)
(50.1)
(1.3)
12.5
14.5
(3.8)
(18.0)
Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution
(0.1)
0.3
(0.2)
(2.2)
(3.6)
(4.7)
(2.7)
(9.1)
(2.5)
4.6
(1.1)
9.2
6.4
14.1
(48.9)
(97.9)
(89.5)
(137.0)
(138.1)
(156.5)
(135.4)
(98.2)
Income Tax and Social Contribution
(1.2)
0.0
(2.0)
(1.7)
(8.4)
(6.7)
(11.8)
(0.7)
(21.6)
(34.2)
(67.3)
(81.7)
(14.5)
(85.1)
(89.0)
(118.6)
(139.6)
(138.4)
(125.5)
(142.0)
(139.2)
(116.1)
Net Income
16.7
6.4
6.2
6.1
26.4
25.6
37.3
38.5
60.6
82.2
147.4
188.6
148.5
227.6
231.6
302.8
309.7
322.8
342.6
391.9
356.9
296.3
GAAP | R$ million
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services
268.2
480.0
1,224.3
2,267.1
3,376.1
Net Revenue from Sales
176.5
260.6
471.9
374.6
174.2
Financial Income
219.5
392.4
818.6
1,414.5
2,030.5
Other Financial Income
10.7
5.3
8.6
278.4
126.4
Total Revenue and Income
674.9
1,138.4
2,523.4
4,334.7
5,707.2
Interchange and Card Scheme Fee (ITC)
(587.3)
(1,162.7)
(1,683.2)
Total Revenue and Income (ex-ITC)
1,936.1
3,171.9
4,024.0
Cost of Sales and Services
(382.5)
(623.7)
(1,324.4)
(2,144.7)
(2,762.1)
Selling Expenses
(162.6)
(199.9)
(245.8)
(351.4)
(565.2)
Administrative Expenses
(61.1)
(84.5)
(153.2)
(581.7)
(427.4)
Financial Expenses
(29.7)
(68.3)
(104.5)
(31.2)
(38.1)
Other Expenses, Net
1.3
(6.7)
(12.0)
(8.1)
(1.9)
Total Costs and Expenses
(634.6)
(983.0)
(1,839.9)
(3,117.1)
(3,794.7)
Total Costs and Expenses (ex-ITC)
(1,252.6)
(1,954.3)
(2,111.4)
Earnings before Income Taxes
40.3
155.4
683.5
1,217.6
1,912.5
Current Income Tax and Social Contribution
(2.6)
(7.4)
(215.0)
(180.9)
(24.5)
Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution
(2.2)
(20.1)
10.3
(126.3)
(521.0)
Income Tax and Social Contribution
(4.8)
(27.6)
(204.7)
(307.2)
(545.5)
Net Income
35.5
127.8
478.8
910.4
1,367.0
PAGS | IS NON-GAAP
INCOME STATEMENT | NON-GAAP
NON-GAAP | R$ million
1Q15
2Q15
3Q15
4Q15
1Q16
2Q16
3Q16
4Q16
1Q17
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services
49.6
58.2
72.0
88.4
90.6
105.8
123.4
160.2
190.4
256.4
344.4
433.0
442.8
515.2
598.9
710.1
713.0
798.9
879.4
984.8
966.8
856.5
Net Revenue from Sales
13.9
54.2
65.8
42.6
43.7
52.1
68.4
96.4
118.4
125.6
117.4
110.4
94.0
89.4
94.6
96.6
67.6
63.5
43.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
Financial Income
42.6
47.5
62.1
67.3
74.6
93.5
102.4
121.9
138.8
172.6
224.2
283.0
274.8
332.6
387.3
419.8
430.5
497.2
537.8
565.0
562.3
459.2
Other Financial Income
0.8
1.3
4.0
4.7
1.5
0.3
1.0
2.5
0.8
2.5
0.6
4.6
26.6
37.2
42.2
41.2
40.2
30.2
30.8
25.1
58.2
41.7
Total Revenue and Income
107.0
161.2
203.9
202.9
210.4
251.8
295.2
381.0
448.5
557.2
686.6
831.0
838.3
974.5
1,123.1
1,267.6
1,251.3
1,389.7
1,491.2
1,574.9
1,587.3
1,357.4
Interchange and Card Scheme Fee (ITC)
(90.6)
(121.7)
(161.5)
(213.6)
(226.5)
(265.7)
(309.7)
(360.9)
(354.0)
(399.8)
(437.0)
(492.4)
(432.7)
(419.3)
Total Revenue and Income (ex-ITC)
357.9
435.5
525.1
617.5
611.8
708.8
813.4
906.8
897.3
989.9
1,054.2
1,082.5
1,154.6
938.1
Cost of Sales and Services
(46.9)
(98.8)
(126.8)
(110.0)
(115.4)
(148.0)
(171.7)
(188.5)
(242.9)
(327.0)
(348.5)
(406.0)
(406.5)
(471.4)
(540.9)
(666.0)
(615.9)
(682.0)
(693.0)
(743.1)
(766.4)
(791.0)
Selling Expenses
(27.7)
(36.6)
(39.5)
(58.8)
(33.4)
(39.4)
(27.0)
(100.1)
(71.1)
(54.6)
(58.4)
(61.7)
(83.6)
(94.4)
(90.3)
(82.8)
(82.4)
(131.7)
(164.5)
(186.6)
(189.0)
(111.2)
Administrative Expenses
(10.7)
(12.9)
(18.4)
(19.2)
(18.5)
(21.2)
(21.0)
(23.8)
(32.5)
(33.5)
(41.7)
(45.4)
(46.7)
(58.2)
(58.7)
(58.8)
(70.5)
(81.9)
(81.9)
(65.0)
(72.7)
(80.5)
Financial Expenses
(2.6)
(5.2)
(10.3)
(11.6)
(6.6)
(8.1)
(24.8)
(28.8)
(19.2)
(23.5)
(21.0)
(40.8)
(3.4)
(2.1)
(3.1)
(4.7)
(5.8)
(2.2)
(6.5)
(23.6)
(45.6)
(17.9)
Other Expenses, Net
(1.2)
(1.3)
(0.7)
4.5
(1.6)
(2.7)
(1.7)
(0.6)
(0.6)
(2.1)
(2.3)
(7.0)
(1.1)
0.1
(4.2)
(2.9)
(3.6)
(0.5)
(4.9)
7.1
(2.1)
71.6
Total Costs and Expenses
(89.0)
(154.8)
(195.6)
(195.2)
(175.6)
(219.5)
(246.2)
(341.8)
(366.3)
(440.8)
(472.0)
(560.8)
(541.4)
(626.0)
(697.1)
(815.1)
(778.1)
(898.2)
(950.8)
(1,011.2)
(1,075.8)
(928.9)
Total Costs and Expenses (ex-ITC)
(275.8)
(319.1)
(310.5)
(347.2)
(314.9)
(360.4)
(387.4)
(454.2)
(424.1)
(498.4)
(513.9)
(518.8)
(643.2)
(509.6)
Earnings before Income Taxes
17.9
6.4
8.2
7.8
34.8
32.3
49.1
39.2
82.2
116.4
214.7
270.2
296.9
348.4
425.9
452.5
473.2
491.5
540.4
563.7
511.4
428.6
Current Income Tax and Social Contribution
(1.1)
(0.3)
(1.8)
0.6
(4.8)
(2.0)
(9.0)
8.4
(19.1)
(38.8)
(66.2)
(90.9)
(20.9)
(99.3)
(46.8)
(20.7)
(50.1)
(1.3)
12.5
14.5
(3.8)
(18.0)
Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution
(0.1)
0.3
(0.2)
(2.2)
(3.6)
(4.7)
(2.7)
(9.1)
(2.5)
4.6
(1.1)
9.2
(63.1)
(7.0)
(88.6)
(108.4)
(97.6)
(147.4)
(162.6)
(166.6)
(140.6)
(103.6)
Income Tax and Social Contribution
(1.2)
0.0
(2.0)
(1.7)
(8.4)
(6.7)
(11.8)
(0.7)
(21.6)
(34.2)
(67.3)
(81.7)
(84.0)
(106.3)
(135.5)
(129.1)
(147.7)
(148.7)
(150.1)
(152.1)
(144.4)
(121.6)
Net Income
16.7
6.4
6.2
6.1
26.4
25.6
37.3
38.5
60.6
82.2
147.4
188.6
212.9
242.1
290.5
323.4
325.5
342.8
390.3
411.6
367.0
307.0
Non-Recurring Effects | R$ million
1Q15
2Q15
3Q15
4Q15
1Q16
2Q16
3Q16
4Q16
1Q17
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
(0.0)
0.0
(0.0)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Net Revenue from Sales
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
(0.0)
(0.0)
(0.0)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Financial Income
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
