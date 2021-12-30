PagSeguro Digital : PagBank PagSeguro releases its first Sustainability Report

PagBank PagSeguro releases its first Sustainability Report São Paulo, December 30, 2021 - PagSeguro Digital Ltd., or PagBank PagSeguro (NYSE: PAGS), the market leader in the number of merchants in the Brazilian Payments industry, which promotes innovative solutions and inclusion in financial services and payments, announces the release of its first Sustainability Report, referring to activities in 2020. The Report, which will be published annually going forward, is the result of an initial effort to assess, measure and propose goals for the changes in processes that are already underway in our company, thus ensuring the continuous improvement of the management model, potential impacts, and transparency. The Sustainability Report was approved by the Board of Directors, which also approved the creation of an ESG Committee that will report to the Board. The Report considers the sustainability standards of the GRI 101: Foundation 2016, and the economic, environmental, social and governance information contained therein refer to the period from January 1 to December 31, 2020. 1

About PagBank PagSeguro PagBank PagSeguro is a disruptive provider of financial technology solutions focused primarily on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies, and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Among its peers, PagBank PagSeguro is the only financial technology provider in Brazil whose business model covers all the following five pillars: Multiple digital banking solutions

payments via point of sale (POS) devices that PagSeguro Digital provides to merchants Free digital accounts that PagSeguro Digital provides to its consumers and merchants with functionalities such as bill payments, top up prepaid mobile phone credit, wire transfers, peer to peer cash transfers, prepaid credit cards, cash cards, loans, investments, QR code payments, and payroll portability, among other digital banking services

PagBank PagSeguro is an UOL Group Company that provides an easy, safe and hassle- free way of owning a free PagBank digital account, which is similar to a regular checking account linked to the Brazilian Central Bank's platform, with the feature of accepting payments, where its clients can transact and manage their cash, without the need to open a regular bank account. PagBank PagSeguro's end-to-end digital banking ecosystem enables its customers to accept a wide range of online and in-person payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, meal voucher cards, boletos, bank transfers, bank debits and cash deposits. PagBank PagSeguro's mission is to disrupt and democratize financial services in Brazil, a concentrated, underpenetrated and high interest rate market, by providing an end-to-end digital banking ecosystem that is safe, affordable, simple and mobile-first for both merchants and consumers.