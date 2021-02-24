PagSeguro Digital : PagBank starts distributing cryptocurrency investment fund through PagInvest

PagSeguro PagBank starts distributing cryptocurrency investment fund through PagInvest

São Paulo, February 24, 2021 - PagSeguro Digital Ltd., or PagSeguro PagBank (NYSE: PAGS), which promotes innovative solutions in financial services and payments, today announced the launch of a new service enabling its clients to buy, hold and sell quotes of cryptocurrency investment fund, distributed by PagInvest.

Across the world, several investments are shifting to cryptocurrencies, offering a new payment method and a new asset class for investors to save, trade or pay using this option.

Through PagInvest, the digital asset management platform available for PagBank clients, now millions of customers can invest in digital currencies through a new cryptocurrency investment fund, with an initial ticket of R$500.

Additionally, PagSeguro PagBank also launched new investment funds, backed by incentivized debt issuances, corporate debt issuances, Brazilian treasury bonds and equities, offering a wide range options to our clients.

"PagSeguro PagBank continues committed to its mission to democratize the access of financial services in Brazil while promoting inclusion, mainly amid the uncertain time we have been living. Our goal is providing a best-in-class two-sided ecosystem and become more and more the final money destination of millions of Brazilian citizens. Since 2019, when we officially launched PagBank, we rolled out more than sixty new products, services, and partnerships." according to Ricardo Dutra, Chief Executive Officer of PagSeguro PagBank.

About PagSeguro PagBank

PagSeguro Digital is a disruptive provider of financial technology solutions focused primarily on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies, and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Among its peers, PagSeguro Digital is the only financial technology provider in Brazil whose business model covers all the following five pillars:

• Multiple digital banking solutions

• In-person payments via point of sale (POS) devices that PagSeguro Digital provides to merchants

• Free digital accounts that PagSeguro Digital provides to its consumers and merchants with functionalities such as bill payments, top up prepaid mobile phone credit, wire transfers, peer to peer cash transfers, prepaid credit cards, cash cards, loans, investments, QR code payments, and payroll portability, among other digital banking services

• Issuer of prepaid, cash and credit cards

• Operate as a full acquirer PagSeguro Digital is an UOL Group Company that provides an easy, safe and hassle-free way of owning a free PagBank digital account, which is similar to a regular checking account linked to the Brazilian

Central Bank's platform, with the feature of accepting payments, where its clients can transact and manage their cash, without the need to open a regular bank account. PagSeguro Digital's end-to-end digital banking ecosystem enables its customers to accept a wide range of online and in-person payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, meal voucher cards, boletos, bank transfers, bank debits and cash deposits.

PagSeguro Digital's mission is to disrupt and democratize financial services in Brazil, a concentrated, underpenetrated and high interest rate market, by providing an end-to-end digital banking ecosystem that is safe, affordable, simple and mobile-first for both merchants and consumers.

