PagSeguro Digital : PAGS DAY 2021 | Cracking the case on credit asset quality

ROGERIO
GOULART
CHIEF RISK OFFICER
Rogerio Goulart
Chief Risk Officer
Education
Professional Background
2
Building up a sustainable credit model
Credit card receivables
Credit Product tied
as a tool for collection
to debtor's need
STATEMENTS
No postpone a merchant's
Certify the merchant's
know-how
bankruptcy with a loan
3
Solid pillars lead to healthy asset quality
MASSIVE
TEAM OF
FLEXIBLE
DATA
EXPERTS
PLATFORM
Geo-processedsocio-economic data
Result oriented
Modular structure
Financial system behavior
Knowledge
Fast setup
Credit bureaus
Use of right tools
Simple implementation
Cash flow conduct
4
NPL90 trending down to mid-to-high single digit
CREDIT
CARDS¹
-59%
2019
3Q21
WORKING CAPITAL
LOAN¹
-37%
5
1. NPL90 Lagged: Non-performing loans rate regardless the effects of the increase of the portfolio amount.
