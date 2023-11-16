3Q23 Results PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements As of September 30, 2023 and for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. 1

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements As of September 30, 2023 and for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 Contents Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements Unaudited condensed consolidated interim balance sheet………………………………………………… 3 Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statements of income………………………………………...5 Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income……………………...6 Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in equity……………………………...7 Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows……………………………………... 8 Notes to the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements………………………………………….9 2

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Unaudited condensed consolidated interim balance sheet As of September 30, 2023 and 2022 (All amounts in thousands of reais) Note September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 5 1,974,618 1,829,097 Financial investments 6 1,078,319 1,103,299 Accounts receivable 7 37,521,292 36,248,589 Receivables from related parties 9 4,399 - Inventories 26,195 13,281 Tax Receivable 8 379,141 410,801 Other receivables 162,896 162,011 Total current assets 41,146,860 39,767,078 Non-current assets Accounts receivable 7 1,000,115 745,546 Receivables from related parties 9 28,024 - Judicial deposits 49,634 44,855 Deferred income tax and social contribution 19 101,541 99,411 Other receivables 38,770 18,509 Investment - 1,651 Property and equipment 11 2,478,114 2,493,499 Intangible assets 12 2,483,927 2,158,773 Total non-current assets 6,180,125 5,562,244 Total assets 47,326,985 45,329,322 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 3

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Unaudited condensed consolidated interim balance sheet As of September 30, 2023 and 2022 (All amounts in thousands of reais) Note September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Liabilities and equity Current Liabilities Payables to third parties 13 18,706,627 17,988,139 Deposits 14 8,577,445 10,100,599 Borrowings 18 192,778 - Derivative financial instruments 26 28,091 22,289 Trade payables 439,359 449,102 Payables to related parties 9 78,359 593,906 Salaries and social security charges 15 333,847 292,778 Taxes and contributions 16 82,922 89,779 Provision for contingencies 17 70,163 46,233 Deferred revenue 125,801 126,042 Other liabilities 30,027 31,484 Total current liabilities 28,665,419 29,740,351 Non-current liabilities Payables to third parties 13 159,438 84,759 Deposits 14 3,337,023 1,894,689 Payables to related parties 9 284,082 - Deferred income tax and social contribution 19 1,755,429 1,564,228 Provision for contingencies 17 6,314 14,370 Deferred revenue 18,074 17,486 Other liabilities 232,999 171,313 Total non-current liabilities 5,793,359 3,746,845 Total liabilities 34,458,778 33,487,196 Equity Share capital 20 26 26 Treasury shares 20 (609,824) (475,354) Capital reserve 20 6,097,391 6,102,573 Retained earnings 20 7,403,056 6,237,392 Equity valuation adjustments 20 (22,372) (22,372) Other comprehensive income 20 (70) (139) Total equity 12,868,207 11,842,126 Total liabilities and equity 47,326,985 45,329,322 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 4

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statements of income For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (All amounts in thousands of reais unless otherwise stated) Three-month period Nine-month period September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, Note 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue from transaction activities and other 22 services 2,269,288 2,292,079 6,586,313 6,602,349 Financial income 22 1,691,273 1,697,222 4,820,449 4,638,118 Other financial income 22 65,585 46,126 195,028 132,469 Total revenue and income 4,026,146 4,035,427 11,601,790 11,372,936 Cost of sales and services 23 (2,033,309) (1,862,164) (5,888,679) (5,501,843) Selling expenses 23 (378,241) (530,840) (1,017,591) (1,510,591) Administrative expenses 23 (206,333) (185,343) (581,078) (554,611) Financial expenses 23 (819,937) (920,656) (2,428,535) (2,296,843) Other expenses, net 23 (76,262) (111,123) (252,542) (224,564) Profit before income taxes 512,064 425,301 1,433,365 1,284,484 Current income tax and social contribution 19 (16,827) 1,603 (77,122) (26,518) Deferred income tax and social contribution 19 (84,512) (46,617) (190,579) (160,835) Income tax and social contribution (101,339) (45,014) (267,701) (187,353) Net income for the period 410,725 380,287 1,165,664 1,097,131 Basic earnings per common share - R$ 21 1.2762 1.1639 3.6049 3.3501 Diluted earnings per common share - R$ 21 1.2686 1.1562 3.5801 3.3285 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 5

