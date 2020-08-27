Log in
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.
(PAGS)

PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.

(PAGS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/27 04:10:00 pm
44.19 USD   --.--%
04:43pPAGSEGURO DIGITAL : 2Q20 Supporting Spreadsheet XLSX
PU
04:28pPAGSEGURO DIGITAL : 2Q20 Results Webcast Transcript
PU
04:18pPAGSEGURO DIGITAL : Reports Second Quarter Results
PU
PagSeguro Digital : 2Q20 Supporting Spreadsheet XLSX

08/27/2020 | 04:43pm EDT
PAGS | Results Spreadsheets

2Q20 RESULTS SPREADSHEETS Investor Relations André Cazotto Head of Investor Relations Éric Oliveira Investor Relations Specialist Website: http://investors.pagseguro.com/ E-mail: ir@pagseguro.com Phone: +55 (11) 3914-9403

PAGS | IS GAAP
INCOME STATEMENT | GAAP
http://investors.pagseguro.com/
GAAP | R$ million 1Q15 2Q15 3Q15 4Q15 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services 49.6 58.2 72.0 88.4 90.6 105.8 123.4 160.2 190.4 256.4 344.4 433.0 442.8 515.2 598.9 710.1 713.0 798.9 879.4 984.8 966.8 856.5
Net Revenue from Sales 13.9 54.2 65.8 42.6 43.7 52.1 68.4 96.4 118.4 125.6 117.4 110.4 94.0 89.4 94.6 96.6 67.6 63.5 43.2 0.0 0.0 0.0
Financial Income 42.6 47.5 62.1 67.3 74.6 93.5 102.4 121.9 138.8 172.6 224.2 283.0 274.8 332.6 387.3 419.8 430.5 497.2 537.8 565.0 562.3 459.2
Other Financial Income 0.8 1.3 4.0 4.7 1.5 0.3 1.0 2.5 0.8 2.5 0.6 4.6 116.4 64.5 56.5 41.0 40.2 30.2 30.8 25.1 58.2 41.7
Total Revenue and Income 107.0 161.2 203.9 202.9 210.4 251.8 295.2 381.0 448.5 557.2 686.6 831.0 928.0 1,001.8 1,137.3 1,267.5 1,251.3 1,389.7 1,491.2 1,574.9 1,587.3 1,357.4
Interchange and Card Scheme Fee (ITC) (90.6) (121.7) (161.5) (213.6) (226.5) (265.7) (309.7) (360.9) (354.0) (399.8) (437.0) (492.4) (432.7) (419.3)
Total Revenue and Income (ex-ITC) 357.9 435.5 525.1 617.5 701.6 736.1 827.6 906.7 897.3 989.9 1,054.2 1,082.5 1,154.6 938.1
Cost of Sales and Services (46.9) (98.8) (126.8) (110.0) (115.4) (148.0) (171.7) (188.5) (242.9) (327.0) (348.5) (406.0) (444.8) (482.8) (550.6) (666.5) (617.8) (684.4) (712.5) (747.4) (768.6) (793.3)
Selling Expenses (27.7) (36.6) (39.5) (58.8) (33.4) (39.4) (27.0) (100.1) (71.1) (54.6) (58.4) (61.7) (83.6) (94.4) (90.3) (83.1) (82.4) (131.7) (164.6) (186.6) (189.0) (111.2)
Administrative Expenses (10.7) (12.9) (18.4) (19.2) (18.5) (21.2) (21.0) (23.8) (32.5) (33.5) (41.7) (45.4) (219.0) (109.2) (164.5) (89.0) (92.4) (109.9) (134.6) (90.5) (85.8) (94.3)
Financial Expenses (2.6) (5.2) (10.3) (11.6) (6.6) (8.1) (24.8) (28.8) (19.2) (23.5) (21.0) (40.8) (16.5) (2.8) (7.2) (4.7) (5.8) (2.2) (6.5) (23.6) (45.6) (17.9)
Other Expenses, Net (1.2) (1.3) (0.7) 4.5 (1.6) (2.7) (1.7) (0.6) (0.6) (2.1) (2.3) (7.0) (1.1) 0.1 (4.2) (2.9) (3.6) (0.5) (4.9) 7.1 (2.1) 71.6
Total Costs and Expenses (89.0) (154.8) (195.6) (195.2) (175.6) (219.5) (246.2) (341.8) (366.3) (440.8) (472.0) (560.8) (765.0) (689.0) (816.8) (846.2) (802.0) (928.6) (1,023.1) (1,041.0) (1,091.1) (945.0)
Total Costs and Expenses (ex-ITC) (275.8) (319.1) (310.5) (347.2) (538.6) (423.4) (507.1) (485.3) (447.9) (528.8) (586.1) (548.6) (658.5) (525.7)
Earnings before Income Taxes 17.9 6.4 8.2 7.8 34.8 32.3 49.1 39.2 82.2 116.4 214.7 270.2 163.0 312.7 320.5 421.3 449.4 461.1 468.1 533.9 496.2 412.4
Current Income Tax and Social Contribution (1.1) (0.3) (1.8) 0.6 (4.8) (2.0) (9.0) 8.4 (19.1) (38.8) (66.2) (90.9) (20.9) (99.3) (40.1) (20.6) (50.1) (1.3) 12.5 14.5 (3.8) (18.0)
Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution (0.1) 0.3 (0.2) (2.2) (3.6) (4.7) (2.7) (9.1) (2.5) 4.6 (1.1) 9.2 6.4 14.1 (48.9) (97.9) (89.5) (137.0) (138.1) (156.5) (135.4) (98.2)
Income Tax and Social Contribution (1.2) 0.0 (2.0) (1.7) (8.4) (6.7) (11.8) (0.7) (21.6) (34.2) (67.3) (81.7) (14.5) (85.1) (89.0) (118.6) (139.6) (138.4) (125.5) (142.0) (139.2) (116.1)
Net Income 16.7 6.4 6.2 6.1 26.4 25.6 37.3 38.5 60.6 82.2 147.4 188.6 148.5 227.6 231.6 302.8 309.7 322.8 342.6 391.9 356.9 296.3
GAAP | R$ million 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services 268.2 480.0 1,224.3 2,267.1 3,376.1
Net Revenue from Sales 176.5 260.6 471.9 374.6 174.2
Financial Income 219.5 392.4 818.6 1,414.5 2,030.5
Other Financial Income 10.7 5.3 8.6 278.4 126.4
Total Revenue and Income 674.9 1,138.4 2,523.4 4,334.7 5,707.2
Interchange and Card Scheme Fee (ITC) (587.3) (1,162.7) (1,683.2)
Total Revenue and Income (ex-ITC) 1,936.1 3,171.9 4,024.0
Cost of Sales and Services (382.5) (623.7) (1,324.4) (2,144.7) (2,762.1)
Selling Expenses (162.6) (199.9) (245.8) (351.4) (565.2)
Administrative Expenses (61.1) (84.5) (153.2) (581.7) (427.4)
Financial Expenses (29.7) (68.3) (104.5) (31.2) (38.1)
Other Expenses, Net 1.3 (6.7) (12.0) (8.1) (1.9)
Total Costs and Expenses (634.6) (983.0) (1,839.9) (3,117.1) (3,794.7)
Total Costs and Expenses (ex-ITC) (1,252.6) (1,954.3) (2,111.4)
Earnings before Income Taxes 40.3 155.4 683.5 1,217.6 1,912.5
Current Income Tax and Social Contribution (2.6) (7.4) (215.0) (180.9) (24.5)
Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution (2.2) (20.1) 10.3 (126.3) (521.0)
Income Tax and Social Contribution (4.8) (27.6) (204.7) (307.2) (545.5)
Net Income 35.5 127.8 478.8 910.4 1,367.0
http://investors.pagseguro.com/
PAGS | IS NON-GAAP
INCOME STATEMENT | NON-GAAP
http://investors.pagseguro.com/
NON-GAAP | R$ million 1Q15 2Q15 3Q15 4Q15 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services 49.6 58.2 72.0 88.4 90.6 105.8 123.4 160.2 190.4 256.4 344.4 433.0 442.8 515.2 598.9 710.1 713.0 798.9 879.4 984.8 966.8 856.5
Net Revenue from Sales 13.9 54.2 65.8 42.6 43.7 52.1 68.4 96.4 118.4 125.6 117.4 110.4 94.0 89.4 94.6 96.6 67.6 63.5 43.2 0.0 0.0 0.0
Financial Income 42.6 47.5 62.1 67.3 74.6 93.5 102.4 121.9 138.8 172.6 224.2 283.0 274.8 332.6 387.3 419.8 430.5 497.2 537.8 565.0 562.3 459.2
