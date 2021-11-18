Log in
    PAGS   KYG687071012

PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.

(PAGS)
  Report
News 
Summary

PagSeguro Digital : PAGS DAY 2021 | Financial Inclusion as a mission

11/18/2021 | 05:53pm EST
ERIC

OLIVEIRA

HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

Eric Oliveira

Head of Investor Relations

Education

  • Master's Degree: Advanced Program in Finance from INSPER
  • Bachelor's Degree: Economics from UNICAMP

Professional Background

2

Born to create shared value to all

15 years

PAGS was founded in 2006

4 years

listed as a public company at NYSE

12.2 million

PagBank Clients1

7.7 million

Merchants2

simplifyingto

INCLUDE

+

includingto

DEMOCRATIZE

~80%

is the # of new merchants that started to accept cards payments for the first time through PAGS

>38%

is the # of micro-merchants that became formalized after subscribing to our services

~30%

is the # of merchants

under 30 years old

3

1. Data based on internal research done in Jan-20, considering the active merchants in the last 60 days

But we can do more…

#1 ESG internal

diagnosis

in 2020

#1 materiality

analysis

with internal stakeholders and data

#1 GHG

inventory

conducted by an external partner based on 2019 and 2020 data

Demographics and

#1 ESG report

internal diversity survey

43% of women on the Board of Directors

2020 report (GRI-referenced)

(certified by Women on Board)

Signing of the United

Nations Global Compact

4

...to be comply with the highest standards…

#1 ESG report

#1 GHG emissions

Reducing GHG emissions,

complied with

reported on

becoming carbon neutral

GRI standards

a global standard

company

2021 Report

2019, 2020 and 2021 data

Conducted by an external partner

to be released in 2022

on global standard platform

based on 2019 and 2020 data

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 22:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 10 453 M 1 875 M 1 875 M
Net income 2021 1 299 M 233 M 233 M
Net cash 2021 3 264 M 586 M 586 M
P/E ratio 2021 45,8x
Yield 2021 0,00%
Capitalization 60 267 M 10 901 M 10 811 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,45x
EV / Sales 2022 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 154
Free-Float 54,5%
