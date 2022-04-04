PagSeguro Digital : PAGS Corporate Presentation | Mar-22

Corporate Presentation
Mar-22
The road so far
R$ 951 Billion
Consolidated TPV
2016 to 2021
R$ 7.7 Billion
AuC + Deposits
Dec-21
R$ 1.9 Billion
Total Credit Portfolio
Dec-21
21.9 Million
PagBank Clients
Dec-21
7.7 Million
Active Merchants
Dec-21
12x more profits
Net Income
Non-GAAP | 2021 vs. 2016
Outstanding performance in the last 6 years
TPV
R$ Billion
NET REVENUE
NET INCOME¹
R$ Billion
R$ Billion
PagSeguroPagBank
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2016
2017
2018
2019
2021
ACTIVE MERCHANTS
PAGBANK CLIENTS
CASH POSITION
# Million
# Million
R$ Billion
0.6
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2020
2021
2016
2021
1. Non-GAAP.
Brazilian Payments Timeline
1990
2013
2018
2019
2020
2021
PAGS at a glance
