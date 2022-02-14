PAIHO SHIH : announced consolidated unaudited profit or loss for January 2022.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/14
2.Company name:PAIHO SHIH HOLDINGS CORPORATION
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Head office.
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A.
5.Cause of occurrence:The Company announced consolidated unaudited
profit or loss for January 2022.
6.Countermeasures:
The Company released the material information.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Difference
Item 2022.01 2021.01 %
-------------- ----------- ----------- ------------
Consolitated $ 578,508 $ 674,476 (14.2%)
Net Sales
(NTD thousands)
Consolidated $ 69,023 $ 128,893 (46.4%)
Profit from
Operations
(NTD thousands)
Consolidated $ 60,352 $ 128,196 (52.9%)
Profit before
Income Tax
(NTD thousands)
Consolidated $ 46,046 $ 98,189 (53.1%)
Net Profit after Tax
(NTD thousands)
Net Profit $ 46,039 $ 92,950 (50.5%)
Attributable
to PAIHO SHIH
HOLDINGS CORP.
(NTD thousands)
Earnings $ 0.15 $ 0.29
Per Share
Attributable to
PAIHO SHIH
HOLDINGS CORP.
(NTD)
Note 1:The above-mentioned figures have not been audited
(reviewed) by the independent auditors.