Other Financial Income 0.8 1.3 4.0 4.7 1.5 0.3 1.0 2.5 0.8 2.5 0.6 4.6 26.6 37.2 42.2 41.2 40.2 30.2 30.8 25.1 58.2 41.7
Total Revenue and Income 107.0 161.2 203.9 202.9 210.4 251.8 295.2 381.0 448.5 557.2 686.6 831.0 838.3 974.5 1,123.1 1,267.6 1,251.3 1,389.7 1,491.2 1,574.9 1,587.3 1,357.4
Interchange and Card Scheme Fee (ITC) (90.6) (121.7) (161.5) (213.6) (226.5) (265.7) (309.7) (360.9) (354.0) (399.8) (437.0) (492.4) (432.7) (419.3)
Total Revenue and Income (ex-ITC) 357.9 435.5 525.1 617.5 611.8 708.8 813.4 906.8 897.3 989.9 1,054.2 1,082.5 1,154.6 938.1
Cost of Sales and Services (46.9) (98.8) (126.8) (110.0) (115.4) (148.0) (171.7) (188.5) (242.9) (327.0) (348.5) (406.0) (406.5) (471.4) (540.9) (666.0) (615.9) (682.0) (693.0) (743.1) (766.4) (791.0)
Selling Expenses (27.7) (36.6) (39.5) (58.8) (33.4) (39.4) (27.0) (100.1) (71.1) (54.6) (58.4) (61.7) (83.6) (94.4) (90.3) (82.8) (82.4) (131.7) (164.5) (186.6) (189.0) (111.2)
Administrative Expenses (10.7) (12.9) (18.4) (19.2) (18.5) (21.2) (21.0) (23.8) (32.5) (33.5) (41.7) (45.4) (46.7) (58.2) (58.7) (58.8) (70.5) (81.9) (81.9) (65.0) (72.7) (80.5)
Financial Expenses (2.6) (5.2) (10.3) (11.6) (6.6) (8.1) (24.8) (28.8) (19.2) (23.5) (21.0) (40.8) (3.4) (2.1) (3.1) (4.7) (5.8) (2.2) (6.5) (23.6) (45.6) (17.9)
Other Expenses, Net (1.2) (1.3) (0.7) 4.5 (1.6) (2.7) (1.7) (0.6) (0.6) (2.1) (2.3) (7.0) (1.1) 0.1 (4.2) (2.9) (3.6) (0.5) (4.9) 7.1 (2.1) 71.6
Total Costs and Expenses (89.0) (154.8) (195.6) (195.2) (175.6) (219.5) (246.2) (341.8) (366.3) (440.8) (472.0) (560.8) (541.4) (626.0) (697.1) (815.1) (778.1) (898.2) (950.8) (1,011.2) (1,075.8) (928.9)
Total Costs and Expenses (ex-ITC) (275.8) (319.1) (310.5) (347.2) (314.9) (360.4) (387.4) (454.2) (424.1) (498.4) (513.9) (518.8) (643.2) (509.6)
Earnings before Income Taxes 17.9 6.4 8.2 7.8 34.8 32.3 49.1 39.2 82.2 116.4 214.7 270.2 296.9 348.4 425.9 452.5 473.2 491.5 540.4 563.7 511.4 428.6
Current Income Tax and Social Contribution (1.1) (0.3) (1.8) 0.6 (4.8) (2.0) (9.0) 8.4 (19.1) (38.8) (66.2) (90.9) (20.9) (99.3) (46.8) (20.7) (50.1) (1.3) 12.5 14.5 (3.8) (18.0)
Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution (0.1) 0.3 (0.2) (2.2) (3.6) (4.7) (2.7) (9.1) (2.5) 4.6 (1.1) 9.2 (63.1) (7.0) (88.6) (108.4) (97.6) (147.4) (162.6) (166.6) (140.6) (103.6)
Income Tax and Social Contribution (1.2) 0.0 (2.0) (1.7) (8.4) (6.7) (11.8) (0.7) (21.6) (34.2) (67.3) (81.7) (84.0) (106.3) (135.5) (129.1) (147.7) (148.7) (150.1) (152.1) (144.4) (121.6)
Net Income 16.7 6.4 6.2 6.1 26.4 25.6 37.3 38.5 60.6 82.2 147.4 188.6 212.9 242.1 290.5 323.4 325.5 342.8 390.3 411.6 367.0 307.0
Non-Recurring Effects | R$ million 1Q15 2Q15 3Q15 4Q15 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0.0) 0.0 (0.0) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Net Revenue from Sales 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0.0) (0.0) (0.0) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Financial Income 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0.0) 0.0 (0.0) (0.0) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Other Financial Income 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 89.8 27.3 14.3 (0.1) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total Revenue and Income 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 89.8 27.3 14.3 (0.1) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Interchange and Card Scheme Fee (ITC) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total Revenue and Income (ex-ITC) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 89.8 27.3 14.3 (0.1) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Cost of Sales and Services 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (38.2) (11.3) (9.7) (0.5) (1.9) (2.4) (19.5) (4.3) (2.2) (2.3)
Selling Expenses 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0.0) (0.3) 0.0 0.0 (0.1) 0.0 (0.0) 0.0
Administrative Expenses 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (172.4) (51.0) (105.8) (30.2) (21.9) (28.0) (52.7) (25.5) (13.1) (13.8)
Financial Expenses 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (13.1) (0.7) (4.1) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0.0) 0.0
Other Expenses, Net 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0.0) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total Costs and Expenses 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (223.7) (63.0) (119.7) (31.1) (23.8) (30.4) (72.2) (29.8) (15.3) (16.1)
Total Costs and Expenses (ex-ITC) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (223.7) (63.0) (119.7) (31.1) (23.8) (30.4) (72.2) (29.8) (15.3) (16.1)
Earnings before Income Taxes 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (133.9) (35.7) (105.4) (31.2) (23.8) (30.4) (72.2) (29.8) (15.3) (16.1)
Current Income Tax and Social Contribution 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0.0) 6.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 69.5 21.1 39.7 10.5 8.1 10.3 24.6 10.1 5.2 5.4
Income Tax and Social Contribution 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 69.5 21.1 46.5 10.5 8.1 10.3 24.6 10.1 5.2 5.4
Net Income 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (64.4) (14.5) (58.9) (20.6) (15.7) (20.1) (47.7) (19.7) (10.1) (10.7)
NON-GAAP | R$ million 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services 268.2 480.0 1,224.3 2,267.1 3,376.1
Net Revenue from Sales 176.5 260.6 471.9 374.6 174.2
Financial Income 219.5 392.4 818.6 1,414.5 2,030.5
Other Financial Income 10.7 5.3 8.6 147.2 126.4
Total Revenue and Income 674.9 1,138.4 2,523.4 4,203.4 5,707.2
Interchange and Card Scheme Fee (ITC) (587.3) (1,162.7) (1,683.2)
Total Revenue and Income (ex-ITC) 1,936.1 3,040.7 4,024.0
Cost of Sales and Services (382.5) (623.7) (1,324.4) (2,084.9) (2,734.0)
