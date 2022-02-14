Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Paiho Shih Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8404   KYG684631016

PAIHO SHIH HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(8404)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PAIHO SHIH : announced consolidated unaudited profit or loss for January 2022.

02/14/2022 | 03:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: PAIHO SHIH HOLDINGS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/02/14 Time of announcement 15:56:46
Subject 
 PAIHO SHIH HOLDINGS CORPORATION announced
consolidated unaudited profit or loss for January 2022.
Date of events 2022/02/14 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/14
2.Company name:PAIHO SHIH HOLDINGS CORPORATION
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office.
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A.
5.Cause of occurrence:The Company announced consolidated unaudited
profit or loss for January 2022.
6.Countermeasures:
The Company released the material information.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
                                                  Difference
   Item                 2022.01       2021.01         %
--------------        -----------   -----------  ------------
Consolitated           $ 578,508      $ 674,476      (14.2%)
Net Sales
(NTD thousands)
Consolidated           $  69,023      $ 128,893      (46.4%)
Profit from
Operations
(NTD thousands)
Consolidated           $  60,352      $ 128,196      (52.9%)
Profit before
Income Tax
(NTD thousands)
Consolidated           $  46,046      $  98,189      (53.1%)
Net Profit after Tax
(NTD thousands)
Net Profit             $  46,039      $  92,950      (50.5%)
Attributable
to PAIHO SHIH
HOLDINGS CORP.
(NTD thousands)
Earnings               $    0.15      $    0.29
Per Share
Attributable to
PAIHO SHIH
HOLDINGS CORP.
(NTD)

Note 1:The above-mentioned figures have not been audited
       (reviewed) by the independent auditors.

Disclaimer

Paiho Shih Holdings Corporation published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 08:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PAIHO SHIH HOLDINGS CORPORATION
03:13aPAIHO SHIH : announced consolidated unaudited profit or loss for January 2022.
PU
01:33aPAIHO SHIH : Correction for reporting the transaction information with related parties in ..
PU
02/08Paiho Shih Holdings Corporation Reports Consolidated Unaudited Sales Results for the Mo..
CI
01/07Paiho Shih Holdings Corporation Announces Unaudited Consolidated Sales Results for the ..
CI
2021Paiho Shih Holdings Corporation Reports Unaudited Consolidated Sales Results for the Mo..
CI
2021Paiho Shih Holdings Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine..
CI
2021Paiho Shih Holdings Corporation Reports Unaudited Consolidated Sales Results for the Mo..
CI
2021Paiho Shih Holdings Corporation Announces Resignation of Cheng-Tsung Cheng as Director
CI
2021Paiho Shih Holdings Corporation Reports Unaudited Consolidated Sales Results for the Mo..
CI
2021Paiho Shih Holdings Corporation Reports Unaudited Consolidated Sales Results for the Mo..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 151 M 364 M 364 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 205 M 402 M 402 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart PAIHO SHIH HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Paiho Shih Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAIHO SHIH HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 35,55 TWD
Average target price 45,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
Managers and Directors
Kuo-Yen Cheng Chairman & General Manager
Mei Hui Lin Head-Finance
Chiang-Tung Huang Deputy GM-Research & Development Management Center
Yung Fu Wu Independent Director
Cheng Chu Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAIHO SHIH HOLDINGS CORPORATION0.71%402
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-5.78%393 363
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-19.09%40 950
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-3.10%27 695
VF CORPORATION-17.04%23 622
MONCLER S.P.A.-13.28%17 070