3Q23 Earnings Release November 16, 2023

PAGS Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results Net Income (Non-GAAP) of R$ 440 million, +7% y/y Net Income (GAAP) of R$ 411 million, +8% y/y São Paulo, November 16, 2023 - PagSeguro Digital Ltd. ("PAGS," "PagBank" or "we") announced today its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2023. The consolidated financial statements are presented in Reais (R$) and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). . 3Q23 Highlights Total Finance Volume (TFV) Total Payment Volume (TPV) Total Banking Volume (TBV) R$ 244 Billion R$ 99.8 Billion R$ 143.9 Billion Total Revenue and Income Payments | Gross Profit Financial Services | Gross Profit R$ 4.03 Billion R$ 1.4 Billion R$ 101 Million Net Income | Non-GAAP Payments | Adj. EBITDA Financial Services | Adj. EBITDA R$ 440 Million R$ 892 Million R$ 2 Million 2

To our shareholders We are happy to announce our earnings results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023 and to continue to share our recent developments and milestones. In September 2023, we reached 30.2 million clients, amounting to R$669 billion in transactions occurring over the first nine months of the year. These numbers comprise of R$389 billion in Total Banking Volume (formerly known as PagBank TPV) and R$281 billion in Total Payment Volume (formerly known as PagSeguro TPV). In the third quarter, TPV grew faster than the industry's growth, driven by growth in all merchant segments: micro- merchants, SMBs and large accounts. Also, as of November 2023, PIX has been operational for 3 years in the Brazilian market, and we are very well positioned to take advantage of its capabilities. PagBank Cash-in, which comprise of all PIX P2P transactions and wire transfers sent from different financial institution to us, amounted to R$ 56 billion. Improved trends in our TPV and PagBank Cash-in resulted in our deposits reaching a record level of almost R$ 22 billion. We have now concluded an important 12-month cycle through which we managed the impact of high interest rates for an extended period through a repricing process, while at the same time diversified our funding structure backed by deposits. As a result, we have executed a valuable strategy to keep increasing our gross profit by disassociating the reliance on take rate trajectory, driven by merchants' mix change, lowering our average cost of funding. For example, this quarter our financial expenses decreased in comparison to the same period in 2022, a trend we have not observed since early 2021 when interest rate hikes began in Brazil. Consequently, our net income reached an all-time high, posting R$ 440 million on a non-GAAP basis, representing +7% year-over-year, and pushing our net cash balance to R$ 10.6 billion, which is our cornerstone against economic turmoil and a buffer for new investments without causing shareholder dilution. Also, we totaled over R$ 1 billion in share buybacks since 2021, executing more than 80% of our current program. We see compelling opportunities to further expand our footprint in different geographies in Brazil through our HUBs and by boosting our online payments penetration, providing a seamless omnichannel solution. As we are expecting to address the mismatch between capital expenditures and depreciation/amortization levels in the second half of 2024, we have started to increase our salesforce to reach our goals and foster the natural cross-selling of our financial