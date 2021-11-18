Log in
    PAGS   KYG687071012

PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.

(PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital : PAGS DAY 2021 | The next milestones for PagBank PagSeguro

11/18/2021 | 05:53pm EST
ARTUR

SCHUNCK

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Artur Schunck

Chief Financial Officer

Education

  • Master's Degree: Business Administration from FGV
  • Bachelor's Degree: Business Administration from PUC-RS

Professional Background

2

DEVELOPMENT

HUGE

AGRICULTURE

ECONOMY

GROWTH

BRAZIL

FUTURE

OPPORTUNITY CREATIVITY

SAMBA

INNOVATION PAGS

DIVERSITY

3

Brazilian macroeconomic expectations

Brazilian Inflation Rate¹

9.8%

6.3%

3.8%

4.3%

4.5%

4.6%

3.0%

3.3%

3.1%

3.1%

3.1%

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021e 2022e 2023e 2024e 2025e 2026e

  • Higher inflation with mixed impacts on TPV and revenue
  • BRL devaluation vs. USD might impact CAPEX
  • Financial Interest Expenses will continue under pressure

Brazilian Basic Interest Rate²

High unemployment might support more individual entrepreneurs

BCB Focus Report

B3 Projections

13.8%

GDP growth recovery slower than expected

11.0%

11.9%

11.7%

11.6%

11.6%

9.3%

7.0%

6.5%

7.5%

7.0%

7.0%

7.0%

2022 elections might add higher volatility and postpone reforms

4.5%

2.0%

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021e

2022e

2023e

2024e

2025e

2026e

4

  1. Source: IPCA 2021 - 2026;
  2. Source: B3 projections.

Outstanding performance in the last 5 years

TPV

NET REVENUE

NET INCOME¹

R$ billion

R$ billion

R$ billion

390.1

+160%

+52%

9.3

+94%

CAGR

CAGR

CAGR

231.3

6.8

1.5

1.4

1.5

5.7

1.1

135.0

4.3

76.1

2.5

0.5

1.1

14.1

38.5

0.1

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021LTM

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

2021 LTM

2016 2017 2018 2019

2020

2021LTM

ACTIVE MERCHANTS

PAGBANK ACTIVE CLIENTS

CASH POSITION

# million

# million

R$ billion

+41%

7.7

+113%

12.2

CAGR

7.0

CAGR

8.7

5.3

7.8

15x

4.1

2.8

1.4

2.7

0.6

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

3Q21

2019

2020

3Q21

2016

Sep-21

5

1. Non-GAAP.

