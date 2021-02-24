Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PagSeguro Digital Ltd.    PAGS   KYG687071012

PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.

(PAGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PagSeguro Digital : PagBank starts distributing cryptocurrency investment fund through PagInvest

02/24/2021 | 05:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PagSeguro PagBank starts distributing cryptocurrency investment fund through PagInvest

São Paulo, February 24, 2021 - PagSeguro Digital Ltd., or PagSeguro PagBank (NYSE: PAGS), which promotes innovative solutions in financial services and payments, today announced the launch of a new service enabling its clients to buy, hold and sell quotes of cryptocurrency investment fund, distributed by PagInvest.

Across the world, several investments are shifting to cryptocurrencies, offering a new payment method and a new asset class for investors to save, trade or pay using this option.

Through PagInvest, the digital asset management platform available for PagBank clients, now millions of customers can invest in digital currencies through a new cryptocurrency investment fund, with an initial ticket of R$500.

Additionally, PagSeguro PagBank also launched new investment funds, backed by incentivized debt issuances, corporate debt issuances, Brazilian treasury bonds and equities, offering a wide range options to our clients.

"PagSeguro PagBank continues committed to its mission to democratize the access of financial services in Brazil while promoting inclusion, mainly amid the uncertain time we have been living. Our goal is providing a best-in-class two-sided ecosystem and become more and more the final money destination of millions of Brazilian citizens. Since 2019, when we officially launched PagBank, we rolled out more than sixty new products, services, and partnerships." according to Ricardo Dutra, Chief Executive Officer of PagSeguro PagBank.

About PagSeguro PagBank

PagSeguro Digital is a disruptive provider of financial technology solutions focused primarily on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies, and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Among its peers, PagSeguro Digital is the only financial technology provider in Brazil whose business model covers all the following five pillars:

  • Multiple digital banking solutions

  • In-person payments via point of sale (POS) devices that PagSeguro Digital provides to merchants

  • Free digital accounts that PagSeguro Digital provides to its consumers and merchants with functionalities such as bill payments, top up prepaid mobile phone credit, wire transfers, peer to peer cash transfers, prepaid credit cards, cash cards, loans, investments, QR code payments, and payroll portability, among other digital banking services

  • Issuer of prepaid, cash and credit cards

  • Operate as a full acquirer

    PagSeguro Digital is an UOL Group Company that provides an easy, safe and hassle-free way of owning a free PagBank digital account, which is similar to a regular checking account linked to the Brazilian

Central Bank's platform, with the feature of accepting payments, where its clients can transact and manage their cash, without the need to open a regular bank account. PagSeguro Digital's end-to-end digital banking ecosystem enables its customers to accept a wide range of online and in-person payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, meal voucher cards, boletos, bank transfers, bank debits and cash deposits.

PagSeguro Digital's mission is to disrupt and democratize financial services in Brazil, a concentrated, underpenetrated and high interest rate market, by providing an end-to-end digital banking ecosystem that is safe, affordable, simple and mobile-first for both merchants and consumers.

SOURCE: PagSeguro PagBank

Contacts:

Investor Relations

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. +55 (11) 3914-9403 / 9524 ir@pagseguro.cominvestors.pagseguro.com

Disclaimer

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 22:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.
05:04pPAGSEGURO DIGITAL : PagBank starts distributing cryptocurrency investment fund t..
PU
02/22PAGSEGURO DIGITAL : Deutsche Banks Raises Price Target for PagSeguro Digital to ..
MT
02/17PAGSEGURO DIGITAL : Reports Fourth Quarter Results
PU
02/04PAGSEGURO DIGITAL : UBS Adjusts Price Target on PagSeguro Digital to $65 From $5..
MT
02/01PAGSEGURO DIGITAL : JPMorgan Upgrades PagSeguro Digital to Overweight From Neutr..
MT
01/29PAGSEGURO DIGITAL : New Street Starts PagSeguro Digital at Buy With $64 Price Ta..
MT
01/19PAGSEGURO DIGITAL : Goldman Sachs Upgrades PagSeguro Digital to Buy from Neutral..
MT
2020PAGSEGURO DIGITAL : KeyBanc Adjusts PagSeguro Digital's Price Target to $60 from..
MT
2020PAGSEGURO DIGITAL : Announces Senior Management Expansion
PU
2020PAGSEGURO DIGITAL : Q3 Non-GAAP Earnings Miss But Revenue Beats Estimates
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 777 M 1 250 M 1 250 M
Net income 2020 1 302 M 240 M 240 M
Net cash 2020 2 772 M 511 M 511 M
P/E ratio 2020 80,1x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 104 B 19 088 M 19 161 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,9x
EV / Sales 2021 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 1 154
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 315,10 BRL
Last Close Price 315,87 BRL
Spread / Highest target 27,6%
Spread / Average Target -0,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luiz Frias Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo Alcaro Co-Chief Financial Officer & Director
Artur Schunck Co-CFO & Chief Accounting Officer
Noemia Gushiken Independent Director
Marcia Nogueira de Mello Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.2.06%19 088
SQUARE, INC.17.90%115 706
FISERV, INC.-2.20%77 503
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-8.13%58 429
AFTERPAY LIMITED13.86%31 247
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.97%23 414
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