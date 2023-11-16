3Q23
Results
PagSeguro Digital Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated
Interim Financial Statements
As of September 30, 2023 and for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022.
1
PagSeguro Digital Ltd.
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
As of September 30, 2023 and for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
Contents
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim balance sheet………………………………………………… 3
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statements of income………………………………………...5
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income……………………...6
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in equity……………………………...7
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows……………………………………... 8
Notes to the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements………………………………………….9
2
PagSeguro Digital Ltd.
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim balance sheet As of September 30, 2023 and 2022
(All amounts in thousands of reais)
Note
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
5
1,974,618
1,829,097
Financial investments
6
1,078,319
1,103,299
Accounts receivable
7
37,521,292
36,248,589
Receivables from related parties
9
4,399
-
Inventories
26,195
13,281
Tax Receivable
8
379,141
410,801
Other receivables
162,896
162,011
Total current assets
41,146,860
39,767,078
Non-current assets
Accounts receivable
7
1,000,115
745,546
Receivables from related parties
9
28,024
-
Judicial deposits
49,634
44,855
Deferred income tax and social contribution
19
101,541
99,411
Other receivables
38,770
18,509
Investment
-
1,651
Property and equipment
11
2,478,114
2,493,499
Intangible assets
12
2,483,927
2,158,773
Total non-current assets
6,180,125
5,562,244
Total assets
47,326,985
45,329,322
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
3
PagSeguro Digital Ltd.
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim balance sheet As of September 30, 2023 and 2022
(All amounts in thousands of reais)
Note
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Liabilities and equity
Current Liabilities
Payables to third parties
13
18,706,627
17,988,139
Deposits
14
8,577,445
10,100,599
Borrowings
18
192,778
-
Derivative financial instruments
26
28,091
22,289
Trade payables
439,359
449,102
Payables to related parties
9
78,359
593,906
Salaries and social security charges
15
333,847
292,778
Taxes and contributions
16
82,922
89,779
Provision for contingencies
17
70,163
46,233
Deferred revenue
125,801
126,042
Other liabilities
30,027
31,484
Total current liabilities
28,665,419
29,740,351
Non-current liabilities
Payables to third parties
13
159,438
84,759
Deposits
14
3,337,023
1,894,689
Payables to related parties
9
284,082
-
Deferred income tax and social contribution
19
1,755,429
1,564,228
Provision for contingencies
17
6,314
14,370
Deferred revenue
18,074
17,486
Other liabilities
232,999
171,313
Total non-current liabilities
5,793,359
3,746,845
Total liabilities
34,458,778
33,487,196
Equity
Share capital
20
26
26
Treasury shares
20
(609,824)
(475,354)
Capital reserve
20
6,097,391
6,102,573
Retained earnings
20
7,403,056
6,237,392
Equity valuation adjustments
20
(22,372)
(22,372)
Other comprehensive income
20
(70)
(139)
Total equity
12,868,207
11,842,126
Total liabilities and equity
47,326,985
45,329,322
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
4
PagSeguro Digital Ltd.
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statements of income
For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (All amounts in thousands of reais unless otherwise stated)
Three-month period
Nine-month period
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Note
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue from transaction activities and other
22
services
2,269,288
2,292,079
6,586,313
6,602,349
Financial income
22
1,691,273
1,697,222
4,820,449
4,638,118
Other financial income
22
65,585
46,126
195,028
132,469
Total revenue and income
4,026,146
4,035,427
11,601,790
11,372,936
Cost of sales and services
23
(2,033,309)
(1,862,164)
(5,888,679)
(5,501,843)
Selling expenses
23
(378,241)
(530,840)
(1,017,591)
(1,510,591)
Administrative expenses
23
(206,333)
(185,343)
(581,078)
(554,611)
Financial expenses
23
(819,937)
(920,656)
(2,428,535)
(2,296,843)
Other expenses, net
23
(76,262)
(111,123)
(252,542)
(224,564)
Profit before income taxes
512,064
425,301
1,433,365
1,284,484
Current income tax and social contribution
19
(16,827)
1,603
(77,122)
(26,518)
Deferred income tax and social contribution
19
(84,512)
(46,617)
(190,579)
(160,835)
Income tax and social contribution
(101,339)
(45,014)
(267,701)
(187,353)
Net income for the period
410,725
380,287
1,165,664
1,097,131
Basic earnings per common share - R$
21
1.2762
1.1639
3.6049
3.3501
Diluted earnings per common share - R$
21
1.2686
1.1562
3.5801
3.3285
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
5
PagSeguro Digital Ltd.
