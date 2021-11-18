PagSeguro Digital : PAGS DAY 2021 | Financial Inclusion as a mission

ERIC
Education
Professional Background
2
Born to create shared value to all
15 years
PAGS was founded in 2006
4 years
listed as a public company at NYSE
12.2 million
PagBank Clients1
7.7 million
Merchants2
simplifyingto
INCLUDE
+
includingto
DEMOCRATIZE
~80%
is the # of new merchants that started to accept cards payments for the first time through PAGS
>38%
is the # of micro-merchants that became formalized after subscribing to our services
~30%
is the # of merchants
under 30 years old
3
1. Data based on internal research done in Jan-20, considering the active merchants in the last 60 days
But we can do more…
#1 ESG internal
diagnosis
in 2020
#1 materiality
analysis
with internal stakeholders and data
#1 GHG
inventory
conducted by an external partner based on 2019 and 2020 data
Demographics and
#1 ESG report
internal diversity survey
43% of women on the Board of Directors
2020 report (GRI-referenced)
(certified by Women on Board)
Signing of the United
Nations Global Compact
4
...to be comply with the highest standards…
#1 ESG report
#1 GHG emissions
Reducing GHG emissions,
complied with
reported on
becoming carbon neutral
GRI standards
a global standard
company
2021 Report
2019, 2020 and 2021 data
Conducted by an external partner
to be released in 2022
on global standard platform
based on 2019 and 2020 data
5