(0.0)
0.0
(0.0)
(0.0)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other Financial Income
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
89.8
27.3
14.3
(0.1)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total Revenue and Income
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
89.8
27.3
14.3
(0.1)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Interchange and Card Scheme Fee (ITC)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total Revenue and Income (ex-ITC)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
89.8
27.3
14.3
(0.1)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Cost of Sales and Services
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
(38.2)
(11.3)
(9.7)
(0.5)
(1.9)
(2.4)
(19.5)
(4.3)
(2.2)
(2.3)
Selling Expenses
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
(0.0)
(0.3)
0.0
0.0
(0.1)
0.0
(0.0)
0.0
Administrative Expenses
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
(172.4)
(51.0)
(105.8)
(30.2)
(21.9)
(28.0)
(52.7)
(25.5)
(13.1)
(13.8)
Financial Expenses
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
(13.1)
(0.7)
(4.1)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
(0.0)
0.0
Other Expenses, Net
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
(0.0)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total Costs and Expenses
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
(223.7)
(63.0)
(119.7)
(31.1)
(23.8)
(30.4)
(72.2)
(29.8)
(15.3)
(16.1)
Total Costs and Expenses (ex-ITC)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
(223.7)
(63.0)
(119.7)
(31.1)
(23.8)
(30.4)
(72.2)
(29.8)
(15.3)
(16.1)
Earnings before Income Taxes
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
(133.9)
(35.7)
(105.4)
(31.2)
(23.8)
(30.4)
(72.2)
(29.8)
(15.3)
(16.1)
Current Income Tax and Social Contribution
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
(0.0)
6.8
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
69.5
21.1
39.7
10.5
8.1
10.3
24.6
10.1
5.2
5.4
Income Tax and Social Contribution
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
69.5
21.1
46.5
10.5
8.1
10.3
24.6
10.1
5.2
5.4
Net Income
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
(64.4)
(14.5)
(58.9)
(20.6)
(15.7)
(20.1)
(47.7)
(19.7)
(10.1)
(10.7)
NON-GAAP | R$ million
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services
268.2
480.0
1,224.3
2,267.1
3,376.1
Net Revenue from Sales
176.5
260.6
471.9
374.6
174.2
Financial Income
219.5
392.4
818.6
1,414.5
2,030.5
Other Financial Income
10.7
5.3
8.6
147.2
126.4
Total Revenue and Income
674.9
1,138.4
2,523.4
4,203.4
5,707.2
Interchange and Card Scheme Fee (ITC)
(587.3)
(1,162.7)
(1,683.2)
Total Revenue and Income (ex-ITC)
1,936.1
3,040.7
4,024.0
Cost of Sales and Services
(382.5)
(623.7)
(1,324.4)
(2,084.9)
(2,734.0)
Selling Expenses
(162.6)
(199.9)
(245.8)
(351.1)
(565.1)
Administrative Expenses
(61.1)
(84.5)
(153.2)
(222.4)
(299.2)
Financial Expenses
(29.7)
(68.3)
(104.5)
(13.2)
(38.1)
Other Expenses, Net
1.3
(6.7)
(12.0)
(8.1)
(1.9)
Total Costs and Expenses
(634.6)
(983.0)
(1,839.9)
(2,679.7)
(3,638.4)
Total Costs and Expenses (ex-ITC)
(1,252.6)
(1,516.9)
(1,955.2)
Earnings before Income Taxes
40.3
155.4
683.5
1,523.8
2,068.8
Current Income Tax and Social Contribution
(2.6)
(7.4)
(215.0)
(187.7)
(24.5)
Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution
(2.2)
(20.1)
10.3
(267.2)
(574.2)
Income Tax and Social Contribution
(4.8)
(27.6)
(204.7)
(454.9)
(598.6)
Net Income
35.5
127.8
478.8
1,068.9
1,470.2
Non-Recurring Effects | R$ million
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services
0.0
0.0
0.0
(0.0)
0.0
Net Revenue from Sales
0.0
0.0
0.0
(0.0)
0.0
Financial Income
0.0
0.0
0.0
(0.0)
0.0
Other Financial Income
0.0
0.0
0.0
131.3
0.0
Total Revenue and Income
0.0
0.0
0.0
131.2
0.0
Interchange and Card Scheme Fee (ITC)
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total Revenue and Income (ex-ITC)
0.0
0.0
0.0
Cost of Sales and Services
0.0
0.0
0.0
(59.8)
(28.1)
Selling Expenses
0.0
0.0
0.0
(0.3)
(0.1)
Administrative Expenses
0.0
0.0
0.0
(359.3)
(128.1)
Financial Expenses
0.0
0.0
0.0
(18.0)
0.0
Other Expenses, Net
0.0
0.0
0.0
(0.0)
0.0
Total Costs and Expenses
0.0
0.0
0.0
(437.4)
(156.3)
Total Costs and Expenses (ex-ITC)
0.0
(437.4)
(156.3)
Earnings before Income Taxes
0.0
0.0
0.0
(306.2)
(156.3)
Current Income Tax and Social Contribution
0.0
0.0
0.0
6.8
0.0
Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution
0.0
0.0
0.0
140.9
53.1
Income Tax and Social Contribution
0.0
0.0
0.0
147.7
53.1
Net Income
0.0
0.0
0.0
(158.5)
(103.1)
PAGS | Take Rate
TAKE RATE
Net Take Rate | Consolidated - R$ million
1Q16
2Q16
3Q16
4Q16
1Q17
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Total Payment Volume
2,533.9
3,028.4
3,709.6
4,813.2
6,022.8
8,147.3
10,669.0
13,640.9
14,378.3
16,851.9
20,262.8
24,648.9
24,412.9
26,752.4
29,383.7
34,271.5
31,656.8
29,794.3
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services
90.6
105.8
123.4
160.2
190.4
256.4
344.4
433.0
442.8
515.2
598.9
710.1
713.0
798.9
879.4
984.8
966.8
856.5
Financial Income
74.6
93.5
102.4
121.9
138.8
172.6
224.2
283.0
274.8
332.6
387.3
419.8
430.5
497.2
537.8
565.0
562.3
459.2
Transactions Costs
(57.4)
(66.8)
(75.2)
(84.2)
(104.9)
(140.4)
(182.0)
(233.8)
(247.2)
(281.4)
(326.6)
(391.3)
(380.9)
(432.7)
(468.0)
(533.7)
(556.4)
(589.4)
Net Take Rate
4.25%
4.38%
4.06%
4.11%
3.73%
3.54%
3.62%
3.53%
3.27%
3.36%
3.26%
3.00%