Selling Expenses (162.6) (199.9) (245.8) (351.1) (565.1)
Administrative Expenses (61.1) (84.5) (153.2) (222.4) (299.2)
Financial Expenses (29.7) (68.3) (104.5) (13.2) (38.1)
Other Expenses, Net 1.3 (6.7) (12.0) (8.1) (1.9)
Total Costs and Expenses (634.6) (983.0) (1,839.9) (2,679.7) (3,638.4)
Total Costs and Expenses (ex-ITC) (1,252.6) (1,516.9) (1,955.2)
Earnings before Income Taxes 40.3 155.4 683.5 1,523.8 2,068.8
Current Income Tax and Social Contribution (2.6) (7.4) (215.0) (187.7) (24.5)
Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution (2.2) (20.1) 10.3 (267.2) (574.2)
Income Tax and Social Contribution (4.8) (27.6) (204.7) (454.9) (598.6)
Net Income 35.5 127.8 478.8 1,068.9 1,470.2
Non-Recurring Effects | R$ million 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0.0) 0.0
Net Revenue from Sales 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0.0) 0.0
Financial Income 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0.0) 0.0
Other Financial Income 0.0 0.0 0.0 131.3 0.0
Total Revenue and Income 0.0 0.0 0.0 131.2 0.0
Interchange and Card Scheme Fee (ITC) 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total Revenue and Income (ex-ITC) 0.0 0.0 0.0
Cost of Sales and Services 0.0 0.0 0.0 (59.8) (28.1)
Selling Expenses 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0.3) (0.1)
Administrative Expenses 0.0 0.0 0.0 (359.3) (128.1)
Financial Expenses 0.0 0.0 0.0 (18.0) 0.0
Other Expenses, Net 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0.0) 0.0
Total Costs and Expenses 0.0 0.0 0.0 (437.4) (156.3)
Total Costs and Expenses (ex-ITC) 0.0 (437.4) (156.3)
Earnings before Income Taxes 0.0 0.0 0.0 (306.2) (156.3)
Current Income Tax and Social Contribution 0.0 0.0 0.0 6.8 0.0
Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution 0.0 0.0 0.0 140.9 53.1
Income Tax and Social Contribution 0.0 0.0 0.0 147.7 53.1
Net Income 0.0 0.0 0.0 (158.5) (103.1)
http://investors.pagseguro.com/
PAGS | Take Rate
TAKE RATE
http://investors.pagseguro.com/
Net Take Rate | Consolidated - R$ million 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20
Total Payment Volume 2,533.9 3,028.4 3,709.6 4,813.2 6,022.8 8,147.3 10,669.0 13,640.9 14,378.3 16,851.9 20,262.8 24,648.9 24,412.9 26,752.4 29,383.7 34,271.5 31,656.8 29,794.3
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services 90.6 105.8 123.4 160.2 190.4 256.4 344.4 433.0 442.8 515.2 598.9 710.1 713.0 798.9 879.4 984.8 966.8 856.5
Financial Income 74.6 93.5 102.4 121.9 138.8 172.6 224.2 283.0 274.8 332.6 387.3 419.8 430.5 497.2 537.8 565.0 562.3 459.2
Transactions Costs (57.4) (66.8) (75.2) (84.2) (104.9) (140.4) (182.0) (233.8) (247.2) (281.4) (326.6) (391.3) (380.9) (432.7) (468.0) (533.7) (556.4) (589.4)
Net Take Rate 4.25% 4.38% 4.06% 4.11% 3.73% 3.54% 3.62% 3.53% 3.27% 3.36% 3.26% 3.00% 3.12% 3.23% 3.23% 2.96% 3.07% 2.44%
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services 3.58% 3.49% 3.33% 3.33% 3.16% 3.15% 3.23% 3.17% 3.08% 3.06% 2.96% 2.88% 2.92% 2.99% 2.99% 2.87% 3.05% 2.87%
Financial Income 2.94% 3.09% 2.76% 2.53% 2.30% 2.12% 2.10% 2.07% 1.91% 1.97% 1.91% 1.70% 1.76% 1.86% 1.83% 1.65% 1.78% 1.54%
Transactions Costs -2.27% -2.21% -2.03% -1.75% -1.74% -1.72% -1.71% -1.71% -1.72% -1.67% -1.61% -1.59% -1.56% -1.62% -1.59% -1.56% -1.76% -1.98%
Effects | R$ million 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20
Total Payment Volume 2,533.9 3,028.4 3,709.6 4,813.2 6,022.8 8,147.3 10,669.0 13,640.9 14,378.3 16,851.9 20,262.8 24,648.9 24,412.9 26,752.4 29,383.7 34,271.5 31,656.8 29,794.3
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 16.9 7.2 13.7 27.4
Financial Income 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Transactions Costs 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (8.3) (88.3) (111.3)
Net Take Rate 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.06% -0.00% -0.24% -0.28%
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.06% 0.02% 0.04% 0.09%
Financial Income 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Transactions Costs 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% -0.02% -0.28% -0.37%
Adjusted Net Take Rate | R$ million 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20
Total Payment Volume 2,533.9 3,028.4 3,709.6 4,813.2 6,022.8 8,147.3 10,669.0 13,640.9 14,378.3 16,851.9 20,262.8 24,648.9 24,412.9 26,752.4 29,383.7 34,271.5 31,656.8 29,794.3
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services 90.6 105.8 123.4 160.2 190.4 256.4 344.4 433.0 442.8 515.2 598.9 710.1 713.0 798.9 862.4 977.5 953.1 829.1
Financial Income 74.6 93.5 102.4 121.9 138.8 172.6 224.2 283.0 274.8 332.6 387.3 419.8 430.5 497.2 537.8 565.0 562.3 459.2
Transactions Costs (57.4) (66.8) (75.2) (84.2) (104.9) (140.4) (182.0) (233.8) (247.2) (281.4) (326.6) (391.3) (380.9) (432.7) (468.0) (525.4) (468.1) (478.1)
Net Take Rate 4.25% 4.38% 4.06% 4.11% 3.73% 3.54% 3.62% 3.53% 3.27% 3.36% 3.26% 3.00% 3.12% 3.23% 3.17% 2.97% 3.31% 2.72%
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services 3.58% 3.49% 3.33% 3.33% 3.16% 3.15% 3.23% 3.17% 3.08% 3.06% 2.96% 2.88% 2.92% 2.99% 2.93% 2.85% 3.01% 2.78%
Financial Income 2.94% 3.09% 2.76% 2.53% 2.30% 2.12% 2.10% 2.07% 1.91% 1.97% 1.91% 1.70% 1.76% 1.86% 1.83% 1.65% 1.78% 1.54%
Transactions Costs -2.27% -2.21% -2.03% -1.75% -1.74% -1.72% -1.71% -1.71% -1.72% -1.67% -1.61% -1.59% -1.56% -1.62% -1.59% -1.53% -1.48% -1.60%
Net Take Rate | Consolidated - R$ million 2016 2017 2018 2019
Total Payment Volume 14,085.1 38,480.0 76,141.9 114,820.6
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services 480.0 1,224.3 2,267.1 3,376.1
Financial Income 392.4 818.6 1,414.5 2,030.5
Transactions Costs (283.6) (661.1) (1,246.5) (1,815.4)
Net Take Rate 4.18% 3.59% 3.20% 3.13%
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services 3.41% 3.18% 2.98% 2.94%
Financial Income 2.79% 2.13% 1.86% 1.77%