services, making the financial lives of our clients easier and empowering them through a one-stop-shop financial ecosystem. We continue to pursue technological disruptions. In October, we executed our first transaction using DREX, the Brazilian digital currency through the blockchain platform, embracing the digital assets revolution. In November, we announced a facial authentication feature for our clients aiming to use our payment link option, reinforcing our security features while improving user experience and confidence. Our management principles remain the same: Superior execution in balancing growth with profitability;

Robust financials with high liquidity, sustainable results, and low funding costs; and

Solid and ethical corporate governance. I am looking forward to the next milestones of our journey. Alexandre Magnani, Chief Executive Officer 3

Selected Capsule of Income Statement Data1 R$ Million 3Q23 3Q22 Var. y/y 2Q23 Var. q/q 9M23 9M22 Var. y/y Total Revenues and Income 4,026 4,035 -0.2% 3,826 5.2% 11,602 11,373 2.0% (-) Other Financial Income (66) (46) 42.2% (65) 1.0% (195) (132) 47.2% (-) Transactions Costs (1,508) (1,424) 5.9% (1,414) 6.7% (4,311) (4,141) 4.1% Net Take Rate 2,452 2,565 -6.3% 2,347 4.5% 7,095 7,099 -0.8% (-) Financial Expenses (820) (921) -10.9% (796) 3.1% (2,429) (2,297) 5.7% (-) Total Losses² (165) (273) -39.4% (122) 35.8% (413) (793) -47.9% (+) FX Expenses 10 12 -20.7% 9 15.7% 36 34 4.0% Gross Profit 1,477 1,384 6.7% 1,438 2.7% 4,289 4,044 6.1% Payments 1,376 1,272 8.2% 1,327 3.7% 3,899 3,813 2.3% Financial Services 101 113 -10.5% 111 -9.1% 390 231 68.9% (-) Operating Expenses (583) (615) -5.1% (589) -1.0% (1,759) (1,778) -1.1% Adj. EBITDA³ 894 770 16.1% 849 5.3% 2,530 2,265 11.7% Payments 892 832 7.2% 850 4.9% 2,460 2,471 -0.4% Financial Services 2 (62) n.a. (1) n.a. 70 (205) n.a. (-) POS Write-off (64) (41) 54.9% (65) -1.5% (191) (134) 42.0% (-) D&A (329) (290) 13.5% (310) 6.3% (941) (810) 16.1% (+/-) Other Income (Expense), Net 56 34 65.5% 56 -1.2% 159 98 62.4% EBT 557 472 17.9% 531 4.8% 1,557 1,419 9.8% (-) Income Tax and Social Contribution (117) (61) 91.0% (116) 0.7% (310) (233) 32.9% Net Income | Non-GAAP 440 411 7.0% 415 6.0% 1,248 1,186 5.2% EPS | Non-GAAP 4 R$ 1.36 R$ 1.25 8.7% R$ 1.28 6.6% R$ 3.83 R$ 3.60 6.5% (-)Non-GAAP Effects (29) (31) -5.0% (30) -2.4% (82) (89) -7.8% Net Income | GAAP 411 380 8.0% 385 6.7% 1,166 1,097 6.3% EPS | GAAP 4 R$ 1.27 R$ 1.16 9.7% R$ 1.18 7.2% R$ 3.58 R$ 3.33 7.6% Cash Earnings | Adj. EBITDA (-) CapEx 365 267 36.4% 319 14.5% 1,063 507 109.6% Capital Expenditures (CapEx) 529 502 5.3% 530 29.5% 1,467 1,758 -16.6% This selected capsule income statement data is presented only to facilitate a general overview of highlights of our financial performance for the periods indicated for informational purposes. For our complete Income Statement information, see our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB, in our Form 6-K related to the Financial Statements, published on the date hereof; Total Losses: Chargebacks and Expected Credit Losses; Adj. EBITDA: EBITDA net of Financial Expenses; Considering the Weighted Average Number of Diluted Common Shares: 3Q23: 323,773,637 shares; 2Q23: 325,480,431 shares; 3Q22: 328,898,070 shares; 9M23: 325,596,375 shares; 9M22: 329,612,792 shares. Key Performance Indicators KPIs 3Q23 3Q22 Var. y/y 2Q23 Var. q/q 9M23 9M22 Var. y/y ARPAC¹ Payments R$ 2,080 R$ 1,764 17.9% R$ 2,022 2.9% R$ 2,080 R$ 1,764 17.9% Financial Services R$ 73 R$ 96 -23.9% R$ 82 -10.6% R$ 73 R$ 96 -23.9% Efficiency Ratio² 16.4% 20.5% (4.1) p.p. 16.2% 0.2 p.p. 16.0% 20.1% (3.7) p.p. Credit Portfolio | R$ Billion 2.5 2.7 -7% 2.6 -6% 2.5 2.7 -7% Total Deposits | R$ Billion 21.6 19.4 11% 18.3 18% 21.6 19.4 11% ARPAC: Sum of LTM revenues / Average of active clients over the last 5 quarters; Efficiency Ratio : Selling, Administrative and Other Expenses required for each amount of Total Revenue and Income generated. 4

