Corporate Presentation

Nov-23

Forward-looking statements; Non-GAAP financial measures

Forward-looking statements

This presentation, prepared by PagSeguro Digital Ltd ("we" or the "Company"), is solely for informational purposes. The information in this presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation to subscribe for, underwrite or otherwise acquire, any securities of the Company or any subsidiary or affiliate of the Company, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements relating to matters such as continued growth prospects for the Company, industry trends and product and technology initiatives.

These statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. While we believe that our assumptions, expectations and projections are reasonable in view of currently available information, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Our actual results may differ materially from those included in this presentation, for a variety of reasons, including those described in the forward-looking statements and risk factor sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-38353) and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on our investor

relations website (http://investors.pagbank.com) and on the SEC's website (https://www.sec.gov).

All the information included in this presentation is updated as of September 30, 2023. Except as may be required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise our statements.

Non-GAAP financial measures

This presentation includes the following financial measures defined as "non-GAAP financial measures" by the SEC: non-GAAP Net Income, non-GAAP Total Costs and Expenses, non- GAAP Administrative Expenses, non-GAAPNet Margin and Adjusted EBITDA. We present non-GAAPmeasures when we believe that the additional information is useful and meaningful to investors. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of our current financial performance and our prospects for the future. Specifically, we believe the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains and losses, as the case may be, that may not be indicative of our core operating results and business outlook.

For an explanation of the foregoing non-GAAP measures, please see "Appendix" included in this presentation. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Non-GAAPmeasures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with IFRS. These measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see "Appendix".

2

Contents

Business Overview…….……..……..4

Payments...….………….……..…….14

Financial Services….….……..…….22

ESG……….…………………..……..29

Financial Highlights.…...…....….......39

BancoSeguro……………………….47

3

Business Overview

4

ABOUT US

We are a disrupt provider of financial

technology solutions whose business offers a two-sided ecosystem through a single brand: PagBank

5

OUR PURPOSE

We are fully comitted to facilitate the financial lives of consumers and businesses

6

OUR VALUES

  • Ethics
  • All for the customer
  • Ownership
  • Cooperation
  • Simplicity
  • Reliability

7

ONE

ONE

ONE

APP

PLATFORM

CUSTOMER CARE

4.9

4.7

PagBank App ranking based on November 2023.

8

BEST OPTION

BEST OPTION

FOR SELLING

FOR SAVING

One single brand

THE COMPLETE BANK

for merchants and consumers

Simplify communication

and efficiency gains

Increase client awareness about our banking services

9

SOFTWARE/VAS MARKETPLACE

OUR ECOSYSTEM

is complete and integrated

Concil

Advertising

PagVendas

ClubPag

Cashback

PlugPag

EnvioFácil

+70 resellers

PARTNERSHIP

Envio Fácil

Bilhete Único

Uber

Spotify

IFood

Google Play

Tinder

Xbox

Playstation

Steam

Sky TV

Claro TV

DIGITAL BANK

Bill Payments Direct Deposits (Salary)

Deposits PIX

PAYMENTS

Cross-Border

PIX

Payment Link

P2P

Online Gateway

Point-of-Sale (POS)

Online Checkout

PagTotem

mPOS

QR Code

TEF

INSURANCE

PIX

Health Assistance

Home

Personal Accident

Cards

INVESTMENTS

Top-ups Tax Collection ATM withdrawal Wire Transfers

CARDS

Debit Card Credit Card

CREDIT PRODUCTS

Payroll Loan

High-yield account balance Financial Education Stocks and REITs

+170 Investment Funds

Fixed Income

Multimarket

Stocks

FX Exchange

Cash Card Prepaid Card

Supply Chain Finance

Working Capital Loan

FGTS Early Prepayment

Overdraft Account

PagBank CDs

Treasury Bonds

Equity and Crypto Research

Automatic Savings

Crypto

ESG

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. published this content on 23 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2023 19:01:10 UTC.