Transactions Costs -2.01% -1.72% -1.64% -1.58%
Effects | R$ million 2016 2017 2018 2019
Total Payment Volume 14,085.1 38,480.0 76,141.9 114,820.6
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services 0.0 0.0 0.0 8.0
Financial Income 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Transactions Costs 0.0 0.0 0.0 (8.3)
Net Take Rate 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% -0.00%
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.01%
Financial Income 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Transactions Costs 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% -0.01%
Adjusted Net Take Rate | R$ million 2016 2017 2018 2019
Total Payment Volume 14,085.1 38,480.0 76,141.9 114,820.6
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services 480.0 1,224.3 2,267.1 3,368.1
Financial Income 392.4 818.6 1,414.5 2,030.5
Transactions Costs (283.6) (661.1) (1,246.5) (1,807.1)
Net Take Rate 4.18% 3.59% 3.20% 3.13%
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services 3.41% 3.18% 2.98% 2.93%
Financial Income 2.79% 2.13% 1.86% 1.77%
Transactions Costs -2.01% -1.72% -1.64% -1.57%
http://investors.pagseguro.com/
PAGS | Operating Expenses
OPERATING EXPENSES | GAAP
http://investors.pagseguro.com/
GAAP | R$ million 1Q15 2Q15 3Q15 4Q15 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20
Transactions Costs (22.2) (29.0) (43.1) (51.6) (57.4) (66.8) (75.2) (84.2) (104.9) (140.4) (182.0) (233.8) (247.2) (281.4) (326.6) (391.3) (380.9) (432.7) (468.0) (533.7) (556.4) (589.4)
Interchange,Processing and Card Scheme Fees (90.6) (121.7) (161.5) (213.6) (226.5) (265.7) (309.7) (360.9) (354.0) (399.8) (437.0) (492.4) (432.7) (419.3)
Others (14.3) (18.7) (20.5) (20.3) (20.7) (15.7) (16.9) (30.4) (26.9) (32.9) (31.1) (41.2) (123.8) (170.1)
Cost of Goods Sold (15.2) (56.6) (58.0) (48.9) (31.6) (51.3) (63.3) (87.1) (100.4) (125.8) (113.9) (111.5) (99.4) (127.1) (147.7) (193.6) (147.8) (158.3) (117.2) (40.0) 0.0 0.0
Marketing and Advertising (26.2) (36.5) (47.3) (43.5) (40.2) (45.8) (35.5) (83.3) (69.9) (69.1) (65.7) (70.8) (90.9) (102.3) (93.3) (88.9) (80.0) (116.1) (136.0) (144.3) (156.2) (98.0)
Personnel Expenses (9.0) (11.5) (16.7) (10.9) (14.2) (14.6) (18.2) (16.2) (20.3) (26.4) (28.0) (31.1) (242.4) (97.8) (154.8) (51.8) (77.8) (93.5) (136.3) (91.6) (105.0) (98.4)
Financial Expenses (2.6) (5.2) (10.3) (11.6) (6.6) (8.1) (24.8) (28.8) (19.2) (23.5) (21.0) (40.8) (16.5) (2.8) (7.2) (4.7) (5.8) (2.2) (6.5) (23.6) (45.6) (17.9)
Chargebacks (4.8) (5.4) (5.6) (11.7) (5.0) (7.8) (7.9) (10.8) (17.4) (7.8) (10.1) (12.4) (14.4) (13.7) (22.3) (21.1) (32.8) (41.6) (62.3) (63.9) (70.2) (60.3)
Depreciation and Amortization (3.8) (4.3) (4.8) (5.6) (6.3) (7.1) (8.2) (9.6) (10.7) (11.9) (13.5) (15.4) (18.0) (20.5) (23.9) (32.9) (26.4) (21.7) (34.1) (46.1) (59.6) (81.4)
Other (5.2) (6.3) (9.8) (11.4) (14.1) (17.9) (13.0) (21.7) (23.5) (35.8) (37.8) (45.0) (36.2) (43.4) (41.0) (61.9) (50.4) (62.5) (62.7) (97.8) (98.1) 0.4
Total Costs and Expenses (89.0) (154.8) (195.6) (195.2) (175.6) (219.5) (246.2) (341.8) (366.3) (440.8) (472.0) (560.8) (765.0) (689.0) (816.8) (846.2) (802.0) (928.6) (1,023.1) (1,041.0) (1,091.1) (945.0)
Total Costs and Expenses (ex-ITC) (275.8) (319.1) (310.5) (347.2) (538.6) (423.4) (507.1) (485.3) (447.9) (528.8) (586.1) (548.6) (658.5) (525.7)
GAAP | R$ million 1Q15 2Q15 3Q15 4Q15 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20
Cost of Services (31.6) (42.5) (63.4) (54.3) (69.8) (89.9) (107.7) (90.4) (125.0) (180.6) (228.7) (295.4) (328.8) (339.4) (391.0) (451.5) (450.1) (491.8) (588.4) (705.8) (768.6) (793.3)
Interchange and Card Scheme Fee (90.6) (121.7) (161.5) (213.6) (226.5) (265.7) (309.7) (360.9) (354.0) (399.8) (437.0) (492.4) (432.7) (419.3)
Others (14.3) (18.7) (20.5) (20.3) (20.7) (15.7) (16.9) (30.4) (26.9) (32.9) (31.1) (41.2) (123.8) (170.1)
Cost of Sales (15.3) (56.4) (63.4) (55.7) (45.7) (58.1) (64.0) (98.1) (117.9) (146.4) (119.9) (110.6) (116.0) (143.3) (159.6) (215.0) (167.7) (192.6) (124.1) (41.6) 0.0 0.0
Selling Expenses (27.7) (36.6) (39.5) (58.8) (33.4) (39.4) (27.0) (100.1) (71.1) (54.6) (58.4) (61.7) (83.6) (94.4) (90.3) (83.1) (82.4) (131.7) (164.6) (186.6) (189.0) (111.2)
Administrative Expenses (10.7) (12.9) (18.4) (19.2) (18.5) (21.2) (21.0) (23.8) (32.5) (33.5) (41.7) (45.4) (219.0) (109.2) (164.5) (89.0) (92.4) (109.9) (134.6) (90.5) (85.8) (94.3)
Financial Expenses (2.6) (5.2) (10.3) (11.6) (6.6) (8.1) (24.8) (28.8) (19.2) (23.5) (21.0) (40.8) (16.5) (2.8) (7.2) (4.7) (5.8) (2.2) (6.5) (23.6) (45.6) (17.9)
Other (Expenses) Income, Net (1.2) (1.3) (0.7) 4.5 (1.6) (2.7) (1.7) (0.6) (0.6) (2.1) (2.3) (7.0) (1.1) 0.1 (4.2) (2.9) (3.6) (0.5) (4.9) 7.1 (2.1) 71.6
Total Costs and Expenses (89.0) (154.8) (195.6) (195.2) (175.6) (219.5) (246.2) (341.8) (366.3) (440.8) (472.0) (560.8) (765.0) (689.0) (816.8) (846.2) (802.0) (928.6) (1,023.1) (1,041.0) (1,091.1) (945.0)
Total Costs and Expenses (ex-ITC) (275.8) (319.1) (310.5) (347.2) (538.6) (423.4) (507.1) (485.3) (447.9) (528.8) (586.1) (548.6) (658.5) (525.7)
GAAP | R$ million 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
Transactions Costs (146.0) (283.6) (661.1) (1,246.5) (1,815.4)
Interchange,Processing and Card Scheme Fees (587.3) (1,162.7) (1,683.2)
Others (73.8) (83.7) (132.1)
Cost of Goods Sold (178.6) (233.4) (451.6) (567.8) (463.3)
Marketing and Advertising (153.5) (204.9) (275.4) (375.5) (476.5)
Personnel Expenses (48.1) (63.3) (105.8) (546.8) (399.1)
Financial Expenses (29.7) (68.3) (104.5) (31.2) (38.1)
Chargebacks (27.5) (31.6) (47.9) (71.5) (200.6)
Depreciation and Amortization (18.6) (31.2) (51.6) (95.4) (128.3)
Other (32.7) (66.7) (142.0) (182.4) (273.3)
Total Costs and Expenses (634.6) (983.0) (1,839.9) (3,117.1) (3,794.7)
Total Costs and Expenses (ex-ITC) (1,252.6) (1,954.3) (2,111.4)
