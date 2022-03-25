Paiho Shih : Announcement for provision of guarantees by the Company for Vietnam Paihong Limited Company., according to article 25-1-4 of the regulations.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/25
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
Name of endorsed/guaranteed company:
Vietnam Paihong Limited Company.
Its relationship with the Company providing
endorsements/guarantees:
The Company indirectly holds more than 50%
of the voting shares of the subsidiary.
The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees
(thousand NTD):6,157,764
The original amount of endorsements/guarantees
(thousand NTD): 3,576,875
The amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
1,173,215
The amount of endorsements/guarantees
as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):
4,750,090
The actual loaned amount of the company for
whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD):2,916,269
The reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
1.Renewal of bank financing
(a portion of financing amounts have increased)
2.The board of directors convened in advance, resulting in
the duplication of a portion of facility amount and the
existing facility amount.
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
Content: None.
Value: 0.
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
Capital (thousand NTD):3,620,500
Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):-1,469,386
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:
Condition:When the bank limit of
endorsed/guaranteed company is terminated.
Date:Expiration of guarantee period.
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
9,236,646
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):6,638,680
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:107.81%
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:129.77%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The Company makes new endorsements/guarantees
for Vietnam Paihong Limited Company.
New endorsements/guarantees is US$41 million
(equivalent to NT$1,173,215 thousand).