Selected Capsule of Balance Sheet Data¹ Balance Sheet | R$ Million 3Q23 3Q22 Var. y/y 2Q23 Var. q/q Total Assets 47,327 43,276 9.4% 42,836 10.5% Current Assets 41,147 37,709 9.1% 36,898 11.5% Cash and Financial Investments 2 3,053 2,478 23.2% 2,846 7.3% Accounts Receivable 37,521 34,570 8.5% 33,440 12.2% Others 3 573 661 -13.4% 611 -6.3% Non-current Assets 6,180 5,567 11.0% 5,939 4.1% Accounts Receivable 1,000 731 36.7% 918 8.9% PP&E and Intangible Assets 4 4,962 4,671 6.2% 4,833 2.7% Others 5 218 164 32.8% 188 16.2% Total Liabilities and Equity 47,327 43,276 9.4% 42,836 10.5% Current Liabilities 28,665 28,287 1.3% 25,890 10.7% Accounts Payable 6 16,971 8,214 106.6% 8,374 102.7% PagBank | Checking Accounts 1,736 6,734 -74.2% 8,258 -79.0% PagBank | Savings Accounts and CDs 8,577 10,795 -20.5% 7,813 9.8% Borrowings 193 987 -80.5% 292 -34.0% Others 7 1,189 1,558 -23.7% 1,153 3.1% Non-current Liabilities 5,793 3,477 66.6% 4,421 31.0% Accounts Payable 6 159 0 n.a. 127 25.1% PagBank | Savings Accounts and CDs 3,337 1,843 81.0% 2,219 50.4% Others 8 2,297 1,634 40.6% 2,074 10.7% Equity 12,868 11,512 11.8% 12,526 2.7% Retained Net Income 7,403 5,830 27.0% 6,992 5.9% Capital 5,465 5,682 -3.8% 5,533 -1.2% Net Cash Balance 9 10,573 9,050 16.8% 10,089 4.8% 1. This selected capsule balance sheet data is presented only to facilitate a general overview of the highlights of our financial performance for the periods indicated for informational purposes. For our complete Balance Sheet information, see our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB, in our Form 6-K related to the Financial Statements, published on the date hereof. Balance Sheet Reconciliation: Cash & Financial Investments : Cash and Cash Equivalents + Financial Investments; Others : Inventories + Taxes Recoverable + Other Receivables + Receivables from Related Parties; PP&E & Intangible Assets : Property and Equipment + Intangible Assets; Others: Judicial Deposits + Prepaid Expenses + Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution + Investments + Receivables from Related Parties; Accounts Payable : Payables to third parties (including (i) transactions of sales and services to settle with merchants, net of PagSeguro's revenue, (ii) the balance of client bank accounts that are invested by the client in Certificate of Deposits, and (iii) the balance of merchant payment accounts through which PagSeguro acquires treasury bonds to comply with certain requirements); Others : Trade Payables + Payables to Related Parties + Derivative Financial Instruments + Salaries and Social Charges + Taxes and Contributions + Provision for Contingencies + Deferred Revenue + Other Liabilities; Others : Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution + Provision for Contingencies + Deferred Revenue + Other Liabilities; Net Cash Balance: Cash and Cash Equivalents + Financial Investments + Current & Non-Current Account Receivables - Current & Non-Current Payables to Third Parties - Borrowings - Derivative Financial Investments - Current & Non-Current Deposits. Capital Markets¹ Capital Markets 3Q23 3Q22 Var. y/y 2Q23 Var. q/q Market Cap In BRL billion R$ 14.21 R$ 23.58 -39.7% R$ 14.99 -5.2% In USD billion $ 2.84 $ 4.36 -34.9% $ 3.11 -8.8% Stock Price In BRL R$ 43.12 R$ 71.53 -39.7% R$ 45.49 -5.2% In USD $ 8.61 $ 13.23 -34.9% $ 9.44 -8.8% Book Value per Share In BRL R$ 40.25 R$ 35.29 14.0% R$ 38.89 3.5% In USD $ 8.88 $ 13.64 -34.9% $ 9.73 -8.8% 1. As of September 30, 2023; Brazilian Central Bank Currency Exchange Rate (PTAX) BRL/USD: 3Q23: R$ 5.0076; 3Q22: R$ 5.4066; 2Q23: R$ 4.8192. 5

Operational Performance Total Finance Volume R$ Million 3Q23 3Q22 Var. y/y 2Q23 Var. q/q 9M23 9M22 Var. y/y Total Finance Volume 243,691 195,485 24.7% 221,050 10.2% 669,477 522,415 28.2% Total Payment Volume 1 99,836 90,261 10.6% 92,676 7.7% 280,609 259,576 8.1% Total Banking Volume 2 143,855 105,224 36.7% 128,374 12.1% 388,868 262,839 47.9% Total Payment Volume : includes debit cards, credit cards, prepaid cards, vouchers, boletos and PIX P2M (fee-based product); Total Banking Volume: includes prepaid card top-ups, PagBank card issuing TPV (debit, credit, prepaid), mobile top-ups, wire transfers to third-parties,cash-in through boletos , bill payments, tax collections, P2P transactions, PIX P2P (no fee-based), credit underwriting, super app top-ups and GMV. Total Finance Volume (TFV), formerly known as PAGS TPV, totaled R$ 243.7 billion, representing an increase of +24.7% vs. 3Q22 due to the growth in both Total Payment Volume and Total Banking Volume. Total Payment Volume (TPV), formerly known as PagSeguro TPV, totaled R$ 99.8 billion, representing an increase of +10.6% vs. 3Q22 mainly due to: larger share of wallet mainly driven by the cash conversion into electronic payments; maturation of existing cohorts due to increasing productivity of our sales channels; and better performance of all merchants' segments , consisting of micro-merchants, SMBs and large accounts. Total Banking Volume (TBV), formerly known as PagBank TPV, totaled R$ 143.9 billion, representing an increase of +36.7% vs. 3Q22. This growth is mainly related to our clients' higher engagement with digital bank features (such as PIX, bill payments, mobile top-up), cards' spending and credit underwriting. PagBank Clients # Million 3Q23 3Q22 Var. y/y 2Q23 Var. q/q 1 30.2 25.9 16.4% 29.5 2.5% Total Clients Active Clients 2 16.7 15.8 6.3% 16.4 1.8% Consumers 10.6 9.1 16.4% 10.2 3.5% Merchants 6.1 6.6 -7.6% 6.2 -1.0% Total Clients : Number of bank accounts registered at Brazilian Central Bank; Active Clients : Active merchants using one additional digital account feature/service beyond acquiring and consumers with a balance in their digital account on the last day of the month. PagBank ended the quarter with 30.2 million clients, representing an increase of +16.4% vs. 3Q22, and Active Clients of 16.7 million, an increase of +6.3% vs. 3Q22. This increase is mainly related to higher penetration in the consumers segment which represents 63% of PagBank clients vs. 58% in 3Q22. Active Merchants # Million 3Q23 3Q22 Var. y/y 2Q23 Var. q/q 9M23 9M22 Var. y/y Active Merchants 1 6.7 7.3 -9.1% 6.8 -1.7% 6.7 7.3 -9.1% Net Addittions (0.1) (0.2) -39.8% (0.1) -22.3% (0.4) (0.4) 13.3% TPV per Merchant 2 | R$ thousand 14.9 12.2 22.2% 12.9 15.7% 40.9 36.1 13.3% Active Merchants : At least one transaction in the last twelve months; TPV per Merchant : Amount of TPV divided by the average of active merchants during the period. Active Merchants ended the quarter with 6.7 million, representing a decrease of -9.1% vs. 3Q22. Since early 2022, the company has been adopting a more selective go-to-market strategy focusing on clients with better unit economics, higher activation ratio, and higher engagement in PagBank financial services. Additionally, we have been improving our onboarding and risk assessment processes since early 2023 to reduce chargebacks and losses. 6