GAAP | R$ million 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
Cost of Services (191.7) (357.8) (829.7) (1,510.8) (2,236.1)
Interchange and Card Scheme Fee (587.3) (1,162.7) (1,683.2)
Others (73.8) (83.7) (132.1)
Cost of Sales (190.8) (265.9) (494.7) (633.9) (526.0)
Selling Expenses (162.6) (199.9) (245.8) (351.4) (565.2)
Administrative Expenses (61.1) (84.5) (153.2) (581.7) (427.4)
Financial Expenses (29.7) (68.3) (104.5) (31.2) (38.1)
Other (Expenses) Income, Net 1.3 (6.7) (12.0) (8.1) (1.9)
Total Costs and Expenses (634.6) (983.0) (1,839.9) (3,117.1) (3,794.7)
Total Costs and Expenses (ex-ITC) (1,252.6) (1,954.3) (2,111.4)
8066 2019 0 0
http://investors.pagseguro.com/
PAGS | Balance Sheet
BALANCE SHEET
http://investors.pagseguro.com/
R$ million 1Q15 2Q15 3Q15 4Q15 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20
ASSETS 824.1 1,036.7 1,205.8 1,300.7 1,397.0 1,446.7 1,887.8 2,370.4 2,493.4 2,818.6 3,264.1 4,235.8 7,795.3 9,417.2 10,362.4 11,417.3 11,893.8 12,690.4 12,984.9 14,582.2 14,468.1 16,343.8
CURRENT ASSETS 790.6 1,000.6 1,164.1 1,240.8 1,331.5 1,369.7 1,798.9 2,270.8 2,392.4 2,677.9 3,108.8 4,028.0 7,528.1 9,175.3 10,090.5 11,042.1 11,386.1 12,096.1 12,186.4 13,548.4 13,146.4 14,604.7
Cash and Cash Equivalents 12.7 49.7 8.6 6.9 7.2 9.0 13.9 80.0 14.7 13.2 41.8 66.8 2,545.4 2,913.5 2,470.1 2,763.1 832.9 254.8 314.1 1,404.0 3,043.2 2,665.3
Financial Investments 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 131.2 17.9 0.0 0.0 210.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1,589.6 1,761.7 1,779.6 1,349.7 499.8 658.0
Note Receivables 621.6 747.3 957.9 1,110.0 1,136.0 1,213.6 1,449.7 1,715.5 1,871.0 2,358.1 2,980.8 3,522.3 4,883.3 6,172.1 7,489.8 8,104.7 8,817.9 9,859.2 9,874.0 10,477.2 9,268.6 10,891.0
Receivables from Related Parties 124.8 156.5 162.2 55.9 140.2 105.8 304.9 300.8 434.7 238.0 0.3 124.7 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Inventories 17.6 7.0 19.6 41.2 24.2 15.9 19.7 21.0 34.4 54.5 66.3 61.6 61.6 54.4 72.6 88.6 50.4 78.5 59.1 61.9 70.2 73.6
Taxes Recoverable 3.8 3.7 4.8 5.8 8.9 4.6 3.9 17.7 15.6 7.6 11.9 14.4 18.0 17.9 42.1 65.7 65.1 100.2 120.7 171.6 193.3 254.1
Other Receivables 10.0 36.4 11.0 21.0 15.1 20.8 6.8 4.5 4.1 6.4 7.8 28.0 18.8 17.5 16.0 20.1 30.2 41.7 39.0 84.1 71.3 62.7
NON-CURRENT ASSETS 33.5 36.1 41.7 59.9 65.5 76.9 88.9 99.7 101.0 140.7 155.3 207.8 267.2 241.8 271.8 375.2 507.7 594.3 798.5 1,033.9 1,321.8 1,739.0
Judicial Deposits 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1.2 1.3 1.4 1.5 2.5 2.9 4.4 5.7 6.8 6.0
Note Receivables 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 33.9 12.3 21.9 29.9 23.7 17.9
Financial Investments 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Prepaid Expenses 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.5 0.5 1.3 1.0 1.3 5.0 4.9 7.2 10.9 10.1
Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution 0.0 0.0 0.0 6.7 6.7 9.9 11.9 8.3 0.0 20.0 23.2 37.0 63.8 14.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 104.2
Investment 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5
Property and Equipment 1.9 1.7 2.0 3.8 3.5 3.2 3.4 4.6 4.2 4.3 5.3 10.9 11.1 20.9 36.7 67.1 93.4 146.7 253.2 400.0 607.2 889.5
Intangible Assets 31.1 33.8 39.0 48.6 54.8 63.3 73.2 86.1 96.1 115.6 125.9 158.9 190.6 204.4 232.4 305.6 375.2 425.9 512.6 589.6 671.7 709.8
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 824.1 1,036.7 1,205.8 1,300.7 1,397.0 1,446.7 1,887.8 2,370.4 2,493.4 2,818.6 3,264.1 4,235.8 7,795.3 9,417.2 10,362.4 11,417.3 11,893.8 12,690.4 12,984.9 14,582.2 14,468.1 16,343.8
CURRENT LIABILITIES 460.1 613.9 776.7 832.5 912.2 924.5 1,250.4 1,719.2 1,787.4 2,011.3 2,543.9 3,319.0 3,251.7 3,448.1 4,046.6 4,710.8 4,770.8 5,098.5 4,888.2 5,893.1 5,297.8 6,620.6
Payables to Third Parties 361.2 429.4 504.8 683.1 675.7 794.3 899.1 1,304.0 1,442.7 1,800.1 2,261.5 3,080.6 2,975.3 3,084.8 3,702.7 4,324.2 4,368.1 4,581.5 4,408.3 5,326.3 4,691.3 5,649.4
Trade Payables 24.9 61.7 66.0 35.3 44.2 95.2 88.1 61.7 92.7 103.0 112.6 92.4 119.2 156.8 151.6 167.2 162.7 237.8 185.7 256.3 279.3 227.2
Payables to Related Parties 65.7 108.9 180.7 92.4 178.2 16.8 28.7 76.2 162.7 31.7 72.6 39.1 45.0 33.6 32.3 28.9 30.5 36.6 34.9 22.2 35.8 145.4
Derivative Financial Instruments 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.7 6.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Borrowings 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 201.8 205.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Deposits 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 318.5
Salaries and Social Charges 0.4 0.5 11.3 13.7 10.2 13.9 19.6 20.3 16.6 25.0 32.2 34.3 26.2 62.7 73.5 73.9 70.6 109.0 116.2 106.8 71.2 95.3
Taxes and Contributions 1.3 3.7 7.5 3.0 2.5 1.6 8.2 6.9 31.2 29.9 40.1 52.1 57.9 82.8 59.7 80.1 104.1 109.1 129.6 124.0 125.0 26.9
Provision for Contingencies 1.6 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.7 0.5 0.7 1.0 1.3 1.6 4.6 5.2 5.3 6.3 7.0 7.7 8.3 8.3 11.8 14.7 13.6
Dividends Payable and Interest on own Capital 1.3 2.8 3.1 3.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 22.2 22.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Other Payables 3.7 5.4 3.4 1.8 0.9 1.9 1.6 15.2 18.4 20.3 23.4 15.9 23.0 22.1 20.5 29.5 27.1 16.3 5.2 45.6 80.6 144.3
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 0.3 0.1 0.1 6.3 9.9 14.2 18.8 24.4 18.6 37.4 41.8 46.4 66.8 0.0 34.2 132.1 237.4 374.4 491.7 674.2 816.7 1,054.7
Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution 0.0 0.0 0.0 6.3 9.9 14.2 18.8 24.4 18.6 33.9 38.2 42.8 63.2 0.0 34.2 132.1 221.6 358.6 474.5 630.9 766.4 968.8
Provision for Contingencies 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Other Payables 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.5 3.6 3.6 3.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 15.8 15.8 17.3 43.3 50.3 85.9
