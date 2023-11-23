Corporate Presentation
Nov-23
Forward-looking statements; Non-GAAP financial measures
Forward-looking statements
This presentation, prepared by PagSeguro Digital Ltd ("we" or the "Company"), is solely for informational purposes. The information in this presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation to subscribe for, underwrite or otherwise acquire, any securities of the Company or any subsidiary or affiliate of the Company, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements relating to matters such as continued growth prospects for the Company, industry trends and product and technology initiatives.
These statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. While we believe that our assumptions, expectations and projections are reasonable in view of currently available information, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
Our actual results may differ materially from those included in this presentation, for a variety of reasons, including those described in the forward-looking statements and risk factor sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-38353) and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on our investor
relations website (http://investors.pagbank.com) and on the SEC's website (https://www.sec.gov).
All the information included in this presentation is updated as of September 30, 2023. Except as may be required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise our statements.
Non-GAAP financial measures
This presentation includes the following financial measures defined as "non-GAAP financial measures" by the SEC: non-GAAP Net Income, non-GAAP Total Costs and Expenses, non- GAAP Administrative Expenses, non-GAAPNet Margin and Adjusted EBITDA. We present non-GAAPmeasures when we believe that the additional information is useful and meaningful to investors. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of our current financial performance and our prospects for the future. Specifically, we believe the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains and losses, as the case may be, that may not be indicative of our core operating results and business outlook.
For an explanation of the foregoing non-GAAP measures, please see "Appendix" included in this presentation. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Non-GAAPmeasures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with IFRS. These measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.
For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see "Appendix".
Contents
Payments...….………….……..…….14
Financial Services….….……..…….22
ESG……….…………………..……..29
Financial Highlights.…...…....….......39
BancoSeguro……………………….47
Business Overview
ABOUT US
We are a disrupt provider of financial
technology solutions whose business offers a two-sided ecosystem through a single brand: PagBank
5
OUR PURPOSE
We are fully comitted to facilitate the financial lives of consumers and businesses
6
OUR VALUES
- Ethics
- All for the customer
- Ownership
- Cooperation
- Simplicity
- Reliability
ONE
ONE
ONE
APP
PLATFORM
CUSTOMER CARE
4.9
4.7
PagBank App ranking based on November 2023.
BEST OPTION
BEST OPTION
FOR SELLING
FOR SAVING
One single brand
THE COMPLETE BANK
for merchants and consumers
Simplify communication
and efficiency gains
Increase client awareness about our banking services
SOFTWARE/VAS MARKETPLACE
OUR ECOSYSTEM
is complete and integrated
Concil
Advertising
PagVendas
ClubPag
Cashback
PlugPag
EnvioFácil
+70 resellers
PARTNERSHIP
Envio Fácil
Bilhete Único
Uber
Spotify
IFood
Google Play
Tinder
Xbox
Playstation
Steam
Sky TV
Claro TV
DIGITAL BANK
Bill Payments Direct Deposits (Salary)
Deposits PIX
PAYMENTS
Cross-Border
PIX
Payment Link
P2P
Online Gateway
Point-of-Sale (POS)
Online Checkout
PagTotem
mPOS
QR Code
TEF
INSURANCE
PIX
Health Assistance
Home
Personal Accident
Cards
INVESTMENTS
Top-ups Tax Collection ATM withdrawal Wire Transfers
CARDS
Debit Card Credit Card
CREDIT PRODUCTS
Payroll Loan
High-yield account balance Financial Education Stocks and REITs
+170 Investment Funds
Fixed Income
Multimarket
Stocks
FX Exchange
Cash Card Prepaid Card
Supply Chain Finance
Working Capital Loan
FGTS Early Prepayment
Overdraft Account
PagBank CDs
Treasury Bonds
Equity and Crypto Research
Automatic Savings
Crypto
ESG