3.12%
3.23%
3.23%
2.96%
3.07%
2.44%
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services
3.58%
3.49%
3.33%
3.33%
3.16%
3.15%
3.23%
3.17%
3.08%
3.06%
2.96%
2.88%
2.92%
2.99%
2.99%
2.87%
3.05%
2.87%
Financial Income
2.94%
3.09%
2.76%
2.53%
2.30%
2.12%
2.10%
2.07%
1.91%
1.97%
1.91%
1.70%
1.76%
1.86%
1.83%
1.65%
1.78%
1.54%
Transactions Costs
-2.27%
-2.21%
-2.03%
-1.75%
-1.74%
-1.72%
-1.71%
-1.71%
-1.72%
-1.67%
-1.61%
-1.59%
-1.56%
-1.62%
-1.59%
-1.56%
-1.76%
-1.98%
Effects | R$ million
1Q16
2Q16
3Q16
4Q16
1Q17
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Total Payment Volume
2,533.9
3,028.4
3,709.6
4,813.2
6,022.8
8,147.3
10,669.0
13,640.9
14,378.3
16,851.9
20,262.8
24,648.9
24,412.9
26,752.4
29,383.7
34,271.5
31,656.8
29,794.3
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
16.9
7.2
13.7
27.4
Financial Income
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Transactions Costs
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
(8.3)
(88.3)
(111.3)
Net Take Rate
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.06%
-0.00%
-0.24%
-0.28%
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.06%
0.02%
0.04%
0.09%
Financial Income
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Transactions Costs
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
-0.02%
-0.28%
-0.37%
Adjusted Net Take Rate | R$ million
1Q16
2Q16
3Q16
4Q16
1Q17
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Total Payment Volume
2,533.9
3,028.4
3,709.6
4,813.2
6,022.8
8,147.3
10,669.0
13,640.9
14,378.3
16,851.9
20,262.8
24,648.9
24,412.9
26,752.4
29,383.7
34,271.5
31,656.8
29,794.3
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services
90.6
105.8
123.4
160.2
190.4
256.4
344.4
433.0
442.8
515.2
598.9
710.1
713.0
798.9
862.4
977.5
953.1
829.1
Financial Income
74.6
93.5
102.4
121.9
138.8
172.6
224.2
283.0
274.8
332.6
387.3
419.8
430.5
497.2
537.8
565.0
562.3
459.2
Transactions Costs
(57.4)
(66.8)
(75.2)
(84.2)
(104.9)
(140.4)
(182.0)
(233.8)
(247.2)
(281.4)
(326.6)
(391.3)
(380.9)
(432.7)
(468.0)
(525.4)
(468.1)
(478.1)
Net Take Rate
4.25%
4.38%
4.06%
4.11%
3.73%
3.54%
3.62%
3.53%
3.27%
3.36%
3.26%
3.00%
3.12%
3.23%
3.17%
2.97%
3.31%
2.72%
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services
3.58%
3.49%
3.33%
3.33%
3.16%
3.15%
3.23%
3.17%
3.08%
3.06%
2.96%
2.88%
2.92%
2.99%
2.93%
2.85%
3.01%
2.78%
Financial Income
2.94%
3.09%
2.76%
2.53%
2.30%
2.12%
2.10%
2.07%
1.91%
1.97%
1.91%
1.70%
1.76%
1.86%
1.83%
1.65%
1.78%
1.54%
Transactions Costs
-2.27%
-2.21%
-2.03%
-1.75%
-1.74%
-1.72%
-1.71%
-1.71%
-1.72%
-1.67%
-1.61%
-1.59%
-1.56%
-1.62%
-1.59%
-1.53%
-1.48%
-1.60%
Net Take Rate | Consolidated - R$ million
2016
2017
2018
2019
Total Payment Volume
14,085.1
38,480.0
76,141.9
114,820.6
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services
480.0
1,224.3
2,267.1
3,376.1
Financial Income
392.4
818.6
1,414.5
2,030.5
Transactions Costs
(283.6)
(661.1)
(1,246.5)
(1,815.4)
Net Take Rate
4.18%
3.59%
3.20%
3.13%
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services
3.41%
3.18%
2.98%
2.94%
Financial Income
2.79%
2.13%
1.86%
1.77%
Transactions Costs
-2.01%
-1.72%
-1.64%
-1.58%
Effects | R$ million
2016
2017
2018
2019
Total Payment Volume
14,085.1
38,480.0
76,141.9
114,820.6
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services
0.0
0.0
0.0
8.0
Financial Income
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Transactions Costs
0.0
0.0
0.0
(8.3)
Net Take Rate
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
-0.00%
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.01%
Financial Income
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Transactions Costs
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
-0.01%
Adjusted Net Take Rate | R$ million
2016
2017
2018
2019
Total Payment Volume
14,085.1
38,480.0
76,141.9
114,820.6
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services
480.0
1,224.3
2,267.1
3,368.1
Financial Income
392.4
818.6
1,414.5
2,030.5
Transactions Costs
(283.6)
(661.1)
(1,246.5)
(1,807.1)
Net Take Rate
4.18%
3.59%
3.20%
3.13%
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services
3.41%
3.18%
2.98%
2.93%
Financial Income
2.79%
2.13%
1.86%
1.77%
Transactions Costs
-2.01%
-1.72%
-1.64%
-1.57%
PAGS | Operating Expenses
OPERATING EXPENSES | GAAP
GAAP | R$ million
1Q15
2Q15
3Q15
4Q15
1Q16
2Q16
3Q16
4Q16
1Q17
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Transactions Costs
(22.2)
(29.0)
(43.1)
(51.6)
(57.4)
(66.8)
(75.2)
(84.2)
(104.9)
(140.4)
(182.0)
(233.8)
(247.2)
(281.4)
(326.6)
(391.3)
(380.9)
(432.7)
(468.0)
(533.7)
(556.4)
(589.4)
Interchange,Processing and Card Scheme Fees
(90.6)
(121.7)
(161.5)
(213.6)
(226.5)
(265.7)
(309.7)
(360.9)
(354.0)
(399.8)
(437.0)
(492.4)
(432.7)
(419.3)
Others
(14.3)
(18.7)
(20.5)
(20.3)
(20.7)
(15.7)
(16.9)
(30.4)
(26.9)
(32.9)
(31.1)
(41.2)
(123.8)
(170.1)
Cost of Goods Sold
(15.2)
(56.6)
(58.0)
(48.9)
(31.6)
(51.3)
(63.3)
(87.1)
(100.4)
(125.8)
(113.9)
(111.5)
(99.4)
(127.1)
(147.7)
(193.6)
(147.8)
(158.3)
(117.2)
(40.0)
0.0
0.0
Marketing and Advertising
(26.2)
(36.5)
(47.3)
(43.5)
(40.2)
(45.8)
(35.5)
(83.3)
(69.9)
(69.1)
(65.7)
(70.8)
(90.9)
(102.3)
(93.3)
(88.9)
(80.0)
(116.1)
(136.0)
(144.3)
(156.2)
(98.0)
Personnel Expenses
(9.0)
(11.5)
(16.7)
(10.9)
(14.2)
(14.6)
(18.2)
(16.2)
(20.3)
(26.4)
(28.0)
(31.1)
(242.4)
(97.8)
(154.8)
(51.8)
(77.8)
(93.5)
(136.3)
(91.6)
(105.0)
(98.4)
Financial Expenses
(2.6)
(5.2)
(10.3)
(11.6)
(6.6)
