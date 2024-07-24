PagSeguro Digital : PAGS to announce 2Q24 Financial Results onAugust 20, 2024
July 23, 2024 at 06:38 pm EDT
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. to announce 2Q24
Financial Results on August 20, 2024
São Paulo, July 23, 2024 - PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will release its 2Q24 financial results on Thursday, August 20, 2024, after market close. The Company will host an earnings conference call on the same day as per details below:
EVENT DETAILS
Date: Thursday, August 20, 2024
Time: 5:00pm ET (6:00 pm BRT)
To pre-register for this call, please click here.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website: click here.
Street Consensus: click here
Further Information:https://investors.pagbank.com/
About PagSeguro Digital Ltd.:
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a disruptive provider of financial technology solutions focused primarily on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies, and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Among its peers, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is the only financial technology provider in Brazil whose business model covers all the following seven pillars:
Complete digital platform offering payments, financial services, and softwares fully integrated;
Acquirer with the most widely accepted network in Brazil, offering face-to-face, online and cross-border payments;
Issuer of debit, credit, and prepaid cards;
Complete multiple bank for individuals (CPF) and companies (CNPJ) with one or more account holders;
Investment platform offering public and private securities, investment funds, and a platform for trading stocks, REITs and others;
Insurance distribution for PIX, cards, health, home, and life;
Super app with a comprehensive list of partners in telecommunications, transportation, delivery, games, and entertainment.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is an UOL Group Company that provides an easy, safe, and hassle-free way of owning a free digital account, which is similar to a regular checking account linked to the Brazilian Central Bank's platform, with the feature of accepting payments, where its clients can transact and manage their cash, without the need to open a regular bank account. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. end-to-end digital banking ecosystem enables its customers to accept a wide range of online and in-person payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, meal voucher cards, boletos, bank transfers, bank debits and cash deposits.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. mission, under PagBank brand, is to disrupt and democratize financial services in Brazil, a concentrated, underpenetrated, and high interest rate market, by providing an end-to-end digital banking ecosystem that is safe, affordable, simple and mobile-first for both merchants and consumers.
Contacts:
Investor Relations
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. ir@pagbank.com investors.pagbank.com