Credit Portfolio R$ Million 3Q23 3Q22 Var. y/y 2Q23 Var. q/q Credit Portfolio 2,462 2,653 -7.2% 2,609 -5.6% Working Capital 471 813 -42.0% 625 -24.6% Credit Card 816 1,014 -19.6% 886 -7.9% Payroll Loan + Others 1 1,175 826 42.3% 1,099 7.0% Provision for Losses (651) (903) -27.9% (816) -20.2% Working Capital (387) (494) -21.7% (513) -24.6% Credit Card (236) (400) -40.9% (288) -18.1% Payroll Loan + Others 1 (28) (9) 210.2% (14) 95.6% Credit Portfolio, net 1,811 1,751 3.5% 1,794 1.0% 1. Payroll Loan + Others: Refers to loan portfolios, including advance Brazil's Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) withdrawals and payroll loans to public sector employees and retirees. R$ Million 3Q23 3Q22 Var. y/y 2Q23 Var. q/q Credit Portfolio 2,462 2,653 -7.2% 2,609 -5.6% Secured Products 1,469 926 58.6% 1,347 9.1% % Credit Portfolio 60% 35% 24.8 p.p. 52% 8.1 p.p. Unsecured Products 993 1,727 -42.5% 1,263 -21.4% % Credit Portfolio 40% 65% (24.8) p.p. 48% (8.1) p.p. Credit Portfolio reached R$ 2.5 billion in 3Q23, representing a decrease of -7.2% vs. 3Q22, mainly driven by our strategy to grow in secured products, which represented 60% of the portfolio, combined with the run-off of working capital loans and the write-offs of the working capital loans and payroll loans in 3Q23 and credit cards in 2Q23, according to the credit models update based on IFRS 9 and our tax planning. Total Deposits R$ Million 3Q23 3Q22 Var. y/y 2Q23 Var. q/q Total Deposits 21,569 19,402 11.2% 18,290 17.9% Average Percentage Yield (APY) 1 93.4% 99.0% (5.5) p.p. 94.3% (0.9) p.p. Checking Accounts 9,655 6,734 43.4% 8,258 16.9% Average Percentage Yield (APY) 1 72.0% 66.0% 6.0 p.p. 73.0% (1.0) p.p. Merchant's Payment Accounts 1,736 832 108.5% 762 127.9% Banking Accounts 7,919 5,901 34.2% 7,496 5.6% Savings Accounts 11,914 12,668 -5.9% 10,033 18.8% Average Percentage Yield (APY) 1 110.8% 116.5% (5.7) p.p. 111.8% (1.0) p.p. Certificate of Deposits 9,583 10,215 -6.2% 8,273 15.8% Interbank Deposits 2,331 2,248 3.7% 1,759 32.5% Corporate Securities 0 205 n.a. 0 n.a. 1. As % of CDI (Brazilian Interbank Rate). Total Deposits reached R$ 21.6 billion, representing an increase of +11.2% vs. 3Q22. This increase was driven by the +43.4% y/y growth in Checking Accounts Balance (following better trends observed in TPV and PagBank cash-in), which allowed us to further reduce annual percentage yields, resulting in lower costs of funding. Brazilian Interest Rates 3Q23 3Q22 Var. y/y 2Q23 Var. q/q 9M23 9M22 Var. y/y SELIC 12.75% 13.75% (1.0) p.p. 13.75% (1.0) p.p. 11.75% 13.75% (1.0) p.p. SELIC | Average 13.38% 13.58% (0.2) p.p. 13.75% (0.4) p.p. 13.62% 12.14% 1.2 p.p. CDI 12.65% 13.65% (1.0) p.p. 13.65% (1.0) p.p. 10.75% 12.75% (0.1) p.p. CDI | Average 13.28% 13.47% (0.2) p.p. 13.65% (0.4) p.p. 13.52% 12.04% 1.2 p.p. 7

