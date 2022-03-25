Paiho Shih : Announcement for new loans of the Company according to article 22-1-3 of the regulations.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/25 2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit (thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan (thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD): Funding recipient name: Vietnam Paihong Limited Company. Relationship with lender: The Company indirectly holds more than 50% of the voting shares of the subsidiary. Lending limit(thousand NTD):2,463,106 Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD): 371,995 New loan (thousand NTD):715,375 Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate: Yes. Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:1,087,370 Reason for new loan:Working capital needs. 3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value (thousand NTD): Content: None. Value: 0. 4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital (thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD): Capital (thousand NTD):3,620,500 Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):-1,469,386 5.Method of calculation of interest: To be adjusted the appropriate interest rate according to the actual lending situation. 6.For repayment, the condition and the date: Condition: Early repayment, or the balance shall be paid in a lump sum when the contract is due. Date: Repayment within one year of lending time limit depending on capital condition. 7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):2,542,075 8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:41.28% 9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others: Parent company. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: The new loan of funds is US$25 million (equivalent to NT$715,375 thousand) to Vietnam Paihong Limited Company.