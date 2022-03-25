Paiho Shih : Announcement for provision of guarantees by the Company for Vietnam Paihong Limited Company., according to article 25-1-4 of the regulations.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/25 2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: Name of endorsed/guaranteed company: Vietnam Paihong Limited Company. Its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees: The Company indirectly holds more than 50% of the voting shares of the subsidiary. The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):6,157,764 The original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): 3,576,875 The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): 1,173,215 The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD): 4,750,090 The actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD):2,916,269 The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: 1.Renewal of bank financing (a portion of financing amounts have increased) 2.The board of directors convened in advance, resulting in the duplication of a portion of facility amount and the existing facility amount. 3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD): Content: None. Value: 0. 4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): Capital (thousand NTD):3,620,500 Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):-1,469,386 5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and the date: Condition:When the bank limit of endorsed/guaranteed company is terminated. Date:Expiration of guarantee period. 6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): 9,236,646 7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):6,638,680 8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of occurrence:107.81% 9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments, endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements:129.77% 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: The Company makes new endorsements/guarantees for Vietnam Paihong Limited Company. New endorsements/guarantees is US$41 million (equivalent to NT$1,173,215 thousand).