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (All amounts in thousands of reais) Three-month period Nine-month period September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income for the period 410,725 380,287 1,165,664 1,097,131 Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to the statement of income in subsequent periods Currency translation adjustment 40 1 (33) (717) Loss on financial investments designated at fair value through OCI (84) 662 267 249 Derivative Financial Instruments through OCI 2,114 3,969 419 (13,084) Income tax and social contribution (690) (1,574) (233) 4,364 Other comprehensive income for the period 412,105 383,346 1,166,084 1,087,943 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 6

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in equity For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (All amounts in thousands of reais) Capital reserve Profit reserve Share Treasury Capital Share-basedlong-term Retained Note capital shares reserve incentive plan (LTIP) earnings Equity valuation adjustments Other comprehensive Total income equity At December 31, 2021 26 (285,011) 5,828,754 247,532 4,732,624 (22,372) 645 10,502,198 Net income for the period - - - - 1,097,131 - - 1,097,131 Currency translation adjustment - - - - - - (717) (717) Gain on financial assets through OCI - - - - - - 164 164 Derivative Financial Instruments through OCI - - - - - - (8,636) (8,636) Share based long term incentive plan (LTIP) - - - 113,307 - - - 113,307 Acquisition of treasury shares - (191,819) - - - - - (191,819) (LTIP) of treasury shares - 100,233 - (100,233) - - - - At September 30, 2022 26 (376,599) 5,828,754 260,606 5,829,755 (22,372) (8,543) 11,511,628 Net income for the period - - - - 407,637 - - 407,637 Currency translation adjustment - - - - - - 41 41 Loss on financial assets through OCI - - - - - - (271) (271) Derivative Financial Instruments through OCI - - - - - - 8,636 8,636 Share based long term incentive plan (LTIP) - - - 14,082 - - - 14,082 Acquisition of treasury shares - (99,625) - - - - - (99,625) (LTIP) of treasury shares - 869 - (869) - - - - At December 31, 2022 26 (475,354) 5,828,754 273,819 6,237,392 (22,372) (138) 11,842,127 Net income for the period 20 - - - - 1,165,664 - - 1,165,664 Currency translation adjustment 20 - - - - - - (33) (33) Loss on financial assets through OCI 20 - - - - - - (176) (176) Derivative Financial Instruments through OCI 20 - - - - - - 277 277 Share based long term incentive plan (LTIP) 20 - - - 109,172 - - - 109,172 Acquisition of treasury shares 20 - (248,824) - - - - - (248,824) (LTIP) of treasury shares 20 - 114,354 - (114,354) - - - - At September 30, 2023 26 (609,824) 5,828,754 268,637 7,403,056 (22,372) (70) 12,868,207 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 7

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (All amounts in thousands of reais) Nine-month period Note September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit before income taxes Expenses (revenues) not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 23 Total Losses 23 Accrual of provision for contingencies Share based long term incentive plan (LTIP) Loss on disposal of property, equipment, intangible and investment assets Derivative Financial Instruments, net Interest accrued Other (income) cost, net Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable Financial investments (mandatory guarantee) Inventories Taxes recoverable Other receivables Deferred revenue Other liabilities Payables to third parties Trade payables Payables to related parties, net Deposits Salaries and social charges Taxes and contributions Provision for contingencies Income tax and social contribution paid Interest income received (paid) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Amount paid on acquisitions, net of cash acquired 10 Purchases of property and equipment 11 Purchases and development of intangible assets Redemption (Acquisition) of financial investments NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings 18 Payment of borrowings 18 Payment of borrowings interest 18 Acquisition of treasury shares 20 Payment of leases 11 NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 5 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 5 1,433,365 1,284,484 989,477 824,004 413,463 792,950 23,385 27,969 109,172 113,307 207,992 189,308 (2,488) - 393,056 1,063,441 (598) 14,925 (4,944,398) (14,955,359) 229,461 (209,556) (12,915) (2,525) 105,616 102,909 (8,115) 38,187 (187) (28,872) 2,724 (35,478) 768,298 1,124,710 (12,212) (219,710) (296,777) (118,883) 759,676 9,096,672 40,057 41,035 (24,083) 23,615 (11,357) (17,139) 162,612 (850,006) (78,553) (86,560) 1,750,587 2,525,849 1,834,646 1,589,283 (31,313) - (692,232) (1,027,025) (774,518) (731,361) (120,019) 393 (1,618,082) (1,757,993) 300,000 250,000 (100,000) (250,000) (9,613) (15,337) (248,824) (191,819) (12,606) (13,977) (71,043) (221,133) 145,521 (389,842) 1,829,097 1,794,362 1,974,618 1,404,519 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 8