Financial Performance Total Revenue and Income GAAP | R$ Million 3Q23 3Q22 Var. y/y 2Q23 Var. q/q 9M23 9M22 Var. y/y Total Revenue and Income 1 4,026 4,035 -0.2% 3,826 5.2% 11,602 11,373 2.0% Payments 3,771 3,712 1.6% 3,575 5.5% 10,796 10,443 3.4% Financial Services 2 260 376 -30.8% 243 7.0% 834 1,052 -20.8% Other Financial Income 66 46 42.2% 65 1.0% 195 132 47.2% Including Other Financial Income; Including Float, intercompany revenue from Payments' business unit. Total Revenue and Income reached R$ 4,026 million in 3Q23, representing a slight decrease from R$ 4,035 million reported in 3Q22, but represented an increase of +5.2% quarter-over-quarter. The breakdown of Payments, Financial Services and Other Financial Income differs from Total Revenue and Income amount due to the Float from Financial Services unit, which is an intercompany revenue from Merchant Acquiring funding, not accounted for Total Revenue and Income. Before 1Q23, Float from Checking Accounts Balance was partially booked in Payments. Going forward, 100% of Float will be fully booked in Financial Services, similar to other financial institutions. The main differences will be: Total Revenue and Income: The mismatch between Total Revenue and Income and the managerial Total Revenue and Income's breakdown in Payments, Financial Services and Other Financial Income increase given the intercompany Float will no longer offset a portion of the Financial Expenses. In 3Q23, intercompany Float amounted to R$ 71 million vs. R$ 99 million in 3Q22 and R$ 57 million in 2Q23. Payments: No change in revenue except for an increase in Financial Expenses, since the share of such expenses offset by the Float usually booked in Payments will no longer occur. Consequently, Gross Profit and Adj. EBITDA will decrease. Financial Services: An increase in Revenue since the Float will lead to a higher interest income. Consequently, Gross Profit and Adj. EBITDA will increase. For more details about Float accounting reconciliation between Financial Services and Payments, please refer to page 16. GAAP | R$ Million 3Q23 3Q22 Var. y/y 2Q23 Var. q/q 9M23 9M22 Var. y/y Total Revenue and Income 4,026 4,035 -0.2% 3,826 5.2% 11,602 11,373 2.0% Transaction Activities and Other Services 2,269 2,292 -1.0% 2,166 4.8% 6,586 6,602 -0.2% Financial Income 1,691 1,697 -0.4% 1,595 6.0% 4,820 4,638 3.9% Other Financial Income 66 46 42.2% 65 1.0% 195 132 47.2% Total Revenue and Income performance is explained below: Transaction Activities and Other Services in 3Q23 amounted to R$ 2,269 million , representing a slight decrease of -1.0% vs. 3Q22, but represented an increase of +4.8% quarter-over-quarter. This performance is mainly due to the focus on revenues with higher margins, increasing share of larger merchants in Payments, the impact of the regulatory change on prepaid/debit cards that came into force on April 1, 2023 and the mix change in credit portfolio towards secured products with lower yields and longer duration in Financial Services. Financial Income , which represents the discount fees we withhold from credit card transactions in installments for the early payment of Accounts Payable to Third Parties (merchants), reached R$ 1,691 million , representing a slight decrease of -0.4% vs R$ 1,697 million in 3Q22, mainly due to the increasing share of larger merchants with lower take rates and shorter duration of TPV of Credit Card installments. Other Financial Income reached R$ 66 million in 3Q23, an increase of +42.2% vs. 3Q22, mainly due to the increase in interest accrued on Cash and Cash Equivalents and higher position. 8