(8.1)
(24.8)
(28.8)
(19.2)
(23.5)
(21.0)
(40.8)
(16.5)
(2.8)
(7.2)
(4.7)
(5.8)
(2.2)
(6.5)
(23.6)
(45.6)
(17.9)
Chargebacks
(4.8)
(5.4)
(5.6)
(11.7)
(5.0)
(7.8)
(7.9)
(10.8)
(17.4)
(7.8)
(10.1)
(12.4)
(14.4)
(13.7)
(22.3)
(21.1)
(32.8)
(41.6)
(62.3)
(63.9)
(70.2)
(60.3)
Depreciation and Amortization
(3.8)
(4.3)
(4.8)
(5.6)
(6.3)
(7.1)
(8.2)
(9.6)
(10.7)
(11.9)
(13.5)
(15.4)
(18.0)
(20.5)
(23.9)
(32.9)
(26.4)
(21.7)
(34.1)
(46.1)
(59.6)
(81.4)
Other
(5.2)
(6.3)
(9.8)
(11.4)
(14.1)
(17.9)
(13.0)
(21.7)
(23.5)
(35.8)
(37.8)
(45.0)
(36.2)
(43.4)
(41.0)
(61.9)
(50.4)
(62.5)
(62.7)
(97.8)
(98.1)
0.4
Total Costs and Expenses
(89.0)
(154.8)
(195.6)
(195.2)
(175.6)
(219.5)
(246.2)
(341.8)
(366.3)
(440.8)
(472.0)
(560.8)
(765.0)
(689.0)
(816.8)
(846.2)
(802.0)
(928.6)
(1,023.1)
(1,041.0)
(1,091.1)
(945.0)
Total Costs and Expenses (ex-ITC)
(275.8)
(319.1)
(310.5)
(347.2)
(538.6)
(423.4)
(507.1)
(485.3)
(447.9)
(528.8)
(586.1)
(548.6)
(658.5)
(525.7)
GAAP | R$ million
1Q15
2Q15
3Q15
4Q15
1Q16
2Q16
3Q16
4Q16
1Q17
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Cost of Services
(31.6)
(42.5)
(63.4)
(54.3)
(69.8)
(89.9)
(107.7)
(90.4)
(125.0)
(180.6)
(228.7)
(295.4)
(328.8)
(339.4)
(391.0)
(451.5)
(450.1)
(491.8)
(588.4)
(705.8)
(768.6)
(793.3)
Interchange and Card Scheme Fee
(90.6)
(121.7)
(161.5)
(213.6)
(226.5)
(265.7)
(309.7)
(360.9)
(354.0)
(399.8)
(437.0)
(492.4)
(432.7)
(419.3)
Others
(14.3)
(18.7)
(20.5)
(20.3)
(20.7)
(15.7)
(16.9)
(30.4)
(26.9)
(32.9)
(31.1)
(41.2)
(123.8)
(170.1)
Cost of Sales
(15.3)
(56.4)
(63.4)
(55.7)
(45.7)
(58.1)
(64.0)
(98.1)
(117.9)
(146.4)
(119.9)
(110.6)
(116.0)
(143.3)
(159.6)
(215.0)
(167.7)
(192.6)
(124.1)
(41.6)
0.0
0.0
Selling Expenses
(27.7)
(36.6)
(39.5)
(58.8)
(33.4)
(39.4)
(27.0)
(100.1)
(71.1)
(54.6)
(58.4)
(61.7)
(83.6)
(94.4)
(90.3)
(83.1)
(82.4)
(131.7)
(164.6)
(186.6)
(189.0)
(111.2)
Administrative Expenses
(10.7)
(12.9)
(18.4)
(19.2)
(18.5)
(21.2)
(21.0)
(23.8)
(32.5)
(33.5)
(41.7)
(45.4)
(219.0)
(109.2)
(164.5)
(89.0)
(92.4)
(109.9)
(134.6)
(90.5)
(85.8)
(94.3)
Financial Expenses
(2.6)
(5.2)
(10.3)
(11.6)
(6.6)
(8.1)
(24.8)
(28.8)
(19.2)
(23.5)
(21.0)
(40.8)
(16.5)
(2.8)
(7.2)
(4.7)
(5.8)
(2.2)
(6.5)
(23.6)
(45.6)
(17.9)
Other (Expenses) Income, Net
(1.2)
(1.3)
(0.7)
4.5
(1.6)
(2.7)
(1.7)
(0.6)
(0.6)
(2.1)
(2.3)
(7.0)
(1.1)
0.1
(4.2)
(2.9)
(3.6)
(0.5)
(4.9)
7.1
(2.1)
71.6
Total Costs and Expenses
(89.0)
(154.8)
(195.6)
(195.2)
(175.6)
(219.5)
(246.2)
(341.8)
(366.3)
(440.8)
(472.0)
(560.8)
(765.0)
(689.0)
(816.8)
(846.2)
(802.0)
(928.6)
(1,023.1)
(1,041.0)
(1,091.1)
(945.0)
Total Costs and Expenses (ex-ITC)
(275.8)
(319.1)
(310.5)
(347.2)
(538.6)
(423.4)
(507.1)
(485.3)
(447.9)
(528.8)
(586.1)
(548.6)
(658.5)
(525.7)
GAAP | R$ million
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Transactions Costs
(146.0)
(283.6)
(661.1)
(1,246.5)
(1,815.4)
Interchange,Processing and Card Scheme Fees
(587.3)
(1,162.7)
(1,683.2)
Others
(73.8)
(83.7)
(132.1)
Cost of Goods Sold
(178.6)
(233.4)
(451.6)
(567.8)
(463.3)
Marketing and Advertising
(153.5)
(204.9)
(275.4)
(375.5)
(476.5)
Personnel Expenses
(48.1)
(63.3)
(105.8)
(546.8)
(399.1)
Financial Expenses
(29.7)
(68.3)
(104.5)
(31.2)
(38.1)
Chargebacks
(27.5)
(31.6)
(47.9)
(71.5)
(200.6)
Depreciation and Amortization
(18.6)
(31.2)
(51.6)
(95.4)
(128.3)
Other
(32.7)
(66.7)
(142.0)
(182.4)
(273.3)
Total Costs and Expenses
(634.6)
(983.0)
(1,839.9)
(3,117.1)
(3,794.7)
Total Costs and Expenses (ex-ITC)
(1,252.6)
(1,954.3)
(2,111.4)
GAAP | R$ million
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Cost of Services
(191.7)
(357.8)
(829.7)
(1,510.8)
(2,236.1)
Interchange and Card Scheme Fee
(587.3)
(1,162.7)
(1,683.2)
Others
(73.8)
(83.7)
(132.1)
Cost of Sales
(190.8)
(265.9)
(494.7)
(633.9)
(526.0)
Selling Expenses
(162.6)
(199.9)
(245.8)
(351.4)
(565.2)
Administrative Expenses
(61.1)
(84.5)
(153.2)
(581.7)
(427.4)
Financial Expenses
(29.7)
(68.3)
(104.5)
(31.2)
(38.1)
Other (Expenses) Income, Net
1.3
(6.7)
(12.0)
(8.1)
(1.9)
Total Costs and Expenses
(634.6)
(983.0)
(1,839.9)
(3,117.1)
(3,794.7)
Total Costs and Expenses (ex-ITC)
(1,252.6)
(1,954.3)
(2,111.4)
8066
2019
0
0
http://investors.pagseguro.com/
PAGS | Balance Sheet
BALANCE SHEET
http://investors.pagseguro.com/
R$ million
1Q15
2Q15
3Q15
4Q15
1Q16
2Q16
3Q16
4Q16
1Q17
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
ASSETS
824.1
1,036.7
1,205.8
1,300.7
1,397.0
1,446.7
1,887.8
2,370.4
2,493.4
2,818.6
3,264.1
4,235.8
7,795.3
9,417.2
10,362.4
11,417.3
11,893.8
12,690.4
12,984.9
14,582.2
14,468.1
16,343.8
CURRENT ASSETS
790.6
1,000.6
1,164.1
1,240.8
1,331.5
1,369.7
1,798.9
2,270.8
2,392.4
2,677.9
3,108.8
4,028.0
7,528.1
9,175.3
10,090.5
11,042.1
11,386.1
12,096.1
12,186.4
13,548.4
13,146.4
14,604.7
Cash and Cash Equivalents
12.7
49.7
8.6
6.9
7.2
9.0
13.9
80.0
14.7
13.2
41.8
66.8
2,545.4
2,913.5
2,470.1
2,763.1
832.9
254.8
314.1
1,404.0
3,043.2
2,665.3
Financial Investments
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
131.2
17.9
0.0
0.0
210.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
1,589.6
1,761.7
1,779.6
1,349.7
499.8
658.0
Note Receivables
621.6
747.3
957.9
1,110.0
1,136.0
1,213.6
1,449.7
1,715.5
1,871.0
2,358.1
2,980.8
3,522.3
4,883.3
6,172.1
7,489.8
8,104.7
8,817.9
9,859.2
9,874.0
10,477.2
9,268.6
10,891.0
Receivables from Related Parties
124.8
156.5
162.2
55.9
140.2
105.8
304.9
300.8
434.7
238.0
0.3
124.7
0.9
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Inventories
17.6
