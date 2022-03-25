Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Paiho Shih Holdings Corporation
  News
  Summary
    8404   KYG684631016

PAIHO SHIH HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(8404)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Paiho Shih : Announcement for provision of guarantees by the Company for Vietnam Paihong Limited Company., according to article 25-1-4 of the regulations.

03/25/2022 | 07:37am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: PAIHO SHIH HOLDINGS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 10 Date of announcement 2022/03/25 Time of announcement 19:27:02
Subject 
 Announcement for provision of guarantees by
the Company for Vietnam Paihong Limited Company.,
according to article 25-1-4 of the regulations.
Date of events 2022/03/25 To which item it meets paragraph 22
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/25
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
Name of endorsed/guaranteed company:
Vietnam Paihong Limited Company.
Its relationship with the Company providing
endorsements/guarantees:
The Company indirectly holds more than 50%
of the voting shares of the subsidiary.
The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees
(thousand NTD):6,157,764
The original amount of endorsements/guarantees
(thousand NTD): 3,576,875
The amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
1,173,215
The amount of endorsements/guarantees
as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):
4,750,090
The actual loaned amount of the company for
whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD):2,916,269
The reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
1.Renewal of bank financing
  (a portion of financing amounts have increased)
2.The board of directors convened in advance, resulting in
  the duplication of a portion of facility amount and the
  existing facility amount.
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
Content: None.
Value: 0.
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
Capital (thousand NTD):3,620,500
Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):-1,469,386
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:
Condition:When the bank limit of
          endorsed/guaranteed company is terminated.
Date:Expiration of guarantee period.
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
9,236,646
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):6,638,680
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:107.81%
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:129.77%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The Company makes new endorsements/guarantees
for Vietnam Paihong Limited Company.
New endorsements/guarantees is US$41 million
 (equivalent to NT$1,173,215 thousand).

Disclaimer

Paiho Shih Holdings Corporation published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 11:36:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
