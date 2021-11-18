PagSeguro Digital : PAGS DAY 2021 | Being part of the entire Brazilians' financial life cycle
FÁBIO
HERSZKOWICZ
HEAD OF FINANCIAL SERVICES
Fábio Herszkowicz
Head of Financial Services
Education
Executive Education: Wharton Business School, Swiss Finance Institute and Ashridge
Bachelor's Degree: Business Administration
Professional Background
PAGS has entered in an underserved market…
Top 5 banks
1 concentration of credit market
78% of total credit volumes for consumers
63% of total credit volumes for companies 2
Brazil still has >60 million people underbanked
3
Fulfilling the SMB and unbanked needs is in PAGS DNA
Leading acquiring company
serving the longtail market
55% of PagBank consumers
are under 34 years old vs. 30% in banks
Only
4.2% of PAGS portfolio is concentrated in the Top 100 customers
Brazil credit market (R$ trillion)
78%
63%
71%
4.7
2.5
2.2
Individuals' Loans
Companies' Loans
Total Loans
Top 5 bank concentration
Portfolio Concentration (%)
Top 100
Diversified Exposure
4.2%
95.6%
12.4%
87.6%
18.5%
81.5%
1.
Source: Brazilian Central Bank. Major 5 banks (Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, Caixa Econômica Federal, Itaú Unibanco and Santander Brasil), concentration in Brazil, excluding BNDES;
3
2.
Considering SMBs and mid/large companies;
3.
Source: Brazilian Central Bank and IBGE (Instituto Brasileiro de Geografia e Estatística).
…launching a complete ecosystem in 2 years…
A variety of services comprising
transactional, credit offerings, and insurance products that reaffirm our mission to promote financial inclusion
Credit
Non-Credit
PagInvest
...to serve merchants and consumers
Tailored financial solutions
for each segment needs
MERCHANT
CONSUMER
WORKING CAPITAL LOAN
Working Capital Loans, SMBs Loans
SUPPLY CHAIN FINANCE
Supply Chain Finance
REVOLVING CREDIT LINE
Overdraft
CARDS
Credit Card, Multiple Card, Prepaid Card, Cash Card
INVESTMENTS
CDs, Brz Treasury Bonds, Investment Funds, Home Broker
INSURANCE
Health, Life, Home, Credit Life, Cellphone
PERSONAL LOANS
Personal Loan, Pension Fund Backed, Public/Private Payroll Backed
