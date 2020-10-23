Log in
PagSeguro Digital : 3Q20 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/23/2020 | 03:40pm EDT

PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD

3Q20 Earnings Release and Conference Call

São Paulo, October 23, 2020 - PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) ("PagSeguro") will release financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, after-market, and host a conference call and earnings webcast on the same day at 05:00pm ET.

EVENT DETAILS

HD Web Phone: click here

Dial-in:

  • Brazil: +55 (11) 4210-1803 or +55 (11) 3181-8565;
  • US and other countries: +1 (412) 717-9627 or +1 (844) 204-8942.

Password: PagSeguro

Webcast: https://choruscall.com.br/pagseguro/3q20.htm

Market Consensus: click here

About PagSeguro

PagSeguro Digital is a disruptive provider of financial technology solutions focused primarily on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies, and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Among its peers, PagSeguro Digital is the only financial technology provider in Brazil whose business model covers all the following five pillars:

  • Multiple digital banking solutions
  • In-personpayments via point of sale (POS) devices that PagSeguro Digital provides to merchants
  • Free digital accounts that PagSeguro Digital provides to its consumers and merchants with functionalities such as bill payments, top up prepaid mobile phone credit, wire transfers, peer to peer cash transfers, prepaid credit cards, cash cards, loans, investments, QR code payments, and payroll portability, among other digital banking services
  • Issuer of prepaid, cash and credit cards
  • Operate as a full acquirer

PagSeguro Digital is an UOL Group Company that provides an easy, safe and hassle-free way of owning a free PagBank digital account, which is similar to a regular checking account linked to the Brazilian Central Bank's platform, with the feature of accepting payments, where its clients can transact and manage their cash, without the need to open a regular bank account. PagSeguro Digital's end-to-end digital banking ecosystem enables its customers to accept a wide range of online and in-person payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, meal voucher cards, boletos, bank transfers, bank debits and cash deposits.

PagSeguro Digital's mission is to disrupt and democratize financial services in Brazil, a concentrated, underpenetrated and high interest rate market, by providing an end-to-end digital banking ecosystem that is safe, affordable, simple and mobile-first for both merchants and consumers.

Source: PagSeguro

Contacts:

Investor Relations

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. +55 (11) 3914-9403/ 9524 ir@pagseguro.com investors.pagseguro.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 19:39:03 UTC