7.0
19.6
41.2
24.2
15.9
19.7
21.0
34.4
54.5
66.3
61.6
61.6
54.4
72.6
88.6
50.4
78.5
59.1
61.9
70.2
73.6
Taxes Recoverable
3.8
3.7
4.8
5.8
8.9
4.6
3.9
17.7
15.6
7.6
11.9
14.4
18.0
17.9
42.1
65.7
65.1
100.2
120.7
171.6
193.3
254.1
Other Receivables
10.0
36.4
11.0
21.0
15.1
20.8
6.8
4.5
4.1
6.4
7.8
28.0
18.8
17.5
16.0
20.1
30.2
41.7
39.0
84.1
71.3
62.7
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
33.5
36.1
41.7
59.9
65.5
76.9
88.9
99.7
101.0
140.7
155.3
207.8
267.2
241.8
271.8
375.2
507.7
594.3
798.5
1,033.9
1,321.8
1,739.0
Judicial Deposits
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.4
0.3
0.3
0.4
0.5
0.6
0.7
0.8
0.9
1.2
1.3
1.4
1.5
2.5
2.9
4.4
5.7
6.8
6.0
Note Receivables
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
33.9
12.3
21.9
29.9
23.7
17.9
Financial Investments
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Prepaid Expenses
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.4
0.3
0.2
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.2
0.5
0.5
1.3
1.0
1.3
5.0
4.9
7.2
10.9
10.1
Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution
0.0
0.0
0.0
6.7
6.7
9.9
11.9
8.3
0.0
20.0
23.2
37.0
63.8
14.7
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
104.2
Investment
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
Property and Equipment
1.9
1.7
2.0
3.8
3.5
3.2
3.4
4.6
4.2
4.3
5.3
10.9
11.1
20.9
36.7
67.1
93.4
146.7
253.2
400.0
607.2
889.5
Intangible Assets
31.1
33.8
39.0
48.6
54.8
63.3
73.2
86.1
96.1
115.6
125.9
158.9
190.6
204.4
232.4
305.6
375.2
425.9
512.6
589.6
671.7
709.8
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
824.1
1,036.7
1,205.8
1,300.7
1,397.0
1,446.7
1,887.8
2,370.4
2,493.4
2,818.6
3,264.1
4,235.8
7,795.3
9,417.2
10,362.4
11,417.3
11,893.8
12,690.4
12,984.9
14,582.2
14,468.1
16,343.8
CURRENT LIABILITIES
460.1
613.9
776.7
832.5
912.2
924.5
1,250.4
1,719.2
1,787.4
2,011.3
2,543.9
3,319.0
3,251.7
3,448.1
4,046.6
4,710.8
4,770.8
5,098.5
4,888.2
5,893.1
5,297.8
6,620.6
Payables to Third Parties
361.2
429.4
504.8
683.1
675.7
794.3
899.1
1,304.0
1,442.7
1,800.1
2,261.5
3,080.6
2,975.3
3,084.8
3,702.7
4,324.2
4,368.1
4,581.5
4,408.3
5,326.3
4,691.3
5,649.4
Trade Payables
24.9
61.7
66.0
35.3
44.2
95.2
88.1
61.7
92.7
103.0
112.6
92.4
119.2
156.8
151.6
167.2
162.7
237.8
185.7
256.3
279.3
227.2
Payables to Related Parties
65.7
108.9
180.7
92.4
178.2
16.8
28.7
76.2
162.7
31.7
72.6
39.1
45.0
33.6
32.3
28.9
30.5
36.6
34.9
22.2
35.8
145.4
Derivative Financial Instruments
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
2.7
6.6
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Borrowings
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
201.8
205.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Deposits
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
318.5
Salaries and Social Charges
0.4
0.5
11.3
13.7
10.2
13.9
19.6
20.3
16.6
25.0
32.2
34.3
26.2
62.7
73.5
73.9
70.6
109.0
116.2
106.8
71.2
95.3
Taxes and Contributions
1.3
3.7
7.5
3.0
2.5
1.6
8.2
6.9
31.2
29.9
40.1
52.1
57.9
82.8
59.7
80.1
104.1
109.1
129.6
124.0
125.0
26.9
Provision for Contingencies
1.6
1.5
0.0
0.0
0.2
0.7
0.5
0.7
1.0
1.3
1.6
4.6
5.2
5.3
6.3
7.0
7.7
8.3
8.3
11.8
14.7
13.6
Dividends Payable and Interest on own Capital
1.3
2.8
3.1
3.2
0.1
0.1
0.1
22.2
22.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other Payables
3.7
5.4
3.4
1.8
0.9
1.9
1.6
15.2
18.4
20.3
23.4
15.9
23.0
22.1
20.5
29.5
27.1
16.3
5.2
45.6
80.6
144.3
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
0.3
0.1
0.1
6.3
9.9
14.2
18.8
24.4
18.6
37.4
41.8
46.4
66.8
0.0
34.2
132.1
237.4
374.4
491.7
674.2
816.7
1,054.7
Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution
0.0
0.0
0.0
6.3
9.9
14.2
18.8
24.4
18.6
33.9
38.2
42.8
63.2
0.0
34.2
132.1
221.6
358.6
474.5
630.9
766.4
968.8
Provision for Contingencies
0.3
0.1
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other Payables
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
3.5
3.6
3.6
3.6
0.0
0.0
0.0
15.8
15.8
17.3
43.3
50.3
85.9
EQUITY
363.7
422.7
428.9
461.9
475.0
508.0
618.5
626.9
687.5
769.8
678.4
870.4
4,476.7
5,969.1
6,281.5
6,574.4
6,885.6
7,217.5
7,604.9
8,014.9
8,353.6
8,668.5
Share Capital
42.6
42.6
380.7
441.6
441.6
441.6
524.6
524.6
524.6
524.6
524.6
524.6
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Net Parent Investment
282.6
337.1
0.0
9.7
9.7
9.7
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Capital Reserve
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
4,311.8
5,577.3
5,657.7
5,688.1
5,704.4
5,715.9
5,760.2
5,781.5
5,807.9
5,826.5
Other Comprehensive Income
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
(0.2)
0.3
0.2
Legal Reserve
1.6
1.6
1.7
0.8
0.8
0.8
0.8
6.3
6.3
6.3
6.3
30.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Equity Valuation Adjustments
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
(6.7)
(7.2)
(6.9)
(7.3)
(19.7)
(22.8)
(22.6)
(22.4)
(22.4)
(22.4)
Profit Retention Reserve
34.2
39.1
43.9
7.6
22.3
55.9
93.2
96.0
156.6
96.0
0.0
312.0
148.4
375.5
606.8
909.3
1,218.6
1,541.0
1,883.2
2,274.9
2,631.5
2,927.7
Profit of the Period
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
142.8
147.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Treasury Shares
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
(39.5)
(39.5)
(39.5)
(39.5)
(41.3)
(86.0)
(86.0)
Non-controlling interests
2.7
2.4
2.6
2.2
0.5
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
0.5
3.5
23.2
23.4
23.9
23.8
21.9
22.9
23.6