EQUITY 363.7 422.7 428.9 461.9 475.0 508.0 618.5 626.9 687.5 769.8 678.4 870.4 4,476.7 5,969.1 6,281.5 6,574.4 6,885.6 7,217.5 7,604.9 8,014.9 8,353.6 8,668.5
Share Capital 42.6 42.6 380.7 441.6 441.6 441.6 524.6 524.6 524.6 524.6 524.6 524.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Net Parent Investment 282.6 337.1 0.0 9.7 9.7 9.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Capital Reserve 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 4,311.8 5,577.3 5,657.7 5,688.1 5,704.4 5,715.9 5,760.2 5,781.5 5,807.9 5,826.5
Other Comprehensive Income 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0.2) 0.3 0.2
Legal Reserve 1.6 1.6 1.7 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 6.3 6.3 6.3 6.3 30.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Equity Valuation Adjustments 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 (6.7) (7.2) (6.9) (7.3) (19.7) (22.8) (22.6) (22.4) (22.4) (22.4)
Profit Retention Reserve 34.2 39.1 43.9 7.6 22.3 55.9 93.2 96.0 156.6 96.0 0.0 312.0 148.4 375.5 606.8 909.3 1,218.6 1,541.0 1,883.2 2,274.9 2,631.5 2,927.7
Profit of the Period 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 142.8 147.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Treasury Shares 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (39.5) (39.5) (39.5) (39.5) (41.3) (86.0) (86.0)
Non-controlling interests 2.7 2.4 2.6 2.2 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.5 3.5 23.2 23.4 23.9 23.8 21.9 22.9 23.6 22.4 22.3 22.5
R$ million 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
ASSETS 1,300.7 2,370.4 4,235.8 11,417.3 14,582.2
CURRENT ASSETS 1,240.8 2,270.8 4,028.0 11,042.1 13,548.4
Cash and Cash Equivalents 6.9 80.0 66.8 2,763.1 1,404.0
Financial Investments 0.0 131.2 210.1 0.0 1,349.7
Note Receivables 1,110.0 1,715.5 3,522.3 8,104.7 10,477.2
Receivables from Related Parties 55.9 300.8 124.7 0.0 0.0
Inventories 41.2 21.0 61.6 88.6 61.9
Taxes Recoverable 5.8 17.7 14.4 65.7 171.6
Other Receivables 21.0 4.5 28.0 20.1 84.1
NON-CURRENT ASSETS 59.9 99.7 207.8 375.2 1,033.9
Judicial Deposits 0.4 0.5 0.9 1.5 5.7
Note Receivables 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 29.9
Financial Investments 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Prepaid Expenses 0.4 0.1 0.2 1.0 7.2
Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution 6.7 8.3 37.0 0.0 0.0
Investment 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5
Property and Equipment 3.8 4.6 10.9 67.1 400.0
Intangible Assets 48.6 86.1 158.9 305.6 589.6
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 1,300.7 2,370.4 4,235.8 11,417.3 14,582.2
CURRENT LIABILITIES 832.5 1,719.2 3,319.0 4,710.8 5,893.1
Payables to Third Parties 683.1 1,304.0 3,080.6 4,324.2 5,326.3
Trade Payables 35.3 61.7 92.4 167.2 256.3
Payables to Related Parties 92.4 76.2 39.1 28.9 22.2
Derivative Financial Instruments 0.0 6.6 0.0 0.0 0.0
Borrowings 0.0 205.2 0.0 0.0 0.0
Deposits 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Salaries and Social Charges 13.7 20.3 34.3 73.9 106.8
Taxes and Contributions 3.0 6.9 52.1 80.1 124.0
Provision for Contingencies 0.0 0.7 4.6 7.0 11.8
Dividends Payable and Interest on own Capital 3.2 22.2 0.0 0.0 0.0
Other Payables 1.8 15.2 15.9 29.5 45.6
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 6.3 24.4 46.4 132.1 674.2
Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution 6.3 24.4 42.8 132.1 630.9
Provision for Contingencies 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Other Payables 0.0 0.0 3.6 0.0 43.3
EQUITY 461.9 626.9 870.4 6,574.4 8,014.9
Share Capital 441.6 524.6 524.6 0.0 0.0
Net Parent Investment 9.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Capital Reserve 0.0 0.0 0.0 5,688.1 5,781.5
Other Comprehensive Income 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0.2)
Legal Reserve 0.8 6.3 30.2 0.0 0.0
Equity Valuation Adjustments 0.0 0.0 0.1 (7.3) (22.4)
Profit Retention Reserve 7.6 96.0 312.0 909.3 2,274.9
Profit of the Period 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Treasury Shares 0.0 0.0 0.0 (39.5) (41.3)
Non-controlling interests 2.2 0.0 3.5 23.8 22.4
http://investors.pagseguro.com/
PAGS | Cash Flow
CASH FLOW | GAAP
http://investors.pagseguro.com/
GAAP | R$ million 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit before Income Taxes 82.2 116.4 214.7 270.2 163.0 312.7 320.5 421.3 449.4 461.1 468.1 533.9 496.2 412.4
Expenses (Revenues) not affecting Cash: 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Depreciation and Amortization 10.8 11.9 13.5 15.4 18.0 20.5 23.9 32.9 26.4 21.7 34.1 46.1 59.6 81.4
Loss on Sale of Property 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Chargebacks 17.4 7.8 10.1 12.4 14.4 13.7 22.3 21.1 32.8 41.6 62.3 63.9 70.2 60.3
Accrual of Provision for Contingencies 0.3 0.3 0.2 2.8 0.7 0.4 1.5 1.1 0.6 0.2 (0.0) 7.4 4.4 0.8
Share based Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 130.3 32.1 82.7 19.1 16.3 11.5 44.3 21.3 12.0 18.4
Unrealizes on Derivative Instruments 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Inventory Provisions 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Other Financial Cost, Net 3.4 (1.5) 0.4 (1.6) (1.4) 3.0 1.9 16.7 (3.7) 41.4 (119.3) (23.8) (3.1) 7.6
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities
Notes Receivables (229.1) (550.1) (678.3) (609.4) (1,449.2) (1,388.9) (1,443.8) (766.6) (904.9) (1,075.0) (343.0) (802.6) 1,047.4 (1,693.7)
Financial investments (Mandatory Guarantee) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (161.4) (120.8) (7.7)
Inventories (13.4) (20.1) (11.8) 4.7 1.7 2.8 (19.6) (31.9) 44.1 (40.9) 56.4 (45.3) (8.3) (3.4)
Taxes Recoverable (15.9) 59.0 (33.7) (1.3) (2.7) 3.0 (21.9) (1.3) 3.7 (17.7) (4.8) (3.6) (18.1) (57.3)
Other Receivables (0.4) (1.6) (1.5) (20.1) 3.9 0.0 0.6 (3.8) (11.0) (11.9) 1.3 (46.4) 11.7 9.4