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(All amounts in thousands of reais)
Three-month period
Nine-month period
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income for the period
410,725
380,287
1,165,664
1,097,131
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to the
statement of income in subsequent periods
Currency translation adjustment
40
1
(33)
(717)
Loss on financial investments designated at fair value through OCI
(84)
662
267
249
Derivative Financial Instruments through OCI
2,114
3,969
419
(13,084)
Income tax and social contribution
(690)
(1,574)
(233)
4,364
Other comprehensive income for the period
412,105
383,346
1,166,084
1,087,943
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
6
PagSeguro Digital Ltd.
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in equity For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(All amounts in thousands of reais)
Capital reserve
Profit reserve
Share
Treasury
Capital
Share-basedlong-term
Retained
Note
capital
shares
reserve
incentive plan (LTIP)
earnings
Equity valuation
adjustments
Other comprehensive
Total
income
equity
At December 31, 2021
26
(285,011)
5,828,754
247,532
4,732,624
(22,372)
645
10,502,198
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
1,097,131
-
-
1,097,131
Currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
-
(717)
(717)
Gain on financial assets through OCI
-
-
-
-
-
-
164
164
Derivative Financial Instruments through OCI
-
-
-
-
-
-
(8,636)
(8,636)
Share based long term incentive plan (LTIP)
-
-
-
113,307
-
-
-
113,307
Acquisition of treasury shares
-
(191,819)
-
-
-
-
-
(191,819)
(LTIP) of treasury shares
-
100,233
-
(100,233)
-
-
-
-
At September 30, 2022
26
(376,599)
5,828,754
260,606
5,829,755
(22,372)
(8,543)
11,511,628
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
407,637
-
-
407,637
Currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
-
41
41
Loss on financial assets through OCI
-
-
-
-
-
-
(271)
(271)
Derivative Financial Instruments through OCI
-
-
-
-
-
-
8,636
8,636
Share based long term incentive plan (LTIP)
-
-
-
14,082
-
-
-
14,082
Acquisition of treasury shares
-
(99,625)
-
-
-
-
-
(99,625)
(LTIP) of treasury shares
-
869
-
(869)
-
-
-
-
At December 31, 2022
26
(475,354)
5,828,754
273,819
6,237,392
(22,372)
(138)
11,842,127
Net income for the period
20
-
-
-
-
1,165,664
-
-
1,165,664
Currency translation adjustment
20
-
-
-
-
-
-
(33)
(33)
Loss on financial assets through OCI
20
-
-
-
-
-
-
(176)
(176)
Derivative Financial Instruments through OCI
20
-
-
-
-
-
-
277
277
Share based long term incentive plan (LTIP)
20
-
-
-
109,172
-
-
-
109,172
Acquisition of treasury shares
20
-
(248,824)
-
-
-
-
-
(248,824)
(LTIP) of treasury shares
20
-
114,354
-
(114,354)
-
-
-
-
At September 30, 2023
26
(609,824)
5,828,754
268,637
7,403,056
(22,372)
(70)
12,868,207
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
7
PagSeguro Digital Ltd.
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (All amounts in thousands of reais)
Nine-month period
Note
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit before income taxes
Expenses (revenues) not affecting cash:
Depreciation and amortization
23
Total Losses
23
Accrual of provision for contingencies Share based long term incentive plan (LTIP)
Loss on disposal of property, equipment, intangible and investment assets Derivative Financial Instruments, net
Interest accrued
Other (income) cost, net
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
Financial investments (mandatory guarantee)
Inventories
Taxes recoverable
Other receivables
Deferred revenue
Other liabilities
Payables to third parties
Trade payables
Payables to related parties, net
Deposits
Salaries and social charges
Taxes and contributions
Provision for contingencies
Income tax and social contribution paid
Interest income received (paid)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Amount paid on acquisitions, net of cash acquired
10
Purchases of property and equipment
11
Purchases and development of intangible assets
Redemption (Acquisition) of financial investments
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Borrowings
18
Payment of borrowings
18
Payment of borrowings interest
18
Acquisition of treasury shares
20
Payment of leases
11
NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
5
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
5
1,433,365
1,284,484
989,477
824,004
413,463
792,950
23,385
27,969
109,172
113,307
207,992
189,308
(2,488)
-
393,056
1,063,441
(598)
14,925
(4,944,398)
(14,955,359)
229,461
(209,556)
(12,915)
(2,525)
105,616
102,909
(8,115)
38,187
(187)
(28,872)
2,724
(35,478)
768,298
1,124,710
(12,212)
(219,710)
(296,777)
(118,883)
759,676
9,096,672
40,057
41,035
(24,083)
23,615
(11,357)
(17,139)
162,612
(850,006)
(78,553)
(86,560)
1,750,587
2,525,849
1,834,646
1,589,283
(31,313)
-
(692,232)
(1,027,025)
(774,518)
(731,361)
(120,019)
393
(1,618,082)
(1,757,993)
300,000
250,000
(100,000)
(250,000)
(9,613)
(15,337)
(248,824)
(191,819)
(12,606)
(13,977)
(71,043)
(221,133)
145,521
(389,842)
1,829,097
1,794,362
1,974,618
1,404,519
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
8
PagSeguro Digital Ltd.