22.4
22.3
22.5
R$ million
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
ASSETS
1,300.7
2,370.4
4,235.8
11,417.3
14,582.2
CURRENT ASSETS
1,240.8
2,270.8
4,028.0
11,042.1
13,548.4
Cash and Cash Equivalents
6.9
80.0
66.8
2,763.1
1,404.0
Financial Investments
0.0
131.2
210.1
0.0
1,349.7
Note Receivables
1,110.0
1,715.5
3,522.3
8,104.7
10,477.2
Receivables from Related Parties
55.9
300.8
124.7
0.0
0.0
Inventories
41.2
21.0
61.6
88.6
61.9
Taxes Recoverable
5.8
17.7
14.4
65.7
171.6
Other Receivables
21.0
4.5
28.0
20.1
84.1
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
59.9
99.7
207.8
375.2
1,033.9
Judicial Deposits
0.4
0.5
0.9
1.5
5.7
Note Receivables
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
29.9
Financial Investments
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Prepaid Expenses
0.4
0.1
0.2
1.0
7.2
Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution
6.7
8.3
37.0
0.0
0.0
Investment
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
1.5
Property and Equipment
3.8
4.6
10.9
67.1
400.0
Intangible Assets
48.6
86.1
158.9
305.6
589.6
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
1,300.7
2,370.4
4,235.8
11,417.3
14,582.2
CURRENT LIABILITIES
832.5
1,719.2
3,319.0
4,710.8
5,893.1
Payables to Third Parties
683.1
1,304.0
3,080.6
4,324.2
5,326.3
Trade Payables
35.3
61.7
92.4
167.2
256.3
Payables to Related Parties
92.4
76.2
39.1
28.9
22.2
Derivative Financial Instruments
0.0
6.6
0.0
0.0
0.0
Borrowings
0.0
205.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
Deposits
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Salaries and Social Charges
13.7
20.3
34.3
73.9
106.8
Taxes and Contributions
3.0
6.9
52.1
80.1
124.0
Provision for Contingencies
0.0
0.7
4.6
7.0
11.8
Dividends Payable and Interest on own Capital
3.2
22.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other Payables
1.8
15.2
15.9
29.5
45.6
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
6.3
24.4
46.4
132.1
674.2
Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution
6.3
24.4
42.8
132.1
630.9
Provision for Contingencies
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other Payables
0.0
0.0
3.6
0.0
43.3
EQUITY
461.9
626.9
870.4
6,574.4
8,014.9
Share Capital
441.6
524.6
524.6
0.0
0.0
Net Parent Investment
9.7
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Capital Reserve
0.0
0.0
0.0
5,688.1
5,781.5
Other Comprehensive Income
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
(0.2)
Legal Reserve
0.8
6.3
30.2
0.0
0.0
Equity Valuation Adjustments
0.0
0.0
0.1
(7.3)
(22.4)
Profit Retention Reserve
7.6
96.0
312.0
909.3
2,274.9
Profit of the Period
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Treasury Shares
0.0
0.0
0.0
(39.5)
(41.3)
Non-controlling interests
2.2
0.0
3.5
23.8
22.4
http://investors.pagseguro.com/
PAGS | Cash Flow
CASH FLOW | GAAP
http://investors.pagseguro.com/
GAAP | R$ million
1Q17
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit before Income Taxes
82.2
116.4
214.7
270.2
163.0
312.7
320.5
421.3
449.4
461.1
468.1
533.9
496.2
412.4
Expenses (Revenues) not affecting Cash:
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Depreciation and Amortization
10.8
11.9
13.5
15.4
18.0
20.5
23.9
32.9
26.4
21.7
34.1
46.1
59.6
81.4
Loss on Sale of Property
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Chargebacks
17.4
7.8
10.1
12.4
14.4
13.7
22.3
21.1
32.8
41.6
62.3
63.9
70.2
60.3
Accrual of Provision for Contingencies
0.3
0.3
0.2
2.8
0.7
0.4
1.5
1.1
0.6
0.2
(0.0)
7.4
4.4
0.8
Share based Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
130.3
32.1
82.7
19.1
16.3
11.5
44.3
21.3
12.0
18.4
Unrealizes on Derivative Instruments
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Inventory Provisions
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other Financial Cost, Net
3.4
(1.5)
0.4
(1.6)
(1.4)
3.0
1.9
16.7
(3.7)
41.4
(119.3)
(23.8)
(3.1)
7.6
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities
Notes Receivables
(229.1)
(550.1)
(678.3)
(609.4)
(1,449.2)
(1,388.9)
(1,443.8)
(766.6)
(904.9)
(1,075.0)
(343.0)
(802.6)
1,047.4
(1,693.7)
Financial investments (Mandatory Guarantee)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
(161.4)
(120.8)
(7.7)
Inventories
(13.4)
(20.1)
(11.8)
4.7
1.7
2.8
(19.6)
(31.9)
44.1
(40.9)
56.4
(45.3)
(8.3)
(3.4)
Taxes Recoverable
(15.9)
59.0
(33.7)
(1.3)
(2.7)
3.0
(21.9)
(1.3)
3.7
(17.7)
(4.8)
(3.6)
(18.1)
(57.3)
Other Receivables
(0.4)
(1.6)
(1.5)
(20.1)
3.9
0.0
0.6
(3.8)
(11.0)
(11.9)
1.3
(46.4)
11.7
9.4
Other Payables
3.0
(0.8)
3.1
(7.3)
7.2
(4.8)
(1.9)
(7.8)
13.4
(9.6)
(9.6)
66.4
42.0
35.1
Payables to Third Parties
138.7
357.4
461.3
819.1
(105.3)
109.5
617.9
621.5
43.9
213.4
(173.1)
918.0
(643.8)
947.4
Trade Payables
31.0
10.9
9.6
(22.0)
25.6
38.5
(4.9)
13.4
(3.0)
76.7
(53.9)
70.2
21.6
(49.8)
Receivables from (Payables to) Related Parties
(47.4)
43.5
93.3
(153.7)
129.6
(10.5)
(1.4)
(4.9)
(0.3)
4.3
0.0
(12.7)
13.6
105.4
Deposits
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
317.8
Salaries and Social Charges
(3.7)
8.3
7.2
1.6
(8.1)
9.4
37.9
0.1
(3.3)
38.4
7.2
(9.4)
(21.1)
24.3
Taxes and Contributions
24.0
(58.9)
34.9
(3.1)
19.4
2.9
12.0
(2.5)
0.1
6.0
7.8
(15.4)
(4.8)
(107.7)
Provision for Contingencies
(0.0)
0.0
(0.7)
1.2
(0.3)
(0.5)
(0.5)
(0.5)
0.0
0.0
0.0
(4.8)
(1.7)
(2.2)
Non-controlling Interests
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Income Tax and Social Contribution paid
(0.2)
(30.8)
(59.4)
(76.1)
(34.8)
(76.0)
(75.7)
