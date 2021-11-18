PagSeguro Digital : PAGS DAY 2021 | The next milestones for PagBank PagSeguro

ARTUR
SCHUNCK
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Artur Schunck
Chief Financial Officer
Education
Professional Background
Brazilian macroeconomic expectations
Brazilian Inflation Rate¹
9.8%
6.3%
3.8%
4.3%
4.5%
4.6%
3.0%
3.3%
3.1%
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021e 2022e 2023e 2024e 2025e 2026e
Brazilian Basic Interest Rate²
• High unemployment might support more individual entrepreneurs
BCB Focus Report
B3 Projections
13.8%
• GDP growth recovery slower than expected
11.0%
11.9%
11.7%
11.6%
9.3%
7.0%
6.5%
7.5%
• 2022 elections might add higher volatility and postpone reforms
4.5%
2.0%
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021e
2022e
2023e
2024e
2025e
2026e
4
Outstanding performance in the last 5 years
TPV
NET REVENUE
NET INCOME¹
R$ billion
390.1
+160%
+52%
9.3
+94%
CAGR
231.3
6.8
1.5
1.4
5.7
1.1
135.0
4.3
76.1
2.5
0.5
14.1
38.5
0.1
2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021LTM
2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
2021 LTM
2016 2017 2018 2019
2021LTM
ACTIVE MERCHANTS
PAGBANK ACTIVE CLIENTS
CASH POSITION
# million
+41%
7.7
+113%
12.2
7.0
8.7
5.3
7.8
15x
4.1
2.8
2.7
0.6
3Q21
Sep-21
5
1. Non-GAAP.
