Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAGS   KYG687071012

PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.

(PAGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PagSeguro Digital : PAGS DAY 2021 | The future of Payments and Financial Services

11/18/2021 | 05:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LUIS

FRIAS

FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN

Luis Frias

Founder and Chairman

Education

  • Bachelor's Degree: Economics from USP

Professional Background

2

The road so far

R$ 660 billion

12.2 million

Acquiring TPV

PagBank Active Clients

2015 to 2021e

Sep-21

R$ 6.2 billion

7.7 million

AuC + Deposits

Active Merchants

Sep-21

Sep-21

R$ 1.6 billion

12x more profits

Total Credit Portfolio

Net Income

Sep-21

Non-GAAP | LTM vs. 2016

3

A whole new world ahead of us…

Number of Internet Users¹

# million of users

854

560

303

149 171

Brazil

Indonesia

USA

India

China

  1. Source: Mary Meeker | "Internet Trends 2019", Jun-2019;
  2. Source: Global Web Index (Q2 & Q3 2018);
  3. Source: Brazilian Telecom companies (https://www.teleco.com.br/4g_cobertura.asp);
  4. Source: BID and GTD.GOV (https://www.mobiletime.com.br/noticias/23/03/2021/penetracao-da-internet-movel-no-brasil-e-de-95-revela-bid/).

#5

number of individuals

using internet¹

#2

daily time spent

using internet²

99%

Brazilian population have

access to 4G coverage³

95%

Brazilian population have

access to internet via cell

phone4

4

…creates a unique opportunity…

Brazilian Total Credit Portfolio¹

Incumbent Legacies

2021

1st

2nd

71%

concentrated in

5 largest banks

preserving the status quo and their existing profits

IT platforms (built 20 to 30 years ago)

not integrated

5

1. Source: Brazilian Central Bank and companies' public information.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 22:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.
05:53pPAGSEGURO DIGITAL : PAGS DAY 2021 | The next milestones for PagBank PagSeguro
PU
05:53pPAGSEGURO DIGITAL : PAGS DAY 2021 | A super app combined with full banking services
PU
05:53pPAGSEGURO DIGITAL : PAGS DAY 2021 | A profitable and efficient growth in payments
PU
05:53pPAGSEGURO DIGITAL : PAGS DAY 2021 | Bulding up our ecosystem + Culture and People
PU
05:53pPAGSEGURO DIGITAL : PAGS DAY 2021 | Being part of the entire Brazilians' financial life cy..
PU
05:53pPAGSEGURO DIGITAL : PAGS DAY 2021 | The future of Payments and Financial Services
PU
05:53pPAGSEGURO DIGITAL : PAGS DAY 2021 | Developing a seamless and secure field
PU
05:53pPAGSEGURO DIGITAL : PAGS DAY 2021 | Cracking the case on credit asset quality
PU
05:53pPAGSEGURO DIGITAL : PAGS DAY 2021 | Financial Inclusion as a mission
PU
11/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : The only way is up
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 10 453 M 1 875 M 1 875 M
Net income 2021 1 299 M 233 M 233 M
Net cash 2021 3 264 M 586 M 586 M
P/E ratio 2021 45,8x
Yield 2021 0,00%
Capitalization 60 267 M 10 901 M 10 811 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,45x
EV / Sales 2022 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 154
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 179,96 BRL
Average target price 337,76 BRL
Spread / Average Target 87,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ricardo Dutra da Silva Chief Executive Officer & Director
Artur Schunck Co-CFO & Chief Accounting Officer
Luiz Frias Chairman
Alexandre Magnani Chief Operating Officer
Noemia Gushiken Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-42.77%10 901
SQUARE, INC.6.53%106 947
FISERV, INC.-11.40%66 604
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-41.74%36 417
AFTERPAY LIMITED0.47%25 280
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.25%18 774