(17.1)
(29.4)
(22.8)
(13.6)
(22.4)
(2.2)
(6.7)
Interest Income received
56.1
55.5
45.8
57.1
73.8
86.4
103.8
130.7
124.9
13.7
256.3
127.6
97.3
16.8
Interest Paid
(9.2)
(0.0)
0.0
(0.0)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
47.7
7.0
108.9
290.0
(1,014.1)
(845.7)
(344.8)
441.4
(199.9)
(247.9)
220.5
706.9
1,051.9
108.7
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Amount paid on Acquisitions, Net of Cash Acquired
0.0
(3.3)
0.0
(18.9)
0.0
0.0
0.0
(1.8)
(15.8)
0.0
(2.3)
0.3
0.0
0.0
Purchases of Property and Equipment
(0.1)
(0.3)
(1.4)
(6.1)
(1.0)
(10.8)
(17.3)
(32.5)
(30.2)
(60.1)
(116.6)
(121.4)
(231.9)
(244.3)
Purchases and Development of Intangible Assets
(21.3)
(23.1)
(24.8)
(30.5)
(29.7)
(36.7)
(51.1)
(74.6)
(81.0)
(67.5)
(108.2)
(108.3)
(119.0)
(98.3)
Acquisition of Financial Investments
0.0
0.0
0.0
(209.6)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
(1,589.7)
(200.5)
65.2
615.3
983.2
(983.2)
Redemption of Financial Investments
113.7
18.1
0.2
(0.0)
211.1
0.0
0.0
(0.0)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
839.1
NET CASH PROVIBED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES
92.4
(8.6)
(26.0)
(265.0)
180.4
(47.4)
(68.4)
(108.9)
(1,716.6)
(328.1)
(161.9)
385.9
632.2
(486.7)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Payment of Borrowings
(199.5)
(0.0)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Proceeds from Borrowings
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Payment of Derivative Financial Instruments
(5.8)
0.0
(0.0)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Distribution of Dividends
0.0
0.0
(54.3)
(0.0)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Proceeds from Offering of Shares
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
3,444.9
1,300.0
(27.0)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Capital Increase
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Transactional Costs
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
(148.0)
(38.4)
(3.5)
(0.0)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Acquisition of Treasury Shares
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
(39.5)
0.0
0.0
0.0
(1.7)
(44.8)
0.0
Transaction with non-controlling Interest
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
(4.7)
(0.7)
0.0
0.0
(14.0)
(2.0)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Capital Increase by non-controlling Shareholders
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
20.0
0.3
0.3
0.0
0.3
(0.0)
0.7
(1.2)
(0.1)
0.2
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(205.3)
0.0
(54.3)
0.0
3,312.3
1,261.2
(30.2)
(39.5)
(13.6)
(2.0)
0.7
(2.9)
(44.9)
0.2
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(65.2)
(1.6)
28.7
25.0
2,478.6
368.1
(443.4)
293.0
(1,930.2)
(578.1)
59.3
1,089.9
1,639.2
(377.8)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the beginning of the Period
80.0
14.7
13.2
41.8
66.8
2,545.4
2,913.5
2,470.1
2,763.0
832.9
254.8
314.1
1,404.0
3,043.2
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the end of the Period
14.7
13.2
41.8
66.8
2,545.4
2,913.5
2,470.1
2,763.0
832.9
254.8
314.1
1,404.0
3,043.2
2,665.3
GAAP | R$ million
2016
2017
2018
2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit before Income Taxes
155.4
683.5
1,217.6
1,912.5
Expenses (Revenues) not affecting Cash:
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Depreciation and Amortization
31.2
51.6
95.4
128.3
Loss on Sale of Property
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Chargebacks
31.6
47.9
71.5
200.6
Accrual of Provision for Contingencies
0.6
3.5
3.7
8.2
Share based Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
0.0
0.0
264.2
93.4
Unrealizes on Derivative Instruments
6.6
0.0
0.0
0.0
Inventory Provisions
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other Financial Cost, Net
5.5
0.7
20.1
(105.4)
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities
Notes Receivables
(784.0)
(2,066.9)
(5,048.5)
(3,125.5)
Financial investments (Mandatory Guarantee)
0.0
0.0
0.0
(161.4)
Inventories
20.2
(40.6)
(47.0)
14.2
Taxes Recoverable
8.6
8.1
(22.9)
(22.4)
Other Receivables
17.2
(23.5)
0.8
(68.0)
Other Payables
13.5
(2.0)
(7.3)
60.6
Payables to Third Parties
620.9
1,776.5
1,243.6
1,002.1
Trade Payables
25.4
29.5
72.6
90.0
Receivables from (Payables to) Related Parties
(214.5)
(64.4)
112.8
(8.6)
Deposits
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Salaries and Social Charges
6.6
13.3
39.3
32.9
Taxes and Contributions
3.9
(3.1)
31.8
(1.5)
Provision for Contingencies
(0.0)
0.5
(1.8)
(4.8)
Non-controlling Interests
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Income Tax and Social Contribution paid
(18.1)
(166.4)
(203.6)
(88.2)
Interest Income received
146.3
214.6
394.6
522.5
Interest Paid
0.0
(9.2)
0.0
0.0
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
77.0
453.6
(1,763.2)
479.6
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Amount paid on Acquisitions, Net of Cash Acquired
0.0
(22.2)
(1.8)
(17.7)
Purchases of Property and Equipment
(2.0)
(7.9)
(61.6)
(328.3)
Purchases and Development of Intangible Assets
(70.4)
(99.7)
(192.0)
(365.1)
Acquisition of Financial Investments
(337.1)
(209.6)
0.0
(1,109.6)
Redemption of Financial Investments
206.2
132.1
211.1
0.0
NET CASH PROVIBED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(203.3)
(207.2)
(44.3)
(1,820.8)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Payment of Borrowings
0.0
(199.5)