Other Payables 3.0 (0.8) 3.1 (7.3) 7.2 (4.8) (1.9) (7.8) 13.4 (9.6) (9.6) 66.4 42.0 35.1
Payables to Third Parties 138.7 357.4 461.3 819.1 (105.3) 109.5 617.9 621.5 43.9 213.4 (173.1) 918.0 (643.8) 947.4
Trade Payables 31.0 10.9 9.6 (22.0) 25.6 38.5 (4.9) 13.4 (3.0) 76.7 (53.9) 70.2 21.6 (49.8)
Receivables from (Payables to) Related Parties (47.4) 43.5 93.3 (153.7) 129.6 (10.5) (1.4) (4.9) (0.3) 4.3 0.0 (12.7) 13.6 105.4
Deposits 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 317.8
Salaries and Social Charges (3.7) 8.3 7.2 1.6 (8.1) 9.4 37.9 0.1 (3.3) 38.4 7.2 (9.4) (21.1) 24.3
Taxes and Contributions 24.0 (58.9) 34.9 (3.1) 19.4 2.9 12.0 (2.5) 0.1 6.0 7.8 (15.4) (4.8) (107.7)
Provision for Contingencies (0.0) 0.0 (0.7) 1.2 (0.3) (0.5) (0.5) (0.5) 0.0 0.0 0.0 (4.8) (1.7) (2.2)
Non-controlling Interests 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Income Tax and Social Contribution paid (0.2) (30.8) (59.4) (76.1) (34.8) (76.0) (75.7) (17.1) (29.4) (22.8) (13.6) (22.4) (2.2) (6.7)
Interest Income received 56.1 55.5 45.8 57.1 73.8 86.4 103.8 130.7 124.9 13.7 256.3 127.6 97.3 16.8
Interest Paid (9.2) (0.0) 0.0 (0.0) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 47.7 7.0 108.9 290.0 (1,014.1) (845.7) (344.8) 441.4 (199.9) (247.9) 220.5 706.9 1,051.9 108.7
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Amount paid on Acquisitions, Net of Cash Acquired 0.0 (3.3) 0.0 (18.9) 0.0 0.0 0.0 (1.8) (15.8) 0.0 (2.3) 0.3 0.0 0.0
Purchases of Property and Equipment (0.1) (0.3) (1.4) (6.1) (1.0) (10.8) (17.3) (32.5) (30.2) (60.1) (116.6) (121.4) (231.9) (244.3)
Purchases and Development of Intangible Assets (21.3) (23.1) (24.8) (30.5) (29.7) (36.7) (51.1) (74.6) (81.0) (67.5) (108.2) (108.3) (119.0) (98.3)
Acquisition of Financial Investments 0.0 0.0 0.0 (209.6) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (1,589.7) (200.5) 65.2 615.3 983.2 (983.2)
Redemption of Financial Investments 113.7 18.1 0.2 (0.0) 211.1 0.0 0.0 (0.0) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 839.1
NET CASH PROVIBED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES 92.4 (8.6) (26.0) (265.0) 180.4 (47.4) (68.4) (108.9) (1,716.6) (328.1) (161.9) 385.9 632.2 (486.7)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Payment of Borrowings (199.5) (0.0) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Proceeds from Borrowings 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Payment of Derivative Financial Instruments (5.8) 0.0 (0.0) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Distribution of Dividends 0.0 0.0 (54.3) (0.0) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Proceeds from Offering of Shares 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3,444.9 1,300.0 (27.0) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Capital Increase 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Transactional Costs 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (148.0) (38.4) (3.5) (0.0) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Acquisition of Treasury Shares 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (39.5) 0.0 0.0 0.0 (1.7) (44.8) 0.0
Transaction with non-controlling Interest 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (4.7) (0.7) 0.0 0.0 (14.0) (2.0) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Capital Increase by non-controlling Shareholders 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 20.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 (0.0) 0.7 (1.2) (0.1) 0.2
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES (205.3) 0.0 (54.3) 0.0 3,312.3 1,261.2 (30.2) (39.5) (13.6) (2.0) 0.7 (2.9) (44.9) 0.2
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (65.2) (1.6) 28.7 25.0 2,478.6 368.1 (443.4) 293.0 (1,930.2) (578.1) 59.3 1,089.9 1,639.2 (377.8)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the beginning of the Period 80.0 14.7 13.2 41.8 66.8 2,545.4 2,913.5 2,470.1 2,763.0 832.9 254.8 314.1 1,404.0 3,043.2
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the end of the Period 14.7 13.2 41.8 66.8 2,545.4 2,913.5 2,470.1 2,763.0 832.9 254.8 314.1 1,404.0 3,043.2 2,665.3
GAAP | R$ million 2016 2017 2018 2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit before Income Taxes 155.4 683.5 1,217.6 1,912.5
Expenses (Revenues) not affecting Cash: 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Depreciation and Amortization 31.2 51.6 95.4 128.3
Loss on Sale of Property 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Chargebacks 31.6 47.9 71.5 200.6
Accrual of Provision for Contingencies 0.6 3.5 3.7 8.2
Share based Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) 0.0 0.0 264.2 93.4
Unrealizes on Derivative Instruments 6.6 0.0 0.0 0.0
Inventory Provisions 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Other Financial Cost, Net 5.5 0.7 20.1 (105.4)
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities
Notes Receivables (784.0) (2,066.9) (5,048.5) (3,125.5)
Financial investments (Mandatory Guarantee) 0.0 0.0 0.0 (161.4)
Inventories 20.2 (40.6) (47.0) 14.2
Taxes Recoverable 8.6 8.1 (22.9) (22.4)
Other Receivables 17.2 (23.5) 0.8 (68.0)
Other Payables 13.5 (2.0) (7.3) 60.6
Payables to Third Parties 620.9 1,776.5 1,243.6 1,002.1
Trade Payables 25.4 29.5 72.6 90.0
Receivables from (Payables to) Related Parties (214.5) (64.4) 112.8 (8.6)
Deposits 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Salaries and Social Charges 6.6 13.3 39.3 32.9
Taxes and Contributions 3.9 (3.1) 31.8 (1.5)
Provision for Contingencies (0.0) 0.5 (1.8) (4.8)
Non-controlling Interests 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Income Tax and Social Contribution paid (18.1) (166.4) (203.6) (88.2)
Interest Income received 146.3 214.6 394.6 522.5
Interest Paid 0.0 (9.2) 0.0 0.0
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 77.0 453.6 (1,763.2) 479.6
