    PAGS   KYG687071012

PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.

(PAGS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:14:32 2023-03-06 pm EST
9.015 USD   +1.07%
01:05pPagseguro Digital : PAGS Corporate Presentation | Mar-23
PU
03/03Sector Update: Financial Stocks Still Adding to Friday Gains
MT
03/03Sector Update: Financial Stocks Regaining Strength during Friday Trading
MT
PagSeguro Digital : PAGS Corporate Presentation | Mar-23

03/06/2023 | 01:05pm EST
Corporate Presentation

Mar-23

Forward-looking statements; Non-GAAP financial measures

Forward-looking statements

This presentation, prepared by PagSeguro Digital Ltd ("we" or the "Company"), is solely for informational purposes. The information in this presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation to subscribe for, underwrite or otherwise acquire, any securities of the Company or any subsidiary or affiliate of the Company, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements relating to matters such as continued growth prospects for the Company, industry trends and product and technology initiatives.

These statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. While we believe that our assumptions, expectations and projections are reasonable in view of currently available information, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Our actual results may differ materially from those included in this presentation, for a variety of reasons, including those described in the forward-looking statements and risk factor sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-38353) and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on our investor

relations website (http://investors.pagseguro.com) and on the SEC's website (https://www.sec.gov).

All the information included in this presentation is updated as of December 31, 2022. Except as may be required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise our statements.

Non-GAAP financial measures

This presentation includes the following financial measures defined as "non-GAAP financial measures" by the SEC: non-GAAP Net Income, non-GAAP Total Costs and Expenses, non- GAAP Administrative Expenses, non-GAAPNet Margin and Adjusted EBITDA. We present non-GAAPmeasures when we believe that the additional information is useful and meaningful to investors. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of our current financial performance and our prospects for the future. Specifically, we believe the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains and losses, as the case may be, that may not be indicative of our core operating results and business outlook.

For an explanation of the foregoing non-GAAP measures, please see "Appendix" included in this presentation. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Non-GAAPmeasures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with IFRS. These measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see "Appendix".

2

Contents

Business Overview…….……..……..4

PagSeguro….………….……..…….14

PagBank.……………….……..…….23

ESG……….…………………..……..30

Financial Highlights…...…....….......36

Industry Overview…....…….………44

BancoSeguro……………………….47

3

Business Overview

4

ABOUT US

We are a disrupt provider of financial

technology solutions whose business offers a two-sided ecosystem through a single interface

5

Disclaimer

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 18:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
