PagSeguro Digital : PagBank PagSeguro does not have exposure to Silicon Valley Bank

PagBank PagSeguro does not have exposure to Silicon Valley Bank

03/13/2023 | 11:37am GMT
PagBank PagSeguro does not have exposure to

Silicon Valley Bank

São Paulo, March 13, 2023 - PagSeguro Digital Ltd., or PagBank PagSeguro (NYSE: PAGS) informs its shareholders and the market that neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries have any exposure to Silicon Valley Bank.

1

About PagBank PagSeguro:

PagSeguro Digital is a disruptive provider of financial technology solutions focused primarily on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies, and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Among its peers, PagSeguro Digital is the only financial technology provider in Brazil whose business model covers all the following five pillars:

  • Multiple digital banking solutions
  • In-personpayments via point of sale (POS) devices that PagSeguro Digital provides to merchants
  • Free digital accounts that PagSeguro Digital provides to its consumers and merchants with functionalities such as bill payments, top up prepaid mobile phone credit, wire transfers, peer to peer cash transfers, prepaid credit cards, cash cards, loans, investments, QR code payments, and payroll portability, among other digital banking services
  • Issuer of prepaid, cash and credit cards
  • Operate as a full acquirer

PagSeguro Digital is an UOL Group Company that provides an easy, safe, and hassle-free way of owning a free PagBank digital account, which is similar to a regular checking account linked to the Brazilian Central Bank's platform, with the feature of accepting payments, where its clients can transact and manage their cash, without the need to open a regular bank account. PagSeguro Digital's end-to-end digital banking ecosystem enables its customers to accept a wide range of online and in-person payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, meal voucher cards, boletos, bank transfers, bank debits and cash deposits.

PagSeguro Digital's mission is to disrupt and democratize financial services in Brazil, a concentrated, underpenetrated, and high interest rate market, by providing an end- to-end digital banking ecosystem that is safe, affordable, simple and mobile-first for both merchants and consumers.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

+55 (11) 3914-9524ir@pagseguro.com investors.pagseguro.com

Media Press

+55 (11) 992-350-009pagbankpagseguro@xcom.net.br

2

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward- looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project" and similar expressions and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may," or similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on our current plans, estimates of future events, expectations and trends (including trends related to the global and Brazilian economies and capital markets, as well as the continuing economic, financial, political and public health effects of the coronavirus, or the COVID-19, pandemic.) that affect or may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow, liquidity, prospects and the trading price of our Class A common shares, and are subject to several known and unknown uncertainties and risks, many of which are beyond our control. As a consequence, current plans, anticipated actions and future financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in this press release. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, the future events and circumstances discussed in this press release might not occur and are not guarantees of future performance. Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decision based upon these estimates and forward-looking statements. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by us, please consult the reports we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 20-F.

3

Disclaimer

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
