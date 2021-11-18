PagSeguro Digital : PAGS DAY 2021 | A super app combined with full banking services

MARLEI
SILVA
HEAD OF DIGITAL ACCOUNT
Marlei Silva
Head of Digital Account
Education
Professional Background
Full banking platform
FOR PAGSEGURO'S CLIENT BASE AND MORE...
Individual Entrepreneurs
(micromerchants)
Receiving
Acquiring | Receivables
(Settlement or TPV)
Sending
Prepaid Cards |
ATM Withdraw
Individual Entrepreneurs
Consumers
(micromerchants)
Acquiring | Receivables | Wire Transfers | Salaries |
Government Programs (Coronavoucher) | Boletos' top-up
v Sending
Prepaid Cards | Wire Transfers | PIX | P2P | Massive Transfers
Spending
Suppliers | Payroll | ATM Withdraw | Cards | Loans | Insurance | Bill
Payments | Tax Collections | Cellphone top-up | Services top-up |
& Banking
Shopping | Etc
NEW
SMEs
v Receiving
Acquiring | Receivables | Wire Transfers | Salaries | Government Programs (Coronavoucher) | Boletos
TED (Wire Transfer) | PIX | P2P | Massive Transfers
Suppliers | Payroll | ATM Withdraw | Cards | Loans | Insurance | Bill Payments |
Tax Collections | Cellphone top-up | Services top-up | Shopping | Etc
v Investing
Conta Rendeira | PagInvest (PagBank CDs, 3rd Party Investment Funds, Treasury Bonds, Financial Education)
Disclaimer
