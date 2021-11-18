PagSeguro Digital : PAGS DAY 2021 | A profitable and efficient growth in payments

ALEXANDRE
The challenge
How can we keep growing profitably in a more competitive market?
Addressable market continues to expand…
Consistent growth in the next 2 years
Electronic payment still have space to grow when compared
supported by economy recovery
with mature and digital economies
Acquiring TPV1
Acquiring TPV / PCE3
Expected PCE for Brazil
2021-2023
Credit
Debit
Prepaid
Brazil
USA
UK
Australia
CAGR 20% p.y.
after Pandemic2
3.5
61%
62%
60%
57%
59%
56%
CAGR 14% p.y.
2.9
55%
53%
2.5
47%
50%
before Pandemic
45%
43%
1.8
2.0
38%
1.4
1.6
30%
33%
1.2
28%
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021E
2022E
2023E
…and we have the right strengths to win the best share of it
DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS
PAYMENT METHODS AND SOLUTIONS
Unmatched virtual and physical reach
VALUE ADDED SERVICES
COMPLETE ECOSYSTEM
Cash In
Diverse Revenue
Cash Out
Sources