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
As of September 30, 2023 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (All amounts in thousands of reais unless otherwise stated)
1. General information
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., ("PagSeguro Digital" or the "Company"), is a holding company with its principal executive offices located in Cayman Islands, subsidiary of Universo Online S.A. ("UOL"), referred to, together with its subsidiaries, as the "PagSeguro Group", and was incorporated on July 19, 2017. A total of 99,99% of the shares of PagSeguro Internet Instituição de Pagamento S.A. ("PagSeguro Brazil") were contributed to PagSeguro Digital on January 4, 2018 and PagSeguro Digital maintains control of PagSeguro Brazil.
PagSeguro Brazil is a privately held corporation established on December 20, 2006, and engages in providing financial technology solutions and services and corresponding related activities, focused principally on micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses ("SMEs").
In June 2022, Boa Compra Tecnologia Ltda., changed its name to PagSeguro Tecnologia Ltda. ("PagSeguro Tecnologia") as part of a marketing strategy to bring the entity closer to PagSeguro's brand.
In January 2023, Pagseguro Biva Serviços Financeiros Ltda. incorporated Pagseguro Biva Correspondente Bancário Ltda and, in July 2023, PagSeguro Instituição de Pagamento S.A. incorporated Registra Seguro S.A.
The subsidiaries of PagSeguro Digital are PagSeguro Brazil, PagSeg Participações Ltda. ("PagSeg"), BS Holding Financeira Ltda. ("BS Holding") and PagSeguro Holding Ltd. ("PSHC"). The PagSeguro Group subsidiaries are as follows:
-
PagSeguro Brazil subsidiaries are PagSeguro Biva Securitizadora de Créditos Financeiras S.A.
("Biva Sec"), Fundo de Investimento em Direitos Creditórios - PagSeguro ("FIDC"), Wirecard Brazil Instituição de Pagamento S.A. ("MOIP), Concil Inteligência em Conciliação S.A. ("Concil") and Netpos Serviços de Informática S.A. ("Netpos").
- PagSeg subsidiaries are Net+Phone Telecomunicações Ltda. ("Net+Phone"), Pagseguro Tecnologia, BCPS Online Services Lda. ("BCPS"), CDS Serviços Financeiros Ltda. ("CDS"), Pagseguro Biva Serviços Financeiros Ltda. ("Biva Serviços") and PagBank Participações Ltda. ("Pag Participações").
-
Pag Participações subsidiaries are Tilix Digital Ltda. ("TILIX"), Yamí Software & Inovação Ltda.
("YAMÍ") and Zygo Serviços de Tecnologia S.A. ("ZYGO").
- PSHC subsidiaries are Pagseguro Chile SPA ("Pagseguro Chile), Pagseguro Colombia S.A.S ("Pagseguro Colombia), PSGP México S.A de C.V. ("PSGP Mexico") and Pagseguro Peru S.A.C. ("Pagseguro Peru").
- BS Holding subsidiaries are BancoSeguro S.A. ("Bancoseguro") and Paginvest CTVM Ltda. ("Paginvest").
These consolidated interim financial statements include Pagseguro Brazil, PagSeg, PSHC, BS Holding and corresponding subsidiaries.
9
PagSeguro Digital Ltd.
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements
As of September 30, 2023 and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (All amounts in thousands of reais unless otherwise stated)
2. Presentation and preparation of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and significant accounting policies
2.1. Basis of preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial information
These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and disclose all (and only) the applicable significant information related to the financial statements, which is consistent with the information utilized by management in the performance of its duties. The consolidated interim financial statements are presented in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise indicated, which is the functional currency of PagSeguro Group.
These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 were authorized for issuance by the PagSeguro Digital's Board of Directors on November 13, 2023.
These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" as issued by the IASB and disclose all (and only) the applicable significant information related to the financial statements.
These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual consolidated financial statement. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Annual Financial Statements").
.
The accounting policies and critical accounting estimates and judgments adopted are consistent with those of the previous financial year and corresponding interim reporting period.
2.2. New accounting standards adopted in 2023
The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the consolidated interim financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2023 are consistent with those adopted for the year ended December 31, 2022, except for the changes required by the pronouncements, interpretations and standards which became effective on January 1, 2023, as described below.
- IFRS 17 was issued in May 2017 as replacement for IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts. It requires a current measurement model where estimates are remeasured in each reporting period, Contracts are measured using the building blocks of discounted probability-weighted cash flows, an explicit risk adjustment and a contractual service margin (CSM) representing the unearned profit of the contract which is recognized as revenue over the coverage period.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2023 21:22:59 UTC.