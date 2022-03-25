Paiho Shih : Announcement for new loans of the Company according to article 22-1-3 of the regulations.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/25
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
Funding recipient name:
Vietnam Paihong Limited Company.
Relationship with lender:
The Company indirectly holds more than 50%
of the voting shares of the subsidiary.
Lending limit(thousand NTD):2,463,106
Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):
371,995
New loan (thousand NTD):715,375
Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving
limit for the same recipient that the chairman is
authorized by the board of directors to allocate:
Yes.
Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the
date of occurrence:1,087,370
Reason for new loan:Working capital needs.
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD):
Content: None.
Value: 0.
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
Capital (thousand NTD):3,620,500
Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):-1,469,386
5.Method of calculation of interest:
To be adjusted the appropriate interest rate according to the
actual lending situation.
6.For repayment, the condition and the date:
Condition: Early repayment, or the
balance shall be paid in a lump sum
when the contract is due.
Date: Repayment within one year of
lending time limit depending on
capital condition.
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD):2,542,075
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence:41.28%
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
Parent company.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The new loan of funds is US$25 million
(equivalent to NT$715,375 thousand) to Vietnam Paihong Limited Company.