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements As of September 30, 2023 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (All amounts in thousands of reais unless otherwise stated) 1. General information PagSeguro Digital Ltd., ("PagSeguro Digital" or the "Company"), is a holding company with its principal executive offices located in Cayman Islands, subsidiary of Universo Online S.A. ("UOL"), referred to, together with its subsidiaries, as the "PagSeguro Group", and was incorporated on July 19, 2017. A total of 99,99% of the shares of PagSeguro Internet Instituição de Pagamento S.A. ("PagSeguro Brazil") were contributed to PagSeguro Digital on January 4, 2018 and PagSeguro Digital maintains control of PagSeguro Brazil. PagSeguro Brazil is a privately held corporation established on December 20, 2006, and engages in providing financial technology solutions and services and corresponding related activities, focused principally on micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses ("SMEs"). In June 2022, Boa Compra Tecnologia Ltda., changed its name to PagSeguro Tecnologia Ltda. ("PagSeguro Tecnologia") as part of a marketing strategy to bring the entity closer to PagSeguro's brand. In January 2023, Pagseguro Biva Serviços Financeiros Ltda. incorporated Pagseguro Biva Correspondente Bancário Ltda and, in July 2023, PagSeguro Instituição de Pagamento S.A. incorporated Registra Seguro S.A. The subsidiaries of PagSeguro Digital are PagSeguro Brazil, PagSeg Participações Ltda. ("PagSeg"), BS Holding Financeira Ltda. ("BS Holding") and PagSeguro Holding Ltd. ("PSHC"). The PagSeguro Group subsidiaries are as follows: PagSeguro Brazil subsidiaries are PagSeguro Biva Securitizadora de Créditos Financeiras S.A.

("Biva Sec"), Fundo de Investimento em Direitos Creditórios - PagSeguro ("FIDC"), Wirecard Brazil Instituição de Pagamento S.A. ("MOIP), Concil Inteligência em Conciliação S.A. ("Concil") and Netpos Serviços de Informática S.A. ("Netpos"). PagSeg subsidiaries are Net+Phone Telecomunicações Ltda. ("Net+Phone"), Pagseguro Tecnologia, BCPS Online Services Lda. ("BCPS"), CDS Serviços Financeiros Ltda. ("CDS"), Pagseguro Biva Serviços Financeiros Ltda. ("Biva Serviços") and PagBank Participações Ltda. ("Pag Participações").

("YAMÍ") and Zygo Serviços de Tecnologia S.A. ("ZYGO"). PSHC subsidiaries are Pagseguro Chile SPA ("Pagseguro Chile), Pagseguro Colombia S.A.S ("Pagseguro Colombia), PSGP México S.A de C.V. ("PSGP Mexico") and Pagseguro Peru S.A.C. ("Pagseguro Peru").

BS Holding subsidiaries are BancoSeguro S.A. ("Bancoseguro") and Paginvest CTVM Ltda. ("Paginvest"). These consolidated interim financial statements include Pagseguro Brazil, PagSeg, PSHC, BS Holding and corresponding subsidiaries. 9