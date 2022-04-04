Log in
PagSeguro Digital : PAGS Corporate Presentation | Mar-22

04/04/2022 | 01:57pm EDT
Corporate Presentation

Mar-22

The road so far

R$ 951 Billion

Consolidated TPV

2016 to 2021

R$ 7.7 Billion

AuC + Deposits

Dec-21

R$ 1.9 Billion

Total Credit Portfolio

Dec-21

21.9 Million

PagBank Clients

Dec-21

7.7 Million

Active Merchants

Dec-21

12x more profits

Net Income

Non-GAAP | 2021 vs. 2016

Outstanding performance in the last 6 years

TPV

R$ Billion

NET REVENUE

NET INCOME¹

R$ Billion

R$ Billion

PagSeguroPagBank

2020

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2016

2017

2018

2019

2021

ACTIVE MERCHANTS

PAGBANK CLIENTS

CASH POSITION

# Million

# Million

R$ Billion

2021

0.6

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2020

2021

2016

2021

1. Non-GAAP.

Brazilian Payments Timeline

1990

2006

2010

2013

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

  • • The "Real Plan"

    supports growth and new kinds of credit cards were launched (vouchers, among others)

  • VisaNet and

    Redecard founded

  • Beginning of card issuance duality in the Brazilian market

  • PAGS founded

  • End of the exclusivity agreement between

    Visa + Cielo and Master + Rede

  • PAGS starts selling POS

  • BACEN launches the Payments Institutions regulation

  • PagSeguro's

    NYSE IPO: the largest raising capital through an IPO for a Brazilian fintech ($2.6B)

  • Launch of the

    BC # agenda, by the Central Bank, to foster competition and creating opportunities for new players like PAGS

  • Launch of PIX and initial phases of Open Banking by the Central Bank

  • Public hearing

    (89/2021) proposing interchange rates cap for prepaid cards

  • New BCB rules for Payments Institutions (based on public hearing 78/2021) related to capital requirement based on size and complexity

  • VISA, ELO and

    Mastercard announced prepaid card interchange fee reduction

PAGS at a glance

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 17:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
