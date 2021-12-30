Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAGS   KYG687071012

PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.

(PAGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PagSeguro Digital : PagBank PagSeguro releases its first Sustainability Report

12/30/2021 | 02:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PagBank PagSeguro releases its first

Sustainability Report

São Paulo, December 30, 2021 - PagSeguro Digital Ltd., or PagBank PagSeguro (NYSE: PAGS), the market leader in the number of merchants in the Brazilian Payments industry, which promotes innovative solutions and inclusion in financial services and payments, announces the release of its first Sustainability Report, referring to activities in 2020.

The Report, which will be published annually going forward, is the result of an initial effort to assess, measure and propose goals for the changes in processes that are already underway in our company, thus ensuring the continuous improvement of the management model, potential impacts, and transparency.

The Sustainability Report was approved by the Board of Directors, which also approved the creation of an ESG Committee that will report to the Board. The Report considers the sustainability standards of the GRI 101: Foundation 2016, and the economic, environmental, social and governance information contained therein refer to the period from January 1 to December 31, 2020.

1

About PagBank PagSeguro

PagBank PagSeguro is a disruptive provider of financial technology solutions focused primarily on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies, and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Among its peers, PagBank PagSeguro is the only financial technology provider in Brazil whose business model covers all the following five pillars:

  • Multiple digital banking solutions
  • In-personpayments via point of sale (POS) devices that PagSeguro Digital provides to merchants
  • Free digital accounts that PagSeguro Digital provides to its consumers and merchants with functionalities such as bill payments, top up prepaid mobile phone credit, wire transfers, peer to peer cash transfers, prepaid credit cards, cash cards, loans, investments, QR code payments, and payroll portability, among other digital banking services
  • Issuer of prepaid, cash and credit cards
  • Operate as a full acquirer

PagBank PagSeguro is an UOL Group Company that provides an easy, safe and hassle- free way of owning a free PagBank digital account, which is similar to a regular checking account linked to the Brazilian Central Bank's platform, with the feature of accepting payments, where its clients can transact and manage their cash, without the need to open a regular bank account. PagBank PagSeguro's end-to-end digital banking ecosystem enables its customers to accept a wide range of online and in-person payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, meal voucher cards, boletos, bank transfers, bank debits and cash deposits.

PagBank PagSeguro's mission is to disrupt and democratize financial services in Brazil, a concentrated, underpenetrated and high interest rate market, by providing an end-to-end digital banking ecosystem that is safe, affordable, simple and mobile-first for both merchants and consumers.

SOURCE: PagBank PagSeguro

Contacts:

Investor Relations

PagBank PagSeguro

+55 (11) 3914-9524

ir@pagseguro.com

investors.pagseguro.com

2

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward- looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project" and similar expressions and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may," or similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on our current plans, potential mergers and acquisitions opportunities, estimates of future events, expectations and trends (including trends related to the global and Brazilian economies and capital markets, as well as the continuing economic, financial, political and public health effects of the coronavirus, or the COVID-19, pandemic.) that affect or may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow, liquidity, prospects and the trading price of our Class A common shares, and are subject to several known and unknown uncertainties and risks, many of which are beyond our control. As a consequence, current plans, potential mergers and acquisitions opportunities, anticipated actions and future financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in this press release. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, the future events and circumstances discussed in this press release might not occur and are not guarantees of future performance. Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decision based upon these estimates and forward-looking statements. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by us, please consult the reports we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 27, 2021.

3

Disclaimer

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 19:26:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.
02:27pPAGSEGURO DIGITAL : PagBank PagSeguro releases its first Sustainability Report
PU
12/23Credit Suisse Adjusts PagSeguro Digital's Target Price to $40 From $50, Maintains Outpe..
MT
12/16PagSeguro Digital Shares Slide After Itau BBA Downgrade
MT
12/16Itau BBA Downgrades PagSeguro Digital to Market Perform from Outperform
MT
12/16PAGSEGURO DIGITAL : PagBank PagSeguro is one of the most valuable Brazilian brands in 2021
PU
12/01Scotiabank Starts PagSeguro Digital at Outperform with $39 Price Target
MT
11/30JPMorgan Adjusts PagSeguro Digital PT to $34 From $66, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
11/24PAGSEGURO DIGITAL : PAGS Corporate Presentation | Nov-21
PU
11/22Bradesco BBI Downgrades PagSeguro Digital to Neutral Rating From Outperform, Adjusts Pr..
MT
11/18PAGSEGURO DIGITAL : PAGS DAY 2021 | A super app combined with full banking services
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 10 277 M 1 844 M 1 844 M
Net income 2021 1 258 M 226 M 226 M
Net cash 2021 1 327 M 238 M 238 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,2x
Yield 2021 0,00%
Capitalization 48 825 M 8 580 M 8 760 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,62x
EV / Sales 2022 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 154
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 145,79 BRL
Average target price 278,95 BRL
Spread / Average Target 91,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ricardo Dutra da Silva Chief Executive Officer & Director
Artur Schunck Co-CFO & Chief Accounting Officer
Luiz Frias Chairman
Alexandre Magnani Chief Operating Officer
Noemia Gushiken Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-54.96%8 801
BLOCK, INC.-25.63%75 497
FISERV, INC.-8.42%69 126
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-37.68%39 214
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-17.23%18 254
AFTERPAY LIMITED-30.08%17 867