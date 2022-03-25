Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Paiho Shih Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8404   KYG684631016

PAIHO SHIH HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(8404)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Paiho Shih : Announcement for new loans of the Company according to article 22-1-3 of the regulations.

03/25/2022 | 07:37am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: PAIHO SHIH HOLDINGS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 11 Date of announcement 2022/03/25 Time of announcement 19:24:39
Subject 
 Announcement for new loans of the Company
according to article 22-1-3 of the regulations.
Date of events 2022/03/25 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/25
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
Funding recipient name:
Vietnam Paihong Limited Company.
Relationship with lender:
The Company indirectly holds more than 50%
of the voting shares of the subsidiary.
Lending limit(thousand NTD):2,463,106
Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):
371,995
New loan (thousand NTD):715,375
Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving
limit for the same recipient that the chairman is
authorized by the board of directors to allocate:
Yes.
Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the
date of occurrence:1,087,370
Reason for new loan:Working capital needs.
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD):
Content: None.
Value: 0.
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
Capital (thousand NTD):3,620,500
Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):-1,469,386
5.Method of calculation of interest:
To be adjusted the appropriate interest rate according to the
actual lending situation.
6.For repayment, the condition and the date:
Condition: Early repayment, or the
           balance shall be paid in a lump sum
           when the contract is due.
Date: Repayment within one year of
      lending time limit depending on
      capital condition.
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD):2,542,075
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence:41.28%
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
Parent company.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The new loan of funds is US$25 million
(equivalent to NT$715,375 thousand) to Vietnam Paihong Limited Company.

Disclaimer

Paiho Shih Holdings Corporation published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 11:36:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 10 151 M 354 M 354 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 425 M 398 M 398 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,13x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart PAIHO SHIH HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Paiho Shih Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAIHO SHIH HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 36,25 TWD
Average target price 45,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Managers and Directors
Kuo-Yen Cheng Chairman & General Manager
Mei Hui Lin Head-Finance
Chiang-Tung Huang Deputy GM-Research & Development Management Center
Yung Fu Wu Independent Director
Cheng Chu Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAIHO SHIH HOLDINGS CORPORATION2.69%398
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-14.07%346 028
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-18.83%41 082
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-18.92%23 104
VF CORPORATION-23.19%21 872
MONCLER S.P.A.-23.06%14 597