PAIHO SHIH : announced consolidated unaudited profit or loss for January 2022.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/14 2.Company name:PAIHO SHIH HOLDINGS CORPORATION 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office. 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A. 5.Cause of occurrence:The Company announced consolidated unaudited profit or loss for January 2022. 6.Countermeasures: The Company released the material information. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Difference Item 2022.01 2021.01 % -------------- ----------- ----------- ------------ Consolitated $ 578,508 $ 674,476 (14.2%) Net Sales (NTD thousands) Consolidated $ 69,023 $ 128,893 (46.4%) Profit from Operations (NTD thousands) Consolidated $ 60,352 $ 128,196 (52.9%) Profit before Income Tax (NTD thousands) Consolidated $ 46,046 $ 98,189 (53.1%) Net Profit after Tax (NTD thousands) Net Profit $ 46,039 $ 92,950 (50.5%) Attributable to PAIHO SHIH HOLDINGS CORP. (NTD thousands) Earnings $ 0.15 $ 0.29 Per Share Attributable to PAIHO SHIH HOLDINGS CORP. (NTD) Note 1:The above-mentioned figures have not been audited (reviewed) by the independent auditors.