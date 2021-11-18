PagSeguro Digital : PAGS DAY 2021 | The future of Payments and Financial Services

LUIS
FRIAS
FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN
Luis Frias
Founder and Chairman
Education
Professional Background
2
The road so far
R$ 660 billion
12.2 million
Acquiring TPV
PagBank Active Clients
2015 to 2021e
Sep-21
R$ 6.2 billion
7.7 million
AuC + Deposits
Active Merchants
R$ 1.6 billion
12x more profits
Total Credit Portfolio
Net Income
Non-GAAP | LTM vs. 2016
3
A whole new world ahead of us…
Number of Internet Users¹
# million of users
854
560
303
149 171
Brazil
Indonesia
USA
India
China
#5
number of individuals
using internet¹
#2
daily time spent
using internet²
99%
Brazilian population have
access to 4G coverage³
95%
access to internet via cell
phone4
4
…creates a unique opportunity…
Brazilian Total Credit Portfolio¹
Incumbent Legacies
2021
1st
2nd
71%
concentrated in
5 largest banks
preserving the status quo and their existing profits
IT platforms (built 20 to 30 years ago)
not integrated
5
1. Source: Brazilian Central Bank and companies' public information.
