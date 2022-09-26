PagSeguro Digital : PagBank PagSeguro clarifies position on expected 2023 impact of BCB Resolution 246/2022

PagBank PagSeguro clarifies position on expected 2023 impact of BCB Resolution 246/2022 São Paulo, September 26, 2022 - PagSeguro Digital Ltd., or PagBank PagSeguro (NYSE: PAGS), wishes to clarify certain information in light of the release of Resolution 246/2022 issued by the Brazilian Central Bank this morning. PAGS reinforces the message in its previous press release dated October 15, 2021: the expected impact on PAGS's 2023 net income is relatively negligible, anticipated to be around +1%/-1%, given that the potential cost savings in PAGS's merchant acquiring unit related to the interchange cap on prepaid and debit cards combined with the lower settlement period are expected to offset lower revenues in PAGS's card issuance unit. The company will continue to diversify its portfolio and revenues in PagBank, keeping its emphasis on broad financial inclusion, which began with the payments industry. 1