Total Cost and Expenses explained by function Non-GAAP | R$ Million 3Q23 3Q22 Var. y/y 2Q23 Var. q/q 9M23 9M22 Var. y/y Total Costs and Expenses (3,469) (3,563) -2.6% (3,295) 5.3% (10,044) (9,954) -0.9% Cost of Sales and Services (2,028) (1,911) 6.1% (1,923) 5.4% (5,875) (5,545) -5.6% Selling Expenses (377) (531) -29.0% (320) 17.7% (1,013) (1,510) 49.1% Administrative Expenses (166) (141) 17.4% (162) 2.4% (473) (429) -9.2% Financial Expenses (820) (921) -10.9% (796) 3.1% (2,429) (2,297) -5.4% Other Expenses, Net (79) (59) 33.3% (94) -16.1% (255) (173) -32.3% GAAP | R$ Million 3Q23 3Q22 Var. y/y 2Q23 Var. q/q 9M23 9M22 Var. y/y Total Costs and Expenses (3,514) (3,610) -2.7% (3,341) 5.2% (10,168) (10,088) -0.8% Cost of Sales and Services (2,033) (1,862) 9.2% (1,926) 5.6% (5,889) (5,502) -6.6% Selling Expenses (378) (531) -28.7% (321) 17.7% (1,018) (1,511) 48.4% Administrative Expenses (206) (185) 11.3% (203) 1.4% (581) (555) -4.6% Financial Expenses (820) (921) -10.9% (796) 3.1% (2,429) (2,297) -5.4% Other Expenses, Net (76) (111) -31.4% (94) -19.0% (253) (225) -11.1% Total Costs and Expenses, on a non-GAAP basis, amounted to R$ 3,469 million in the 3Q23, representing a decrease of -2.6% from R$ 3,563 million in the 3Q22. The decrease is mainly related to: Cost of Sales and Services reached R$ 2,028 million in the 3Q23, representing an increase of +6.1% year-over-year, mainly due to the TPV growth, leading to higher interchange and card scheme fees, and higher POS depreciation and amortization of intangible assets. When excluding non-GAAP figures related to LTIP (long-term incentive plan), Cost of Sales and Services, on a GAAP basis, reached R$ 2,033 million, representing an increase of +9.2%, from R$ 1,862 million reported in 3Q22. Selling Expenses totaled R$ 377 million, representing a decrease of -29.0% from R$ 531 million reported in the same period of 2022, mainly driven by lower losses and optimizations in Marketing expenses. When excluding non-GAAP figures related to LTIP (long-term incentive plan), Selling Expenses reached R$ 378 million, representing a decrease of -28.7%, from R$ 531 million reported in 3Q22. Administrative Expenses reached R$ 166 million, representing an increase of +17.4% from R$ 141 million presented in 3Q22, mainly driven by higher expenses in software licenses and cloud services. When excluding non-GAAP figures related to LTIP Costs and M&A, Administrative Expenses reached R$ 206 million, representing an increase of +11.3%, from R$ 185 million reported in 3Q22. Financial Expenses totaled R$ 820 million in 3Q23, representing a decrease of -10.9% vs. 3Q22, mainly due to a lower average cost of funding led by deposits growth, which posted a strong figure quarter-over-quarter, increasing its relevance in our funding strategy, and lower expenses related to the Brazilian Basic Interest Rate (SELIC) decrease, partially offset by TPV growth in the period. Other Expenses, net reached R$ 79 million in 3Q23, representing an increase of +33.3% from expenses of R$ 59 million reported in 3Q22. This increase is mainly driven by POS write-off during the period. When excluding non-GAAP figures related to the capital gains from the revaluation of assets of 10% of NETPOS in the amount of RS 3 million, Other Expenses, net, on a GAAP basis, reached R$ 76 million, representing an increase of +33.3% from expenses of R$ 59 million reported in 3Q22. On a GAAP basis, including LTIP, M&A and Other Expenses of R$ 45 million, Total Costs and Expenses amounted to R$ 3,514 million, representing a decrease of -2.7% in comparison to the amount of R$ 3,610 million presented in 3Q22. 9