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Amount paid on Acquisitions, Net of Cash Acquired 0.0 (22.2) (1.8) (17.7)
Purchases of Property and Equipment (2.0) (7.9) (61.6) (328.3)
Purchases and Development of Intangible Assets (70.4) (99.7) (192.0) (365.1)
Acquisition of Financial Investments (337.1) (209.6) 0.0 (1,109.6)
Redemption of Financial Investments 206.2 132.1 211.1 0.0
NET CASH PROVIBED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (203.3) (207.2) (44.3) (1,820.8)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Payment of Borrowings 0.0 (199.5) 0.0 0.0
Proceeds from Borrowings 199.4 0.0 0.0 0.0
Payment of Derivative Financial Instruments 0.0 (5.8) 0.0 0.0
Distribution of Dividends 0.0 (54.3) 0.0 0.0
Proceeds from Offering of Shares 0.0 0.0 4,717.9 0.0
Capital Increase 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Transactional Costs 0.0 0.0 (189.9) 0.0
Acquisition of Treasury Shares 0.0 0.0 (39.5) (1.7)
Transaction with non-controlling Interest 0.0 0.0 (5.4) (16.0)
Capital Increase by non-controlling Shareholders 0.0 0.0 20.7 (0.2)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 199.4 (259.6) 4,503.8 (17.9)
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 73.1 (13.2) 2,696.3 (1,359.1)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the beginning of the Period 6.9 80.0 66.8 2,763.1
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the end of the Period 80.0 66.8 2,763.1 1,404.0
http://investors.pagseguro.com/
PAGS | Operating Figures
OPERATING FIGURES
http://investors.pagseguro.com/
R$ million 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20
Total Payment Volume 2,533.9 3,028.4 3,709.6 4,813.2 6,022.8 8,147.3 10,669.0 13,640.9 14,378.3 16,851.9 20,262.8 24,648.9 24,412.9 26,752.4 29,383.7 34,271.5 31,656.8 29,794.3
Active Merchants | 0001 962 1,066 1,210 1,411 1,685 2,076 2,455 2,791 3,087 3,504 3,827 4,135 4,419 4,714 5,019 5,269 5,496 5,795
Non-Acquiring TPV2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 8,802.8 10,651.5
PagBank Active Users3 | 000 - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1,397 1,869 2,737 3,749 4,913
R$ million 2016 2017 2018 2019
Total Payment Volume 14,085.1 38,480.0 76,141.9 114,820.6
Active Merchants | 0001 1,411 2,791 4,135 5,269
Non-Acquiring TPV2 - - - 20,516.4
PagBank Active Users3 | 000 - - - 2,737
NOTES
1) At least one transaction in the last twelve months;
2) Includes prepaid card top ups, cash cards spending, credit cards, mobile top ups, wire transfers to different people, cash in through boletos , bill payments, tax collections, P2P transactions, QR Code transactions, Loans and Super App;
3) Active merchants using one additional digital account feature/service beyond acquiring and consumers with a balance in their dig ital account on the last day of the month.
http://investors.pagseguro.com/
PAGS | Membership Fee Impacts
MEMBERSHIP MODEL IMPACTS
http://investors.pagseguro.com/
R$ million 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services 0.0 0.0 16.9 (9.0) 13.7 27.4
Net Revenue from Sales 0.0 0.0 (13.9) (43.1) (36.6) (50.1)
Financial Income 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Other Financial Income 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total Revenue and Income 0.0 0.0 3.1 (52.1) (22.9) (22.7)
Cost of Sales and Services 0.0 0.0 28.1 98.6 85.1 56.3
Selling Expenses 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Administrative Expenses 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Financial Expenses 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Other Expenses, Net 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total Costs and Expenses 0.0 0.0 28.1 98.6 85.1 56.3
Earnings before Income Taxes 0.0 0.0 31.1 46.6 62.2 33.7
Current Income Tax and Social Contribution 0.0 0.0 (10.6) (15.8) (21.1) (11.4)
Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Income Tax and Social Contribution 0.0 0.0 (10.6) (15.8) (21.1) (11.4)
Net Income 0.0 0.0 20.5 30.7 41.0 22.2
R$ million 2019
Net Revenue from Transaction Activities and Other Services 8.0
Net Revenue from Sales (57.0)
Financial Income 0.0
Other Financial Income 0.0
Total Revenue and Income (49.0)
Cost of Sales and Services 126.7
Selling Expenses 0.0
Administrative Expenses 0.0
Financial Expenses 0.0
Other Expenses, Net 0.0
Total Costs and Expenses 126.7
Earnings before Income Taxes 77.7
Current Income Tax and Social Contribution (26.4)
Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution 0.0
Income Tax and Social Contribution (26.4)
Net Income 51.3
http://investors.pagseguro.com/
PAGS | Pricing Policy
PRICING POLICY
http://investors.pagseguro.com/
Transactions D0 D+14 D+30 Devices Price
Debit Transactions 1.99% 1.99% 1.99% Minizinha R$ 58.80
Credit Transactions | Single Installment 4.99% 3.99% 3.19% Minizinha Chip 2 R$ 106.80
Credit Transactions | Multiple Installments 5.59% 4.59% 3.79% Moderninha Plus R$ 82.80
Prepayment Fee 2.99% 2.99% 2.99% Moderninha Pro 2 R$ 238.80
Credit Transactions | 02x Installments 9.91% 8.91% 8.11% Moderninha X R$ 238.80
Credit Transactions | 03x Installments 11.29% 10.29% 9.49% Moderninha Smart R$ 478.80
Credit Transactions | 04x Installments 12.64% 11.64% 10.84%
Credit Transactions | 05x Installments 13.97% 12.97% 12.17%
Credit Transactions | 06x Installments 15.27% 14.27% 13.47%
Credit Transactions | 07x Installments 16.55% 15.55% 14.75%
Credit Transactions | 08x Installments 17.81% 16.81% 16.01%
Credit Transactions | 09x Installments 19.04% 18.04% 17.24%
Credit Transactions | 10x Installments 20.24% 19.24% 18.44%
Credit Transactions | 11x Installments 21.43% 20.43% 19.63%
Credit Transactions | 12x Installments 22.59% 21.59% 20.79%
http://investors.pagseguro.com/

Disclaimer

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 20:42:07 UTC