0.0
0.0
Proceeds from Borrowings
199.4
0.0
0.0
0.0
Payment of Derivative Financial Instruments
0.0
(5.8)
0.0
0.0
Distribution of Dividends
0.0
(54.3)
0.0
0.0
Proceeds from Offering of Shares
0.0
0.0
4,717.9
0.0
Capital Increase
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Transactional Costs
0.0
0.0
(189.9)
0.0
Acquisition of Treasury Shares
0.0
0.0
(39.5)
(1.7)
Transaction with non-controlling Interest
0.0
0.0
(5.4)
(16.0)
Capital Increase by non-controlling Shareholders
0.0
0.0
20.7
(0.2)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
199.4
(259.6)
4,503.8
(17.9)
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
73.1
(13.2)
2,696.3
(1,359.1)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the beginning of the Period
6.9
80.0
66.8
2,763.1
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the end of the Period
80.0
66.8
2,763.1
1,404.0
http://investors.pagseguro.com/
PAGS | Operating Figures
OPERATING FIGURES
http://investors.pagseguro.com/
R$ million
1Q16
2Q16
3Q16
4Q16
1Q17
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Total Payment Volume
2,533.9
3,028.4
3,709.6
4,813.2
6,022.8
8,147.3
10,669.0
13,640.9
14,378.3
16,851.9
20,262.8
24,648.9
24,412.9
26,752.4
29,383.7
34,271.5
31,656.8
29,794.3
Active Merchants | 0001
962
1,066
1,210
1,411
1,685
2,076
2,455
2,791
3,087
3,504
3,827
4,135
4,419
4,714
5,019
5,269
5,496
5,795
Non-Acquiring TPV2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8,802.8
10,651.5
PagBank Active Users3 | 000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,397
1,869
2,737
3,749
4,913
R$ million
2016
2017
2018
2019
Total Payment Volume
14,085.1
38,480.0
76,141.9
114,820.6
Active Merchants | 0001
1,411
2,791
4,135
5,269
Non-Acquiring TPV2
-
-
-
20,516.4
PagBank Active Users3 | 000
-
-
-
2,737
NOTES
1) At least one transaction in the last twelve months;
2) Includes prepaid card top ups, cash cards spending, credit cards, mobile top ups, wire transfers to different people, cash in through boletos , bill payments, tax collections, P2P transactions, QR Code transactions, Loans and Super App;
3) Active merchants using one additional digital account feature/service beyond acquiring and consumers with a balance in their dig ital account on the last day of the month.
http://investors.pagseguro.com/
PAGS | Membership Fee Impacts
MEMBERSHIP MODEL IMPACTS
http://investors.pagseguro.com/
R$ million
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services
0.0
0.0
16.9
(9.0)
13.7
27.4
Net Revenue from Sales
0.0
0.0
(13.9)
(43.1)
(36.6)
(50.1)
Financial Income
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other Financial Income
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total Revenue and Income
0.0
0.0
3.1
(52.1)
(22.9)
(22.7)
Cost of Sales and Services
0.0
0.0
28.1
98.6
85.1
56.3
Selling Expenses
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Administrative Expenses
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Financial Expenses
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other Expenses, Net
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total Costs and Expenses
0.0
0.0
28.1
98.6
85.1
56.3
Earnings before Income Taxes
0.0
0.0
31.1
46.6
62.2
33.7
Current Income Tax and Social Contribution
0.0
0.0
(10.6)
(15.8)
(21.1)
(11.4)
Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Income Tax and Social Contribution
0.0
0.0
(10.6)
(15.8)
(21.1)
(11.4)
Net Income
0.0
0.0
20.5
30.7
41.0
22.2
R$ million
2019
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services
8.0
Net Revenue from Sales
(57.0)
Financial Income
0.0
Other Financial Income
0.0
Total Revenue and Income
(49.0)
Cost of Sales and Services
126.7
Selling Expenses
0.0
Administrative Expenses
0.0
Financial Expenses
0.0
Other Expenses, Net
0.0
Total Costs and Expenses
126.7
Earnings before Income Taxes
77.7
Current Income Tax and Social Contribution
(26.4)
Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution
0.0
Income Tax and Social Contribution
(26.4)
Net Income
51.3
http://investors.pagseguro.com/
PAGS | Pricing Policy
PRICING POLICY
http://investors.pagseguro.com/
Transactions
D0
D+14
D+30
Devices
Price
Debit Transactions
1.99%
1.99%
1.99%
Minizinha
R$ 58.80
Credit Transactions | Single Installment
4.99%
3.99%
3.19%
Minizinha Chip 2
R$ 106.80
Credit Transactions | Multiple Installments
5.59%
4.59%
3.79%
Moderninha Plus
R$ 82.80
Prepayment Fee
2.99%
2.99%
2.99%
Moderninha Pro 2
R$ 238.80
Credit Transactions | 02x Installments
9.91%
8.91%
8.11%
Moderninha X
R$ 238.80
Credit Transactions | 03x Installments
11.29%
10.29%
9.49%
Moderninha Smart
R$ 478.80
Credit Transactions | 04x Installments
12.64%
11.64%
10.84%
Credit Transactions | 05x Installments
13.97%
12.97%
12.17%
Credit Transactions | 06x Installments
15.27%
14.27%
13.47%
Credit Transactions | 07x Installments
16.55%
15.55%
14.75%
Credit Transactions | 08x Installments
17.81%
16.81%
16.01%
Credit Transactions | 09x Installments
19.04%
18.04%
17.24%
Credit Transactions | 10x Installments
20.24%
19.24%
18.44%
Credit Transactions | 11x Installments
21.43%
20.43%
19.63%
Credit Transactions | 12x Installments
22.59%
21.59%
20.79%
http://investors.pagseguro.com/
Sales 2020
6 711 M
1 206 M
1 206 M
Net income 2020
1 540 M
277 M
277 M
Net cash 2020
2 433 M
437 M
437 M
P/E ratio 2020
54,0x
Yield 2020
0,08%
Capitalization
81 199 M
14 485 M
14 595 M
EV / Sales 2020
11,7x
EV / Sales 2021
9,11x
Nbr of Employees
1 154
Free-Float
54,6%
